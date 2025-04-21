Tattoo artist on the run after deadly shooting in Samut Sakhon

Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 21, 2025
Tattoo artist on the run after deadly shooting in Samut Sakhon
A 57 year old tattoo artist is suspected of fatally shooting a 42 year old man on a road in Samut Sakhon on April 19. The police are gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant, as the suspect remains at large.

The incident occurred on the road opposite the Baan Ua-Athorn residential area in Nadee subdistrict, Mueang district. The suspect, Sang, allegedly fired three shots from a 9mm gun, resulting in the victim, Chakkrit’s death.

A motorcycle driver assisted Sang in fleeing the scene, according to reports. Police Colonel Pichetpong Jangkaiyakhom from Mueang Samut Sakhon Police Station reported that five witnesses have been interviewed.

Sang’s 33 year old wife, Nittaya (surname withheld), has provided insight into the events leading to the shooting. She claims that Sang and Chakkrit had an argument after Chakkrit passed by their house, shouting, “Do you have a license? If not, the police will catch you,” which allegedly provoked Sang. Nittaya emphasised that the dispute was not related to Sang’s dogs, as some locals speculated.

Sang, also known as Suchart, faces charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm. Additional charges may be considered based on further evidence. The police are actively pursuing leads, using CCTV footage to trace the suspect’s escape route and contacting acquaintances who might know his whereabouts.

Nittaya explained that the argument concerned a license to sell herbal liquor, as Sang supplements his income from municipal waste collection by tattooing, motorcycle repairs, and selling herbal liquor. She clarified that Sang’s dogs, ordinary Thai breeds, are not aggressive or a nuisance, but merely follow people or vehicles.

Despite the altercation, Nittaya stated she seldom interacted with Chakkrit and remains uncertain about the true cause of the conflict, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police in Buriram have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend during a drug-related dispute at a Songkran celebration. The suspect, 27 year old Rakkiat, denies the allegations despite witness statements and evidence connecting him to the crime.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

