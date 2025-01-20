VietJet Thailand to boost fleet and expand routes by 2025

Photo via VietJet Air

VietJet Thailand has announced plans to expand its fleet for 2025 by leasing additional aircraft, pumping up numbers from the current 18 planes currently in operation. This information comes from Pinyos Phibulsongkhram, the Director of Commercial Affairs for VietJet Thailand.

This expansion aims to support the airline’s route enhancement, particularly focusing on international destinations. Initially, five new routes are planned: two to Japan (Bangkok-Osaka and Bangkok-Narita), two to India (currently being finalised), and one to South Korea (Bangkok-Incheon).

Advertisements

These routes are anticipated to launch by the end of the year. Vietnam remains a popular market, especially Phu Quoc Island, which ranks second in beauty after the Maldives and offers visa exemptions to foreign tourists.

Consequently, the airline plans to increase the frequency of the Suvarnabhumi-Phu Quoc route from the current two daily flights.

Pinyos also addressed the competitive outlook within the aviation industry this year, predicting that it would not escalate into a price war due to market expansion. Thailand continues to attract international tourists, while the government closely monitors ticket pricing. Additionally, global aviation still faces challenges due to aircraft manufacturers struggling to meet airline demands post-pandemic.

In terms of passenger service, VietJet Thailand was ranked among the top ten most punctual airlines in Southeast Asia in October and November 2024 by cirium.com. This achievement is attributed to improved management of flight schedules and the opening of the third runway at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, which enhanced punctuality rates, reported KhaoSod.

In other news, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s busiest international gateway, is gearing up for a major transformation to become Southeast Asia’s ultimate transit hub.

Advertisements

Airports of Thailand (AOT) plans to raise the airport’s transit flights from a mere 4% to a soaring 20% as part of an ambitious master plan to rank among the world’s top 20 airports by 2030. This bold goal is set to reshape Thailand’s role in regional aviation, said AOT President Keerati Kitmanawat.