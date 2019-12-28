Phuket Sky Way cable car will provide tourists with a new view of the island | The Thaiger

Business
Phuket Sky Way cable car will provide tourists with a new view of the island
PHOTOS: Phuket People’s Voice
The committee of economy development, bringing together both government and private sectors, has agreed to allow a cable car project on Phuket as the island’s new landmark. It has been revealed that the cable car design is finished and the Environmental Impact Assessment will be commissioned soon. At the moment the working title for the project is The Phuket Sky Way.
The committee chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Wongchukhan says that the cable car will be able to be constructed and operated as a new attraction in Phuket but it will “need to be legal in every respect”.
JH Thailand Cable Car, the owners of the project, proposed the attraction to the committee to get government support.
JH Thailand Cable Car announced to the meeting that the cable car design is done and they will do the EIA soon. The group hasn’t unveiled the location of the new attraction but they guaranteed that the view will be spectacular along the way. (The artists impressions provide a few clues).
The committee said that they support the project and can see that a cable car attraction will be another project to evolve tourism and the economy in Phuket.
“Phuket needs to have a man-made attraction to attract more tourist apart from the natural attractions such as beaches and islands.”
They explained that the neighbouring countries also have cable car rides in some key tourist areas and they don’t think the project will affect the environment.
In Phu Quoc, a Vietnamese island off the coast of Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, the investment into a spectacular cable car (the longest in the world) kick started the almost unknown island’s tourism industry. Read about the highly successful Phu Quoc Cable Car HERE.
But the committee is stressing that the investor must follow strict guidelines “and listen to departments involved as well as people on the island”.
The President of JH Thailand Cable Car, Achawin Seetabut, said after the meeting that the reason he decided to invest in Phuket is because Phuket is a “famous and charming island city”. From his travel experience, he saw cable car projects in many countries which are popular among tourists and the market keeps growing, such as in Hong Kong, but Thailand still doesn’t have a cable car.
“We are sure that cable car will be popular among tourists with the beautiful view of Phuket. The cable car will become the new landmark of Phuket too.”
He said that after seeing that the committee agreed on the project, the company will continue with its EIA and public hearings. The location and route have been planned but there are still some processes to finalise the location. He also revealed that the highest point of this cable car should be about 82 metres and that it is a total of 3 kilometres long. Along the 3 kilometre route, people will be able to observe views across the island. There will be three stations along the way.
“The car and management is taken care by a French company, who are expert in cable cars to guarantee 100% safety.”
SOURCE: Phuket People’s Voice
Bangkok
Central “deeply appalled” by Nazi pics at their Christmas display
UPDATE: The family of one of the people in the photo, has contacted The Thaiger and asked us to remove the photo. We have blurred one of the faces to comply with their wish after a discussion on the matter.
“Three French hens, Two turtle doves and a pair of Nazi’s in a Bangkok shopping centre”.
A cultural collision, a misunderstanding or simply some really bad taste?
Photos have emerged, first published on the paragon-of-all-things-tasteful-in-Thailand, Stickboy Bangkok, of two men dressed in full World War II Nazi uniforms posing for photos and giving their thumbs-up at a Christmas display at the CentralWorld shopping mall. Yep, it happened (photos below).
That sparked a Facebook page “Israel in Thailand” responding by posting a message from Meir Shlomo, the Israeli ambassador to Thailand who said the photos and costumes offended Jews.
Central Pattana management, the owner of CentralWorld, hurriedly issued a statement that both they and Mastercard, the sponsor of the shopping plaza’s decorations, had nothing to do with two men in Nazi uniform who had their photos taken at the event.
Central’s management insisted they knew nothing about the incident.
“Neither CPN nor Mastercard has anything to do with the two persons’ actions. The company has a policy not to support inappropriate activities that could cause offence.” They said they were “deeply appalled”.
Israeli ambassador to Thailand, Meir Shlomothe shared his offence.
“I am disappointed to see the sad reoccurrence of incidents in which Nazi symbols are displayed on random occasions in Thailand. Needless to say, that this is an insult to the 6 million Jews and other victims of the Nazi regime, and their relatives.”
The incident isn’t the first where Thais have, seemingly ignorant of the symbolism, trotted out Nazi symbols, pictures of Adolf Hitler and Nazi uniforms and helmets in the most inappropriate situations.
