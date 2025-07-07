Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays

Motorists in Bangkok will enjoy free access to major expressways for two days to mark the Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent holidays.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced toll exemptions on July 10 and 11, from midnight to midnight each day.

Some 61 toll booths across the Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Si Rat, and Udon Ratthaya expressways will waive toll fees to ease travel costs during the public holidays.

On the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, toll fees on 20 booths are waived, with key entry points including Dao Khanong, Din Daeng, Bang Na, Sukhumvit, At Narong, Lumphini, and others.

For the Si Rat Expressway, motorists are expected to travel freely across 31 booths. Toll-free access covers locations such as Pracha Chuen, Phahonyothin, Asoke, Yommarat, Sathorn, Rama III, Ngam Wong Wan, Ramkhamhaeng, and Srinakarin.

Additionally, toll fees are also waived for 10 booths on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway, with free entry applying to Mueang Thong Thani, Si Saman, Bang Phun, Chiang Rak, and Bang Pa-in in both directions.

The policy was approved by the Ministry of Transport under revised concession agreements with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Ltd (NECL).

Officials said the initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on travellers during the long holiday.

In other news, earlier in May, the Thai government officially relaxed its alcohol ban on sacred Buddhist holidays, but only under strict conditions.

According to a Royal Gazette announcement on May 9, the Prime Minister’s Office revised the previous order to better reflect Thailand’s current social and economic landscape.

While alcohol sales remain prohibited for the general public on religious days such as Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha, and Khao Phansa, five exceptions now apply.

Airports can sell alcohol to departing travellers, and registered service establishments like certain bars and clubs may continue serving drinks.

Designated tourist zones with approved venues are permitted to operate as usual. Hotels licensed under the Hotel Act may serve alcohol to guests, and special events venues hosting national or international gatherings can receive exemptions.