Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025

Cultural roots shine through modern twists on timeless attire

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
202 2 minutes read
Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025
Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket will take centre stage in the global cultural arena with the upcoming Kebaya Festival, which is a celebration of Peranakan heritage as part of the Phuket Creative City Festival 2025.

Scheduled for August 9 to August 10, the event will be held in Phuket Old Town and Suan Luang (King’s Park), featuring a comprehensive programme of cultural exhibitions, performances, and workshops that emphasise the island’s Peranakan cultural heritage.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat introduced the festival yesterday, July 9, as part of a series aimed at enhancing provincial tourism and supporting key development strategies. The Kebaya Festival is a collaborative initiative between local government bodies and cultural networks in the province, leveraging Phuket’s membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in Gastronomy.

The event follows UNESCO’s 2023 recognition of the traditional kebaya dress as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, in collaboration with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Governor Sophon stated, “This event is not only about preserving and perpetuating Peranakan culture, which is a crucial aspect of Phuket’s identity, but it also serves as an opportunity to boost the local economy, promote creative tourism, and support community enterprises.”

Puangphaka Chaowwai, Chief of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Culture, elaborated on the key activities leading up to and during the festival, such as the Peranakan Shoe Embroidery Workshop conducted from July 2 to July 3. Upcoming events include:

– Children Take Mother Wen Cultural Activity on July 19
– Looking Through the Lens of My Kebaya Photo Contest, with entries accepted from July 19
– Baba Jewellery Making Workshop on July 24 to July 25
– Phuket Creative City Festival (Main Event) on August 9 to August 10

Related Articles

The main festival will feature a grand kebaya parade, an official opening ceremony, fashion and food exhibitions, and cultural zones displaying traditional dress, architecture, and performing arts. A dedicated food area will offer creative gastronomy from the Andaman provinces.

Public relations efforts for the festival will occur from August 1 to August 10, with the aim of attracting both domestic and international visitors, Puangphaka noted.

“This is a significant step in elevating Phuket’s local cultural festivals to both the national and international stages,” Puangphaka said. “We aim to reinforce Phuket’s status as a creative city and stimulate the grassroots economy through sustainable cultural tourism.”

The public and tourists are warmly encouraged to experience the vibrant heritage of kebaya fashion and Peranakan culture at the festival, she added, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025 | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Latest Thailand News
Retired officer arrested after failed Lop Buri armed robbery attempt Crime News

Retired officer arrested after failed Lop Buri armed robbery attempt

1 hour ago
Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead Crime News

Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead

1 hour ago
Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025 Phuket News

Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025

2 hours ago
Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis Crime News

Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis

3 hours ago
Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man Bangkok News

Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man

3 hours ago
Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link Crime News

Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link

4 hours ago
Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences Crime News

Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences

4 hours ago
Udon Thani crash claims life of young student Road deaths

Udon Thani crash claims life of young student

4 hours ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya&#8217;s Soi Yensabai Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya’s Soi Yensabai

4 hours ago
Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic Pattaya News

Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic

5 hours ago
Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo Thailand News

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo

5 hours ago
Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles

5 hours ago
Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors Phuket News

Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors

5 hours ago
Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme Crime News

Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces

6 hours ago
Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri Thailand News

Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri

21 hours ago
Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid Thailand News

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid

21 hours ago
New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced Thailand News

New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced

21 hours ago
Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words Bangkok News

Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words

21 hours ago
Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors Cannabis News

Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors

21 hours ago
Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video) Crime News

Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

21 hours ago
Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con Thailand News

Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con

21 hours ago
Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay Pattaya News

Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay

22 hours ago
Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill Phuket News

Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

22 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills

22 hours ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
202 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x