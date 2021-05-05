Hot News
Songwriter, actor and director Chalee Intaravijit dies at 98
Well-rounded, artistic Thai jack-of-all-trades Chalee Intaravijit has died at the age of 98 after a full and diverse life as a songwriter, film director, theatre actor and more. Last night the artist passed away at Sirijaj Hospital.
Born on July 6 1923, his prolific career spanned more than 5 decades, and the National Cultural Commission named him a National Artist in Performing Arts for movie and drama in 1993. The commission recognises artists each year that contribute to Thai cultural heritage in intangible ways.
Originally from the Samut Sakhon province and named Sa-nga, he graduated from both Amnuaysilp School and the State Railway of Thailand Vocational School before pursuing the arts. He married Sirinthip Siriwan, an accomplished actress who was half Thai and half Dutch, and whose film career spanned 30 years from 1957 until her mysterious disappearance on the set of her last film “E Chu Ku Pu Pa”. To this day her whereabouts are unknown and no trace of her was ever found.
Chalee used the melody of the Bread song “Aubrey” and wrote Thai lyrics for the hit song “Mua Ther Chak Chan Pai” (in English, “When She Leaves Me”) as a tribute to his missing wife. It was performed by both Pornpimol Thammasan and later by Orawee Sajjanond. That was only one of nearly 1,000 songs Chalee penned in his prolific career. Other notable hits included Chamloey Rak, Mae Klong, Mon Rak Dok Kham Tai, Ruan Phae, Sadudee Maharaja, Saen Saeb, Sao Nakhon Chaisri, Tha Chalom, and Thung Ruang Thong.
He also had a storied run in the film industry where he acted in such films as Sawan Mued (1958), Jom Jai Wieng Fa (1962) and Ai Fang Ror For Thor (1982) and directed several successful films like Prasartsai (1969), Kiang Kaew (1970) and Sue Kamathep (1971).
No cause of death was reported as well as no immediate plans for funeral arrangements for his family or his fans.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Drugs
Thammanat Prompow is cleared to continue serving as an MP and cabinet minister
Deputy Agriculture Minister, and Palang Pracharat ‘fixer’, Thammanat Prompow, has been cleared by a Thai court to continue to hold office in Thailand despite his previous heroin trafficking charges in Australia in 1993.
The Court maintained that, as the case was tried in another country other than Thailand, his conviction has no bearing on his standing as a member of parliament in Thailand. That same standard doesn’t hold for foreigners who enter Thailand with foreign court convictions, which are used to deny them entry.
55 year old Thammanat Prompow (also spelt as Prompao) has now been cleared to continue serving the Cabinet of the Palang Pracharat coalition government.
Fending off a censure motion in the Thai parliament last year Mr. Thammanat claimed, amongst other things…
“The thing the police and authorities in the state of NSW said was 3.2 kilograms of heroin, it was flour.”
His claims differ from the lab tests conducted on behalf of the convicting Court by the Australian Government Analytical Laboratories who were asked to analyse 3 kilograms of white powder that had been seized as evidence in the cases. The analyst was Phillip McKay who tested for “colour and solubility, chromatography and spectrometry”.
The tests showed that the powder was “impure heroin hydrochloride and at 74% purity amounted to a touch over 2.3 kilograms of heroin”.
The Australian Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, both Fairfax Media papers, reported in 2019 that Mr. Thammanat had pleaded guilty and accepted a 6 year jail term for “conspiring to import heroin” from Bangkok to Sydney. After serving 4 years he was deported back to Thailand. At the time he had the name ‘Manat Bophlom’.
In 2019, Mr. Thammanat, then serving as an MP under the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, strenuously fended off a censure motion against him and denying the serious allegations against him.
Mr. Thammanat, despite his tenuous grip on the facts relating to his 1993 drug trial in Australia, has also been able to shake off his political past as an MP in the opposition Pheu Thai party.
In the 2014 general election he ran for a seat in the lower house as a Pheu Thai Party candidate, the party led by Yingluck Shinawatra. That election was declared “invalid’ when the NCPO, under the leadership of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, seized power in May, 2014. Thammanat was ordered to report to the military-led National Council for Peace and Order at the time. 4 years later he joined the Palang Pracharath Party.
Opposition MP Teeratchai Panthumas, from the Move Forward Party, noted the Thai constitution states that a person is unable to serve as an MP or a cabinet minister “if previously sentenced to jail for a drug-related offence”.
Pichai Naripthaphan, Pheu Thai’s deputy leader, is quoted in Thai Enquirer…
“…having a person associated with drugs to hold on to a cabinet position is disgraceful. It shows the low level of standard in the current government and the country because this would not happen abroad.”
Two weeks ago it was rumoured that Thammanat Prompow would be given responsibility to oversee the government’s coordination of Covid services and programs in Thailand’s southern provinces.
The Democrat Party balked at the prospect, threatening to walk away from the government coalition. The government backed off from that idea and the Democrats re-affirmed their support to remain in the coalition.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer | Sydney Morning Herald
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CAAT sets restrictions and guidelines for air travel to prevent the spread of Covid-19
With the new wave of Covid-19 infections hitting record highs, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is tightening disease control measures for air travel and has requested that airlines abide by guidelines to help contain the outbreak. Those who test positive for Covid-19 are refrained from travelling and can face penalties for doing so under the Communicable Disease Act.
CAAT has asked that airlines restrict services from 11pm to 4am to align flights with public transportation and reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission involving passengers travelling to and from airports. Airlines are also told to inform passengers when there are flight changes, cancellations, or consolidations.
All passengers must wear a face mask. Airport staff must properly screen passengers at the entrance and exit of the airport and before they board the aircraft, checking for signs of infection by checking body temperatures with an infrared thermometer that does not come in contact with someone’s body. Those with a body temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius will be prohibited from entering the airport. If a passenger has respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath, airport staff are advised to inform health officials immediately.
Airlines are also advised to take social distancing into consideration when arranging the seating to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Crime
Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death
A woman in Chon Buri’s Banglamuang district is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a butcher knife. The woman was injured during the alleged attack and is being treated at a local hospital.
District police officers were called to the scene just after midnight to the couple’s home. They found 23 year old Burin “Geng” Bamrungphon body in the bathroom. The room was covered in blood. Geng’s body had slash and stab wounds on the face, neck, and chest. Reports say that 24 year old Aranya “Bow” Sermsap admitted to her father that she had killed her husband.
Geng and Bow had been together for 3 years. They have a 1 year old son and a 3 month old daughter. The children are now with relatives. It’s unclear if the children were home during the incident.
Police speculate that Bow may have been jealous and she may have thought Geng was having an affair. Police say they are still investigating.
Bow is now being treated at a hospital, but is in custody and being monitored by police. Bow is not allowed to speak to the media.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
