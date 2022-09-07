Tourism
Thailand rekindles historical ties with Greece
Thailand’s Governor of Tourism was in Greece today to meet his Greek counterpart in a bid to resurrect tourism and promote the previous historic relationship shared between the two nations.
Yuthasak Supasorn met with Olympia Anastasopoulou, General Secretary of Tourism Policy & Development, in the Greek capital to revive a tourism cooperation memorandum signed by both countries 16 years ago.
The two tourism departments talked about a number of problematic issues from resuming direct flights between Athens and Bangkok that were stopped in 2012, to the delays in issuing tourist visas to Thais who wanted to travel to Greece.
Over 14,000 tourists traveled to Thailand in 2019 while about 3,000 tourists from Greece have made it into the kingdom this year.
Anastasopoulou states that more than 10,000 tourists will have made a trip to the Land of Smiles by the end of next year. She added both departments will resolve previous problems, such as direct flights and visa issues, and resume their historical friendship.
Yuthasak reported that Thailand has turned to Europe for tourism in the post-pandemic period as Asia still appears to be a little flakey. China was Thailand’s No.1 tourist market in the pre-Covid-19 period with over 10 million tourists a year. But that has changed since the Chinese government imposed major travel restrictions which have deprived the kingdom of a major slice of tourism income.
Greece and Thailand have enjoyed over 40 years of happy traveling but the Thai minister made it known that trade relations between the two nations go back four centuries. And Thailand and Greece are keen to promote a little-known fact about their relationship from the past.
Costantin Gerachi, known in Thailand as Constance Phaulkon, was a charismatic adventurer of Greek origin who was a prime minister of Siam, between 1683 to 1688, when he died. Gerachis’ house in Lopburi in central Thailand still exists and is a major tourist attraction.
SOURCE: Travel Daily News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand rekindles historical ties with Greece
Acting PM of Thailand Prawit insists he wasn’t sleeping on the job
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand News Today | Troubling online predator statistics in Thailand
Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
Teenager stabs school bully after he made fun of his poverty
Pakistan flood death toll rises, agencies warn country needs long-term aid
Cabinet approves 1.6 billion baht to solve Thai flood problems
Police punish (some of) Bangkok’s school rival fighters
3 year old dies after being left in kindergarten van all day in Japan
How to improve your dog’s quality of life in Bangkok
Horny monk sexually harasses former OnlyFans actor
VIDEO: 15 students on truck in eastern Thailand get caught in flood
Thai man sits on roof for 2 days because his family won’t let him smoke marijuana
Mother to bury missing daughter found dead in central Thailand
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
Cat goes missing in Hat Yai, turns up 1000km away in Bangkok, Thailand
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
Thai influencer tells fans to use green light DLT taxis for safer ride
New study shows smallpox vaccine ineffective against monkeypox
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of2 days ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Best of6 hours ago
Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
-
Thailand2 days ago
Cat goes missing in Hat Yai, turns up 1000km away in Bangkok, Thailand
-
Thailand1 day ago
New study shows smallpox vaccine ineffective against monkeypox
-
Thailand44 mins ago
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job