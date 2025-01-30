Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee23 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 30, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to request the government’s declaration of Bangkok as an air pollution control area due to anticipated rises in PM2.5 levels over the coming week.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced yesterday, January 29, that he will present the proposal to the Cabinet next week. Declaring Bangkok a pollution control area would empower the BMA to better address haze pollution by accessing funds from the environment fund, initiated under the Act on the Promotion and Preservation of the Quality of the Environment.

Advertisements

The BMA is implementing measures to combat PM2.5 haze pollution, including prohibiting non-registered six-wheeled trucks or larger from entering low-emission zones within the city’s Ratchadaphisek ring road. A network of 259 AI-equipped security cameras monitors for violations, with over 40,000 trucks registered to date. Offenders face fines of up to 2,000 baht (US$60).

Last weekend, the number of passengers using electric trains rose by 50% due to the government’s initiative to offer free public transport to counter haze pollution. Consequently, traffic on roads served by electric trains, like Phahon Yothin and Lat Phrao, decreased by 15%. Free public transport on buses and electric trains is available from January 25 until January 1.

Related Articles

The government provided a 140 million baht (US$4.14 million) budget to compensate public transport operators for lost revenue. Chadchart has also requested companies to enable remote working to reduce vehicle emissions, a key source of PM2.5.

BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala stated yesterday that PM2.5 levels are predicted to rise over the next seven days, beginning tomorrow, January 31. The capital is expected to experience low air ventilation and temperature inversions, which will hinder air pollution dispersion, increasing the concentration of fine dust particles.

Bangkok pollution

Advertisements

“From January 30 to February 5, PM2.5 levels are expected to rise and pose health risks.”

Residents are advised to protect themselves by wearing masks outdoors, refraining from burning waste, and avoiding vehicles that emit excessive black smoke.

The BMA’s Air Quality Information Centre reported that PM2.5 levels across Bangkok’s 43 districts are moderate, averaging 32.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), below the safety threshold of 37.5 µg/m³.

Air quality updates are accessible via the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, and the BMA’s Environment Department Facebook page, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with provincial governors and state agencies yesterday, January 29, to discuss strategies to address forest fires and haze.

A ban on outdoor waste burning is now in effect in 17 northern provinces, with provincial governors tasked with overseeing air pollution control and providing daily updates.

Latest Thailand News
Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman Crime News

Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman

4 minutes ago
Motorbikes flout Pattaya&#8217;s one-way rule, locals demand action Pattaya News

Motorbikes flout Pattaya’s one-way rule, locals demand action

16 minutes ago
Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels Bangkok News

Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels

23 minutes ago
Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash Pattaya News

Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

35 minutes ago
Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station Road deaths

Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

46 minutes ago
Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate Phuket News

Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate

54 minutes ago
Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult Crime News

Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

1 hour ago
Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun Crime News

Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun

1 hour ago
Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids Crime News

Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids

1 hour ago
Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show Bangkok News

Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show

1 hour ago
Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass Thailand News

Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass

2 hours ago
Body of Thai crewman found floating near Phuket Crime News

Body of Thai crewman found floating near Phuket

2 hours ago
University student killed in bus accident in Bangkok Bangkok News

University student killed in bus accident in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for allegedly conspiring in sister&#8217;s murder Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for allegedly conspiring in sister’s murder

2 hours ago
Thai restaurants create PM 2.5 dust-free rooms for safer dining Thailand News

Thai restaurants create PM 2.5 dust-free rooms for safer dining

2 hours ago
Thai thief assaults and steals 10,500 baht from old man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai thief assaults and steals 10,500 baht from old man in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand’s ‘one ticket’ travel plan moves forward Bangkok News

Thailand’s ‘one ticket’ travel plan moves forward

3 hours ago
Man found dead at rice mill in Nong Bua Lam Phu Crime News

Man found dead at rice mill in Nong Bua Lam Phu

3 hours ago
Thai man jailed for 2 months for killing neighbour&#8217;s Siberian Husky Crime News

Thai man jailed for 2 months for killing neighbour’s Siberian Husky

3 hours ago
Pregnant woman gives birth in rescue vehicle during Chinese New Year Thailand News

Pregnant woman gives birth in rescue vehicle during Chinese New Year

3 hours ago
Shrewsbury launches first ever premium Mandarin-English bilingual programme Education

Shrewsbury launches first ever premium Mandarin-English bilingual programme

4 hours ago
Phuket schoolgirls honoured for heroic life-saving rescue Phuket News

Phuket schoolgirls honoured for heroic life-saving rescue

4 hours ago
Thailand cracks down on fake visa holders: Pakistanis face blacklist Crime News

Thailand cracks down on fake visa holders: Pakistanis face blacklist

5 hours ago
Bangkok student shooting leaves one critically injured Bangkok News

Bangkok student shooting leaves one critically injured

5 hours ago
7 dead and 1 injury reported in Ang Thong pickup collision Central Thailand News

7 dead and 1 injury reported in Ang Thong pickup collision

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee23 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 30, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

35 minutes ago
Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

46 minutes ago
Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate

Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate

54 minutes ago
Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

1 hour ago