Acting PM of Thailand Prawit insists he wasn’t sleeping on the job

UPDATE

Acting Prime Minister of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwan, aka “Big Pom,” insists he was not sleeping on the job during his visit to Krabi on Monday.

The 77 year old caretaker PM was criticised for falling asleep at the important meeting.

Despite the seemingly solid photographic evidence that he dozed off, apparently, Prawit played a video during a cabinet meeting yesterday that proves he was awake and hard at work, according to an “insider.”

However, the video evidence is yet to surface publicly.

ORIGINAL STORY

Caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan was caught sleeping on the job this afternoon.

The 77 year old was in Krabi province today overseeing a joint meeting with several water and land use agencies to discuss water management issues when he dozed off.

The image quickly went viral on Thai social media and drew a number of cheeky comments.

Suthaporn Suriyakarn said…

“Uncle Pom did the right thing. He drank his milk and is sleeping but it is probably at the wrong place.”

The image looks like he is propped up in a coffin which brought another saucy comment…

“Rest in peace.”

It is not the first time Prawit has fallen asleep on the job and it has brought much mirth and merriment from the nation’s citizens.

But Chaiwut Thanakmanusorn, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and the deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party swatted aside questions that the caretaker PM had fallen asleep.

“Gen Prawit was the chairman of the meeting and listened to the reports and responded all the time. It may be that some images are blinking. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not good. You’re the chairman of the meeting talking all the time, not sleeping.”

SOURCE: ThaiRath