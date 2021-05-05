“Bangkok Hilton” to make field hospitals for Covid-infected prisoners

Klong Prem Central Prison, in Bangkok, is making field hospitals for Covid-infected prisoners to help curb the spread of the virus. The Corrections Department is converting 5 buildings at the “Bangkok Hilton” in Chatuchak district to operate as hospitals, offering 500 beds in total. The prison would act as a home base for new arrivals who test positive for the virus at any of the 7 prisons.

April 17 saw the start of the 5 buildings’ modification process, with 2 hospitals already being finished, with 170 beds currently available. The Justice Minister says all the buildings will meet disease control standards, including being well-ventilated. The hospitals will offer standard medications to treat those who are infected and will only be allowed to treat incoming prisoners, as the general public will not be able to use the hospitals.

But, another ICU field hospital is opening in Bangkok, with the Governor saying more are being planned in the future to “make sure that intensive treatment will be available if the infections rise.”

Field hospitals have been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms. Those with more severe symptoms have been treated at hospitals. Since the start of the new wave of infections in late March, around 14% of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok had moderate to severe symptoms.

2,112 new Covid-19 infections, according to the Thai health ministry. 15 people have also been reported as dying from Covid-related symptoms in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile CP, the Charoen Pokphand Group, is stepping in to assist with the Bangkok cluster in Klong Toey, sandwiched between Sukhumvit Road and the Chao Phraya.

They’ve launched a mass vaccination scheme to support the BMA’s efforts with a mass vaccination facility at Lotus Rama IV with the aim of vaccinating 1,000 people per day. The huge agribusiness conglomerate is also providing food supplies for up to 200 households and helping co-ordinate better communications and internet amongst the community. The high-density living conditions are home to some 90,000 people.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

