Kao’s NEWTLAC earns Material Innovation Awards 2025 for sustainable asphalt innovation

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 24, 2026, 3:15 PM
204 2 minutes read
Kao’s NEWTLAC earns Material Innovation Awards 2025 for sustainable asphalt innovation | Thaiger

Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has announced that NEWTLAC, a chemical innovation that repurposes used PET plastic bottles into an asphalt additive, has won the Material Innovation Awards 2025 at Architect Lanna 2025. The company said the additive is designed to enhance road construction performance while supporting sustainability goals by converting recycled plastic waste into what it described as green pavement for infrastructure.

Hiroyuki Kawai, executive officer, vice president and general manager of chemical business at Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said the award recognises NEWTLAC as an innovation that delivers engineering performance alongside sustainability.

“We are truly honoured to receive the Material Innovation Awards 2025 at Architect Lanna 2025. This recognition reaffirms that NEWTLAC is not just a concept, but an innovation that effectively delivers both engineering excellence and sustainability while creating positive social impact.

“Kao remains committed to driving our business under the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, our sustainability strategy dedicated to making the world healthier and cleaner. We place great importance on zero waste, and this innovation proves that used PET plastic bottles can be transformed into high-quality roads, an essential part of national infrastructure, in a tangible and meaningful way.”

Kao’s NEWTLAC earns Material Innovation Awards 2025 for sustainable asphalt innovation | News by Thaiger

The company said the Material Innovation Awards 2025 is a key highlight of Architect Lanna 2025, organised by the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage in collaboration with art4d magazine. Kao said the award recognises materials and innovations for both engineering and design, with sustainability and environmental impact used as core judging criteria, and winners selected by experts across design, engineering, manufacturing and architecture.

Redefining road construction with recycled plastic bottles

Kao NEWTLAC innovation repurposes used PET bottles into asphalt for sustainable road construction.

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Kao said NEWTLAC is produced by Kao Chemicals and uses advanced chemical processes to transform used PET bottles into a proprietary additive intended to improve asphalt quality. The company cited several benefits aligned with the award criteria:

  • More sustainable waste management: Kao Corporation Japan research found that every 100 square metres of road built with NEWTLAC can recycle up to 1,430 used PET plastic bottles.
  • Greater strength and durability: Kao said NEWTLAC-enhanced roads provide higher load-bearing capacity, improved resistance to water erosion and longer lifespan than conventional asphalt, reducing long-term maintenance costs.
  • Safer for people and the environment: Kao said the innovation reduces air pollution by lowering fine particulate emissions from asphalt and releases no microplastics into the environment.
  • International-grade standards: Kao said roads enhanced with NEWTLAC achieve strength specifications comparable to Polymer Modified Asphalt (PMA) standards set by Thailand’s Department of Highways.

“Living Lab” project at Chiang Mai University

The Living Lab project at Chiang Mai University diverts plastic waste while educating students.

Kao said a key demonstration of NEWTLAC is the Green Pavement Project at Chiang Mai University, developed with CMU’s Faculty of Engineering. The company said the road spans 469 metres and covers more than 3,000 square metres, with Kao providing construction support through a budget contribution of more than 1.23 million baht.

Kao said the project diverts plastic waste while also serving as a Living Lab, providing students with a real-world learning environment. The company said construction of the road diverted 18,909 used PET plastic bottles from waste streams and demonstrated water drainage performance that supports the university’s ecosystem and mature trees.

Construction was carried out by PCN Corp Public Company Limited, which Kao said has also applied NEWTLAC in permeable private parking lot developments.

Additional deployments and pipeline

Kao’s NEWTLAC earns Material Innovation Awards 2025 for sustainable asphalt innovation | News by Thaiger

Beyond Chiang Mai University, Kao said NEWTLAC has been deployed in several locations, including parts of Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi and the Don Muang Tollway elevated expressway. Kao said the Don Muang Tollway work was implemented by Don Muang Tollway Public Company Limited in partnership with ASIAM Infra Co., Ltd.

Kao said additional projects are in development, positioning NEWTLAC as part of a broader shift towards environmentally friendly construction practices.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 24, 2026, 3:15 PM
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