Thai athlete treated for heatstroke during HYROX Bangkok 2026

A Thai female athlete required emergency medical treatment during HYROX Bangkok 2026 in Bangkok after she collapsed with heatstroke symptoms while competing, according to a Facebook post today, March 24.

HYROX Bangkok 2026, a global fitness race event, was held at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from March 20 to 22, marking the event’s second year in Thailand, with athletes and celebrities competing in solo and paired categories.

Facebook user Mai Rossakorn posted about an incident during the competition, reporting that a Thai female athlete collapsed with heatstroke symptoms amid hot conditions and required urgent medical care inside the venue.

The post reported that a sports science staff member first detected the emergency and issued an alert, after which the on-site team activated a “Code Red” and brought the athlete into a medical tent for assessment.

The athlete was described as having a high body temperature and reduced responsiveness, with a reported rectal temperature of 41°C.

According to the account, the team prepared rapid cooling measures but initially could not use water-based treatment inside the event area due to concerns about getting the venue wet. Staff used cool airflow while preparations were made outside for ice and an ice bath.

The team secured the athlete for transfer, began an IV fluid load and monitored her vital signs. Her blood pressure was reported to be low, and her heart rate was about 120 to 130 beats per minute.

With assistance from HYROX staff and BITEC personnel, the athlete was moved through a crowded area to an ice-bath point.

After ice-bath cooling, the athlete’s body temperature dropped gradually to about 39°C, and she became more alert and able to speak. The team continued cooling with a target around 38°C to reduce the risk of the temperature rising again.

The account said the athlete’s temperature then increased again, and she became confused and agitated, leading to the IV line coming out during efforts to restrain her.

The team administered light sedation and repeated ice-bath cooling, lowering the temperature to 38°C again, after which the athlete’s vital signs stabilised and improved.

DailyNews reported that the athlete was then transported to a hospital safely and later reported to be stable and expected to be discharged soon.

Similarly, a football match held as part of a local sports event in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) ended with an emergency when a player collapsed due to heatstroke during a game and was taken to the hospital.