Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025

Phuket will take centre stage in the global cultural arena with the upcoming Kebaya Festival, which is a celebration of Peranakan heritage as part of the Phuket Creative City Festival 2025.

Scheduled for August 9 to August 10, the event will be held in Phuket Old Town and Suan Luang (King’s Park), featuring a comprehensive programme of cultural exhibitions, performances, and workshops that emphasise the island’s Peranakan cultural heritage.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat introduced the festival yesterday, July 9, as part of a series aimed at enhancing provincial tourism and supporting key development strategies. The Kebaya Festival is a collaborative initiative between local government bodies and cultural networks in the province, leveraging Phuket’s membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in Gastronomy.

The event follows UNESCO’s 2023 recognition of the traditional kebaya dress as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, in collaboration with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Governor Sophon stated, “This event is not only about preserving and perpetuating Peranakan culture, which is a crucial aspect of Phuket’s identity, but it also serves as an opportunity to boost the local economy, promote creative tourism, and support community enterprises.”

Puangphaka Chaowwai, Chief of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Culture, elaborated on the key activities leading up to and during the festival, such as the Peranakan Shoe Embroidery Workshop conducted from July 2 to July 3. Upcoming events include:

– Children Take Mother Wen Cultural Activity on July 19

– Looking Through the Lens of My Kebaya Photo Contest, with entries accepted from July 19

– Baba Jewellery Making Workshop on July 24 to July 25

– Phuket Creative City Festival (Main Event) on August 9 to August 10

The main festival will feature a grand kebaya parade, an official opening ceremony, fashion and food exhibitions, and cultural zones displaying traditional dress, architecture, and performing arts. A dedicated food area will offer creative gastronomy from the Andaman provinces.

Public relations efforts for the festival will occur from August 1 to August 10, with the aim of attracting both domestic and international visitors, Puangphaka noted.

“This is a significant step in elevating Phuket’s local cultural festivals to both the national and international stages,” Puangphaka said. “We aim to reinforce Phuket’s status as a creative city and stimulate the grassroots economy through sustainable cultural tourism.”

The public and tourists are warmly encouraged to experience the vibrant heritage of kebaya fashion and Peranakan culture at the festival, she added, reported The Phuket News.