Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A warehouse linked to a Chinese investor was raided in Samut Sakhon yesterday, February 7, for producing counterfeit laundry detergent and unauthorised LED bulbs. Officers confiscated production machinery and detained 13 illegal workers in the operation.

Nirith Niramaiwong, the governor of Samut Sakhon, joined forces with Banphot Chantrawong, the Krathum Baen district chief, Police Colonel So Suetrongpanit, and other relevant officials to inspect Aurora Cleaning Company in Village 4, Tha Mai subdistrict, Krathum Baen district. The investigation revealed that the building was rented by a Chinese investor, who was running two types of operations: manufacturing laundry detergent and fabric softener. The machinery used had a total power output of approximately 112 horsepower, and there was no evidence of production authorisation.

The officials seized 8,000 pieces of counterfeit laundry detergent products, including containers such as gallons, lock-cap bags, and labelled cardboard boxes. In addition, 13 illegal workers were detained from a total workforce of 23 individuals.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Another building was found to be assembling LED light bulbs without permission from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute. The authorities confiscated the equipment and filed complaints with the investigators. Approximately 20 horsepower of machinery was discovered, which did not categorise it as a factory under the Factory Act of 1992. The request for building construction permission for these activities is currently under review, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, police and health officials have raided multiple locations in Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok, uncovering a major counterfeit cough syrup operation and seizing items worth over 100 million baht.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Nakhon Pathom provincial public health office joined forces to dismantle a criminal network producing and distributing fake branded cough syrup.

Four locations were targeted: a factory in Kamphaeng Saen, Nakhon Pathom, where the counterfeit syrup was manufactured; a courier company in Thawi Watthana, Bangkok, responsible for distribution; a label-printing firm in Mueang, Samut Sakhon; and a storage warehouse.

