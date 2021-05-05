image
“Bangkok Hilton” to make field hospitals for Covid-infected prisoners

Stock photo via Coconuts

Klong Prem Central Prison, in Bangkok, is making field hospitals for Covid-infected prisoners to help curb the spread of the virus. The Corrections Department is converting 5 buildings at the “Bangkok Hilton” in Chatuchak district to operate as hospitals, offering 500 beds in total. The prison would act as a home base for new arrivals who test positive for the virus at any of the 7 prisons.

April 17 saw the start of the 5 buildings’ modification process, with 2 hospitals already being finished, with 170 beds currently available. The Justice Minister says all the buildings will meet disease control standards, including being well-ventilated. The hospitals will offer standard medications to treat those who are infected and will only be allowed to treat incoming prisoners, as the general public will not be able to use the hospitals.

But, another ICU field hospital is opening in Bangkok, with the Governor saying more are being planned in the future to “make sure that intensive treatment will be available if the infections rise.”

Field hospitals have been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms. Those with more severe symptoms have been treated at hospitals. Since the start of the new wave of infections in late March, around 14% of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok had moderate to severe symptoms.

Thailand, today, has reported 2,112 new Covid-19 infections, according to the Thai health ministry. 15 people have also been reported as dying from Covid-related symptoms in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile CP, the Charoen Pokphand Group, is stepping in to assist with the Bangkok cluster in Klong Toey, sandwiched between Sukhumvit Road and the Chao Phraya.

They’ve launched a mass vaccination scheme to support the BMA’s efforts with a mass vaccination facility at Lotus Rama IV with the aim of vaccinating 1,000 people per day. The huge agribusiness conglomerate is also providing food supplies for up to 200 households and helping co-ordinate better communications and internet amongst the community. The high-density living conditions are home to some 90,000 people.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news.

Police in Bangkok investigate rape cases involving Thai ‘pretties’

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

Photo via Thairath

Refuting claims by Thai media that police let a serial rapist go free, officers in Bangkok say they are investigating and gathering evidence to arrest a 39 year old man who allegedly raped Thai models and hostesses known as “pretties.”

Reports say the suspect met the women for “entertainment” purposes and then raped the women and robbed them. A 22 year old student at a university in Thon Buri reported to police that she was raped. The man was interviewed at the scene and told police that the woman had stolen his gold ring. Thai media says the man was able to get away due to the “confusion” in the investigation.

Another woman, a 23 year old university student, recently reported to police that the same man threatened her with a knife before raping her and forcing her to transfer 2,500 baht out of her bank account.

The dangers and abuse pretties face in Thailand’s lucrative and secretive model entertainment industry have been brought to light after a young model died from “extreme alcohol intoxication” in 2019 and another died this year after working as a hostess at a private party in Bangkok. Due to the stigma in Thai society and the sometimes illegal activities involving drugs and sex, pretties are less likely to report incidents of rape and abuse.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 2,112 new infections and 15 deaths, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

Photo via Surat Thani Health Department

2,112 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Since April 1, there have been 46,037 confirmed Covid-19 infections in Thailand, making up more than half of Thailand’s cumulative count of 74,900 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

There are 30,222 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Currently, there are 1,042 Covid patients are in critical condition including 343 on ventilators. Hospitals in Bangkok are crowded with patients and the city has now opened its first ICU field hospital for patients with severe symptoms. Field hospitals have typically been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms.

Out of the 2,112 new Covid-19 cases, 789 were reported in Bangkok while 597 cases were reported in provinces right outside the capital. There have been 318 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year, with the majority of Covid patient fatalities reported during the recent wave of infections. Out of the 15 new fatalities, patients were ages 50 to 86.

The daily Covid-related death count has been 10 or more for the past week. The highest daily death count was 31 fatalities reported on May 1. Most deaths have been those over 60 years old with pre-existing conditions, but several young adults in their 20s and 30s, who suffered from obesity or diabetes, died after contracting Covid-19.

Province New Covid-19 cases Total since April 1
Bangkok 789 15,309
Nonthaburi 249 2,558
Samut Prakan 226 2,594
Chon Buri 110 2,963
Surat Thani 65 922
Samut Sakhon 51 1,165
Pathum Thani 50 1,029
Chiang Mai 40 3,754
Songkhla 36 760
Nakhon Si Thammarat 32 467
Pattani 32 157

Infections in Bangkok and surrounding areas, such as Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon, remain high. To tackle the ongoing Covid situation in Bangkok, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the formation of a committee focused on the outbreak in the capital. Spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says the committee will have 5 subcommittees to focus on general management, Covid-19 testing, management of people infected with Covid-19, area management, and Covid-19 vaccine management.

Natapanu also reports that the Covid-19 variant that was first detected in Brazil has been found in a patient in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

SOURCE: CCSA

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok opening first ICU field hospital for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms

Tanutam Thawan

Published

6 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ผู้ว่าฯ อัศวิน

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Bangkok, the epicentre of the new wave of infections, pushing hospitals to their limits, an ICU field hospital is opening in Bangkok.

Field hospitals have been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms. Those with more severe symptoms have been treated at hospitals. Since the start of the new wave of infections in late March, around 14% of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok had moderate to severe symptoms. The Bangkok governor says they plan to set up more ICU field hospitals to “make sure that intensive treatment will be available if the infections rise.”

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang made the announcement on his Facebook page saying the Chaloem Phra Kiat Stadium in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district has already been converted into a field hospital. It can house up to 432 patients.

“Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital will be providing medical professionals and equipment that can take care of Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms, including lung x-ray machines, oximeters, and a comprehensive telemedicine network to ensure that the patients are monitored by doctors at all times.”

Bangkok opening first ICU field hospital for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms | News by Thaiger

Photo via Facebook/ผู้ว่าฯ อัศวิน

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Trending