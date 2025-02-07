Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 7, 2025
204 2 minutes read
Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The daughter of a deputy mayor in Nakhon Si Thammarat was recently arrested in Samut Sakhon for her involvement in a call centre scam. The arrest followed a comprehensive investigation by cyber police into the large-scale call centre fraud targeting Thai, Chinese, Russian, and Japanese nationals.

Cyber police, under the directive of Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiuphan, coordinated a search operation across four locations in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Advertisements

As a result of this operation, evidence linking Artitaya to the call centre was uncovered. An arrest warrant issued by the Thung Song Provincial Court on May 8 last year, led to her capture in front of a house in Phanthai Norasing subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Sakhon province.

This investigation traced back to March 29, when cyber police, in collaboration with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Immigration Police, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), raided four key locations in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Related Articles

The operation dismantled a major Chinese-led call centre syndicate, leading to the arrest of 90 individuals, including both Thai and foreign nationals. Officers seized 192 computers, 854 mobile phones and SIM cards, 22 routers, and 342 bank account books in the crackdown.

Further investigation revealed that the 51 year old deputy mayor, Rewadi, had provided premises for the call centre operations and benefited financially.

Artitaya and her Chinese husband had fled from the Chandi subdistrict in Nakhon Si Thammarat to Samut Sakhon, where they rented a commercial building to sell online products imported from China, along with some Thai employees.

Advertisements
Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police surveillance confirmed Artitaya’s presence at a house where her arrest was made. Her mobile phone indicated communication with Rewadi via the LINE app, although no direct phone contact was found. Rewadi and her husband, Lin, are also wanted in connection with the scam.

The charges against Artitaya include public fraud, impersonation, and introducing misleading data into a computer system. Additionally, she faces charges related to organised crime, including involvement in a secret society and a transnational criminal organisation.

Artitaya has been handed over to investigators at Division 3, Subdivision 5 of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau for further legal action.

The police continue to track down other fugitives involved in the case, urging them to surrender to the cyber police to face the charges, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand Thailand News

Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia Thailand News

Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia

2 hours ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam Thailand News

Something’s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam

2 hours ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment Thailand News

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

2 hours ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive Phuket News

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

2 hours ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports Thailand News

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

3 hours ago
Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue Thailand News

Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue

3 hours ago
Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop

3 hours ago
South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani Thailand News

South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani

3 hours ago
Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket Business News

Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket

3 hours ago
High-speed horror: American killed in fiery Pattaya crash Pattaya News

High-speed horror: American killed in fiery Pattaya crash

4 hours ago
8 South Koreans arrested for illegally teaching in Bangkok schools Bangkok News

8 South Koreans arrested for illegally teaching in Bangkok schools

4 hours ago
Toddler mauled by vicious dog in Ranong, mother demands justice Thailand News

Toddler mauled by vicious dog in Ranong, mother demands justice

4 hours ago
Taxing decisions: Thai businesses brace for higher import duties Business News

Taxing decisions: Thai businesses brace for higher import duties

4 hours ago
Thai Airways&#8217; big bet: 8 brand-new Airbus jets to boost fleet Thailand News

Thai Airways’ big bet: 8 brand-new Airbus jets to boost fleet

4 hours ago
Thai MP with history of sexual assaults accused of raping Taiwanese woman Thailand News

Thai MP with history of sexual assaults accused of raping Taiwanese woman

5 hours ago
Tiger dies in Suphan Buri park despite rescue efforts Thailand News

Tiger dies in Suphan Buri park despite rescue efforts

5 hours ago
Fuelling growth: Thailand’s energy use rises as tourism powers up Business News

Fuelling growth: Thailand’s energy use rises as tourism powers up

5 hours ago
Icelandic man gets his face busted after falling into Pattaya drain Pattaya News

Icelandic man gets his face busted after falling into Pattaya drain

5 hours ago
EV ferries set to recharge routes between Surat Thani-Koh Samui Thailand News

EV ferries set to recharge routes between Surat Thani-Koh Samui

5 hours ago
Korat inmate surrenders after hurting himself on prison barbed wire Thailand News

Korat inmate surrenders after hurting himself on prison barbed wire

5 hours ago
Scouting trouble: Russian woman nabbed after uniform theft in Phuket Phuket News

Scouting trouble: Russian woman nabbed after uniform theft in Phuket

6 hours ago
NBTC orders dismantling of antenna towers near Tak border Thailand News

NBTC orders dismantling of antenna towers near Tak border

6 hours ago
Winning tide: Pattaya beach rides wave of awards for beauty Pattaya News

Winning tide: Pattaya beach rides wave of awards for beauty

7 hours ago
Man found dead in Bangkok in wedding outfit Bangkok News

Man found dead in Bangkok in wedding outfit

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 7, 2025
204 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

PM2.5 can lead to heart disease, Thai doctor warns

PM2.5 can lead to heart disease, Thai doctor warns

2 hours ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

2 hours ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

2 hours ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

3 hours ago