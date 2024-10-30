Central Pattana unwraps festive cheer with finn-tastic partnership

Picture courtesy of Biztalknews

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), Thailand’s retail powerhouse, is teaming up with a host of partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Embassy of Finland, Sculptra by Galderma, and Finnair to launch the extravagant The World’s Great Celebration 2025.

With a whopping 700 million baht investment, this initiative aims to give Thailand’s economy a festive boost and reinforce its status as a top tourist hotspot.

After the recent severe floods that dampened spirits in the north and northeast of Thailand, things are looking up as waters recede and optimism makes a comeback. CPN Chief Marketing Officer Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana is brimming with confidence for a brighter fourth quarter. The fiscal 2025 budget rollout and the arrival of peak tourism season are expected to fuel the economic recovery.

There’s already a buzz in the air with middle to upper-end consumers loosening their purse strings, signalling a surge in international travel. To entice both locals and tourists, CPN is rolling out a dazzling array of events and activities at 15 malls nationwide. From China and Singapore to the US and Europe, they’re tapping into global wanderlust.

Central malls will transform into Santa Village Themed Parks, bringing a touch of Christmas magic to the tropics. CentralWorld is upping the ante with The First Art Toy X’mas Decoration in the World, featuring whimsical art toys that promise festive joy.

Christmas at CPN will also see 11 malls decked with Christmas trees incorporating local cultural elements, while five branches host bustling craft markets, reflecting Thailand’s unique charm in both big cities and hidden gems.

Aligning with TAT’s push to rev up the domestic economy and tourism, CPN is keen to appeal to all crowds—from deep-pocketed spenders to Gen Z and families, said Nattakit.

“Expect a 25-30% surge in customer footfall at Central’s shopping havens nationwide.”

The grand festive bonanza kicks off on Friday, November 1, spreading cheer until January 5, 2025, across Central shopping centres nationwide.

Get ready to sprinkle some festive cheer, CPN is all set to make it a Christmas to remember in Thailand.

