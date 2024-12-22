Don Mueang Airport expects 13% flight rise over new year

Picture courtesy of Nopparuj Lamaikul, Unsplash

Anticipating a significant upswing in travel activity, Airports of Thailand (AoT) forecasts a 13.32% increase in flights at Don Mueang Airport during the new year period, with approximately 717,002 passengers expected to pass through its gates.

This surge signifies an 88.62% recovery in flight numbers compared to pre-Covid-19 figures, according to AoT president Kerati Kijmanawat. The passenger count reflects a 19.96% jump from the previous year, equating to 85.84% of pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisements

“This year, the airport is preparing to handle the needs of around 102,429 passengers daily throughout the festive travel period.”

The new year travel period spans seven days, from December 27 to January 2, with 4,671 flights scheduled—averaging 668 flights per day. Preparations are in place to manage this influx efficiently.

Of the 4,671 flights, 1,980 are domestic, and 2,691 are international, reflecting a 13.32% increase from last year’s new year period. The expected passenger split is 313,447 on domestic flights and 403,555 on international ones.

During an inspection of Don Mueang Airport’s preparations, Kerati emphasised the readiness of the passenger facilitation centre, which will operate 24/7 from December 27 to January 2.

Additionally, the airport will implement a new administrative IT system, “Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM),” to enhance efficiency and coordination among airlines.

Advertisements

For convenience, up to 250 free parking spaces will be available for passengers leaving their cars at the airport, located between Warehouse 2 and the five-storey car park. The airport’s total parking capacity is 2,622 spaces, including both free and paid options.

From December 1, free shuttle bus services have been operational from 6am to 10pm, facilitating easy movement within the airport, with 15 designated drop-off and pick-up points.

Public bus services will also expand during this busy travel period to ensure passenger convenience.

To enhance passenger experience, the airport will provide ample waiting space, frequently clean restrooms, and offer facilities for travelling mothers with infants. Additional mobile phone charging points will be installed, and a new automated biometric identification system is expected to expedite check-in and boarding processes.

“The number of immigration officers at Don Mueang will also be boosted during the new year period,” Kerati noted.

Security measures will be intensified with increased patrols and the standard CCTV surveillance system to ensure the safety of all passengers, reported Bangkok Post.

Travellers are advised to depart for the airport earlier than usual due to anticipated heavy traffic. International passengers should arrive at least three hours before departure, while domestic travellers should plan to arrive two hours early.