Political chaos: Charter debate stalls as Pheu Thai blocks vote

10 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
129 1 minute read
Thailand’s charter amendment debate descended into chaos as the joint sitting of MPs and senators was abruptly adjourned due to a lack of quorum. The Pheu Thai Party strategically withheld participation to prevent the bill’s rejection, while a senator pushed for a Constitutional Court ruling on the process.

The session began at 9.30am today, February 13, but was called off at 11.50am after Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha ordered a quorum check, revealing only 204 parliamentarians present, well below the required 350. Initially, 650 MPs and senators had identified themselves as present.

The proposed amendments, led by People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu and Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chai-aroon, sought to revise Article 256 of the constitution to establish a Charter Drafting Assembly (CDA) for drafting a new constitution. However, political manoeuvring quickly took centre stage.

The Bhumjaithai Party staged a walkout, citing a 2021 Constitutional Court ruling requiring a public referendum before charter amendments. Following this, Senator Premsak Piayurat submitted an urgent motion seeking a court ruling on whether Parliament could proceed without a referendum.

People’s Party MPs opposed Premsak’s motion, arguing it had not been officially listed on the agenda. Meanwhile, Pheu Thai refused to participate in the quorum check, effectively stalling the session.

Parit criticised Pheu Thai’s absence, calling it illogical given their role in proposing the bill. However, Pheu Thai MP Sutin Klungsaeng defended the party’s actions, explaining they feared the bill’s outright rejection due to contradictions with the Constitutional Court’s ruling. Instead, Pheu Thai backed Premsak’s motion for further clarification.

With the debate locked in gridlock, Wan Noor adjourned the session, rescheduling it for tomorrow, February 14, when Premsak’s motion would be officially up for discussion, reported The Nation.

In similar news, the People’s Party secured a major political victory as its candidate, Weeradej Pupisit, won the Provincial Administrative Organisation presidential election in Lamphun.

Unofficial results show that 39 year old Weeradej defeated Anusorn Wongwan, a four-time veteran from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, in the February 1 election. Despite fielding 17 candidates across 47 provinces, Lamphun was the only region where the PP triumphed.