The two men, at this stage unidentified, were wearing detailed replicas of Nazi soldier uniforms, including the Nazi Party’s eagle symbol and swastika emblems. After the photos and outrage had reached the netisphere one of the men came forward and apologised to the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok. Neither of the men have been identified at this stage.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PHOTO: Stickboy Bangkok
PHOTOS: Nazi symbolism seems to be commonplaces and little understood amongst Thais
Business
Burmese migrants are chasing months of back-pay from Chiang Rai plantation
FILE PHOTO
45 legally registered Burmese migrant workers in Chiang Rai are seeking assistance from the local labour office to conduct an inquiry into unpaid salaries over a couple of months, some up to six months. The workers have been engaged at a banana plantation in the Phaya Mengrai district.
The workers rallied at the provincial offices on Monday, some claiming they haven’t been paid for six months. The plantation employs about 80 workers from Myanmar. One worker, who told media that he had been working at the plantation for three years, claimed the problems started in June this year when “late wage payments began”.
In early December the plantation also laid off several workers without explanation, according to the employer. The worker, who asked not to be identified, said the plantation owed him 27,500 baht and his wife a further 12,000 baht. The couple say they are now in debt as they’re being forced to borrow money to make domestic payments.
A provincial labour and social welfare officer, Korawan Jongsathapornpan, says initial investigations show that the plantation has “repeatedly missed wage payment deadlines”, as reported in Bangkok Post. She also disclosed that two of the shareholders from the plantation are Chinese.
Further investigation have discovered the agri-business was struggling financially and that one shareholder is in jail while another was sick. The Chiang Rai Provincial Labour Office has ordered the firm to pay outstanding wages to workers by January 15, 2020.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Dream Group scales back their Asia hotel expansion plans
New York-based Dream Hotel Group’s plans to expand in Asia have turned into somewhat of a nightmare. The Group has closed its regional office in Bangkok shortly after hiring new executives to push forward with expansion earlier this year. A Pattaya ‘Dream’ has also failed to eventuate this year.
The push in Asia, which kicked off last year with the establishment of a regional office in the Thai capital, was dampened last week with news that the developer of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, the Singapore-based investment company Castlewood Group, had gone into liquidation. Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa opened in November 2015 under a franchise agreement with the Dream Hotel Group.
In reporting the news last week, The Thaiger was contacted by the Phuket hotel’s management informing us that the operations at the Cherngtalay-based hotel in Phuket was still in full swing. Indeed the hotel is still accepting bookings next year.
In announcing the opening of the Dream project in Phuket four years ago, Dream Hotel Group was also planning “20 Dream Hotels over the next 10 years.” That ‘dream’ no longer appears to be in the Groups’ plans. A Dream Hotel in Pattaya, scheduled to open this year, didn’t materialise.
The Straits Times, the Singapore daily newspaper, reported last week that Castlewood Group owed creditors, comprising mostly local retail investors, about US$107 million. Disgruntled investors had even lodged a police report speculating that Castlewood Group “might have been a scam”, as reported in The Straits Times.
The original article quoted an investor saying she had stayed at the resort in 2015 on a trip paid for by Castlewood giving her assurance that she had invested in a credible development. She said that she, and her husband, had invested a total of US$210,000. They then received US$16,000 during the first year but no payouts since.
They said the first they heard about any problems with their Castlewood Group investment was when they read The Straits Times article. A number of investors have since contacted The Thaiger with enquires about what was happening with the Phuket-based resort, most of them concerned about ever seeing a return for their investment through Castlewood Group. We’ve referred them to Nexia TS who is the Singapore accounting firm handling the liquidation.
Dream Hotel Group’s chief executive, Jay Stein, says the franchise with Castlewood Group won’t be terminated.
“The hotel continues to operate as it has from its initial opening.”
Phuket Dream Hotel’s management contacted The Thaiger last week asking us to add a quote to our story from them about the viability of the Phuket Dream Hotel.
“The liquidation is for Singapore assets only, NOT Thai assets, the (Phuket) hotel is not being liquidated and operating as normal.”
The Phuket News also reported the next day that the hotel is not affected by Castlewood Group’s liquidation.
“The liquidation is for Castlewood’s Singapore assets only, and not its Thai assets. The hotel is not being liquidated and we are operating as normal,” – GM Chris Adams.
“We have been a strong performer in the Phuket market for the last four years and we will continue to build our business for many years to come.”
Aside from the Dream Hotel Phuket, the only ‘Dream’ branded hotel in Asia is Dream Bangkok in the Asoke district. It’s been running for over a decade (The Thaiger has stayed their twice). There have been plans to upgrade the hotel of about 100 rooms.
“Dream Hotel Group continues to operate the Dream Bangkok and we are still looking at plans for a hotel renovation.”
Whilst turning their attention away from Asia, the Dream Group say they “have a renewed focus on development in North America including the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.”
SOURCE: Skift | The Straits Times
