Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother's Day travel

EXAT waives tolls across three expressway routes to mark Queen Mother’s birthday

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, August 8, 2025
Photo courtesy of Globe

Drivers in Greater Bangkok can look forward to a free ride next Monday, as the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) scraps toll fees at 63 booths for the day in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The toll waiver will run from 12.01am on Monday, August 11, to midnight on Tuesday, August 12, giving motorists a 24-hour break from charges on three of the capital’s busiest expressway routes.

The date marks the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, which is officially celebrated as National Mother’s Day—a public holiday recognised by the Prime Minister’s Office. The move is part of the Ministry of Transport’s push to support national celebrations while reducing travel costs for the public.

Photo of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit courtesy of The Pattaya News

According to EXAT, the decision follows amendments to concession agreements with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc and Northern Bangkok Expressway Co Ltd, allowing for special toll exemptions on significant national occasions.

An EXAT spokesperson said the measure aims to give families more freedom to travel without the pinch of extra costs.

“We hope this initiative will not only honour the Queen Mother but also help ease financial burdens and reduce congestion during the holiday.”

The routes covered by the toll waiver include:

  • Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway

  • Si Rat Expressway

  • Udon Ratthaya Expressway

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Officials expect the policy to ease traffic bottlenecks that typically occur at toll booths during long weekends and public holidays. Officials urge drivers to plan their journeys in advance, warning that while tolls will be waived, roads may still be busy as families take advantage of the free travel, reported Bangkok Post.

EXAT has also advised motorists to check traffic updates via its hotline and mobile app, particularly for return journeys in the evening when congestion is likely to peak.

The toll exemption joins a series of measures aimed at making travel more accessible during national holidays, reflecting the government’s ongoing strategy to integrate cultural celebration with public convenience.

