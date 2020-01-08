Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water
As water authorities around Bangkok start rolling out a long-term solution to the increasing salinity of the water further up the Chao Phraya river, locals are being treated to free drinking water.
The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority has is transporting tap water from the Mahasawat water factory, in a small district west of the main city unaffected by the saltwater problem, to distribute to the public for free.
People have been invited to take their containers to collect free drinking water at any of the waterworks’ 18 branches around Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan. There is also a Metropolitan Waterworks Authority call centre with a hotline on 1125, 24 hours a day.
The MWA has is also providing a letter of permission that allows the drilling of artesian wells 10 inches wide and to depths of 350-600 metres to produce tap water in four areas – Bang Khen, Min Buri, Lat Krabang and Samut Prakan.
The Department of Groundwater Resources initially approved wells in Bang Khen, Min Buri and Lat Krabang, while Samut Prakan was in the process of being considered. Each well will use nearly 54,000 cubic metres of groundwater to produce tap water per month. More than 5,000 households will benefit from the measure.
In recent months the problem of increasing salinity has become worse. High tides, rising sea levels, a worsening drought – all compounded by Bangkok’s decades-long sink into the marshy delta it was built on – are driving sea water deeper into the coastal areas of the Chao Phraya river. This is now palpably threatening tap water in some parts of Bangkok and its suburbs to taste salty.
The salinity of water from the estuary of the Chao Phraya River up to Samlae station in Pathum Thani, north of the city and some 40 kilometres up stream from the Gulf of Thailand, is being closely monitored.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat’s car in Bangkok
Investigators yesterday combed the scene of a shooting where seven shots (below) were fired into a vacant car belonging to former Immigration supremo Pol Lt-General Surachat Hakparn.
Deputy Police Commissioner-General Pol General Virachai Songmetta visited the crime scene where the white Lexus was shot at by two suspects on Monday evening.
According to The Nation, the location was a massage spa in Bangkok’s Silom area. Surachet was allegedly getting a massage in the spa when the two suspects fired at his car in a drive-by. The two were captured on CCTV but were both wearing full-face helmets making ID impossible.
According to yesterday’s inspection by the deputy police commissioner, the top cop spoke to media after his visit relaying that the suspects were two men wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle.
“One wore a cream jacket, jeans and white sneakers, while the other had a blue jacket, jeans and white sneakers.”
The men rode into an alley near the crime scene before arriving back next to the car and taking a minute to shoot eight times at the vacant car. The shots were fired, mostly, into the lower rear door.
Police estimate that, after committing the crime, the suspects headed to Rama IV Road before taking the Sam Yan intersection.
“We are investigating the reason for their shooting.”
For his part, Surachat Hakparn, aka. Big Joke, wasn’t in the car at the time of the shooting. Some reports say that he had been attending a business meeting in a nearby restaurant, others say he was having a massage. The car has been reported in some Thai media to be owned by his wife.
Now acting as an advisor to the Thai PM’s Office, Surachat says he was certain the shots had been intended to kill him. But he maintained he had no ongoing conflicts with anyone.
Officers of the Metropolitan Police in Bang Rak and Pathumwan districts are teaming up to investigate the case. Virachai held a morning meeting at the Metropolitan Police Bureau yesterday, and will request Surachat to provide the police with more evidence today.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Gunshots fired at Surachat Hakparn’s car were no joke – VIDEO
“Surachat says he was certain the shots had been intended to kill him.”
Seven shots have been fired into the side of a car of former immigration police chief Surachet Hakparn’s wife. The former high profile poster boy for the government’s immigration policy, and championed by the deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, was in a restaurant in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district when the shots were fired.
The shooting was reported to Bang Rak police around 9.30pm. Surachat told police he had driven the car to the venue.
The white Lexus SUV, belonging to the ex-police officer’s wife, was parked outside the Surawong Sarika car park. Seven bullet holes were found in the doors on the left side of the vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a cream jacket, long jeans and white canvas trainers. The pillion passenger was similarly dressed but with a blue jacket. Both had full-face helmets.
Pol Lt Gen Surachat Hakparn, aka. Big Joke, wasn’t in the car at the time of the shooting. Some reports say that he had been attending a business meeting in a nearby restaurant, others say he was having a massage.
Now acting as an advisor to the Thai PM’s Office, Surachat says he was certain the shots had been intended to kill him. But he maintained he had no ongoing conflicts with anyone.
Pol Lt Gen Surachet rose rapidly through the police ranks during the five-year rule of the military due to his close ties with Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.
He was chief of the Police Immigration Bureau until last year, when he was unceremoniously shunted sideways into a civilian position and adviser at the PM’s Office. The reason for his abrupt, and mysterious, fall from grace has never been explained and has not been discussed by the man concerned.
Deputy national police chief Wirachai Songmetta says forensic experts are examining the bullets extracted from the car doors, to determine what type of firearm was used, and checking CCTV around the car park area to log the comings and goings.
Witnesses claim a person on a motorcycle had fired the shots. Surachet is also assisting police with the enquiries.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Convenience store motorcycle shopper says he sorry for stunt
A cloth bag would have sufficed.
But with all the pictures of Thai inventiveness to replace the plastic bags at convenience stores, one man just drove the point home, literally. The man who drove his motorbike into a convenience store to take home his shopping now says he’s sorry for his actions after the pictures went viral online and received a heavy backlash from the public. The store was in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok.
75 major retailers, including convenience stores and supermarkets in Thailand, stopped handing out plastic bags to customers at the start of the year. Pictures have been posted of customers using various items instead of the single-use plastic bags – hessian bags, wheelbarrows, bucket. Most of the pictures are seen as funny and shown initiative.
But this time the man’s motorcycle stunt didn’t get the same enthusiastic response.
40 year old Pornthep Suwanprasert, an admin of the “4option” Facebook group, a friend of the man who drove his bike into the convenience store, has spoken to Khaosod about the incident. The original post with the pictures that went viral captioned “#why am I hungry at bedtime.
“They don’t give me a bag but are selling them for 3 baht. It’s not that I don’t want to pay but just wondering. I’ll just put it in my motorbike”. Pornthep revealed that a video of the incident was also shared with a group of close friends.
The man told Pornthep that he had purchased a lot of items, valued about 700 baht. He told the staff that he would just drive his motorbike into the store. The staff smiled but didn’t reply, obviously thinking he was kidding. The man said he has a lot of followers online and normally uploaded lots of funny videos, so the friends didn’t expect the loud backlash.
The man now says he feels terrible about the backlash following his stunt. He admits that he didn’t think the whole matter through.
“I wish to apologise for my friend, it might’ve been a bad example for the people and inspired others to copy. I want to say that we shouldn’t follow bad examples. The incident has been a great lesson for my friend. He’ll think more carefully before recording a video”.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 ways to save our water
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat’s car in Bangkok
Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water
Pattaya Police warn people not to post videos of people having sex on the beach
Gunshots fired at Surachat Hakparn’s car were no joke – VIDEO
Convenience store motorcycle shopper says he sorry for stunt
Anti-Prayut running event organiser hopes to avoid confrontation
Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey
Thai PM Prayut’s father has died
PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran
Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after “mystery deaths”
PM tells Thais to “stop bickering” and “build the country”
Doctors, teachers and WHAT?#! Thai kids career choices 2020
Nearly 2 million Thai travellers head overseas for new year break
Russian couple apologise for having sex on Pattaya beach, but…
Viral pneumonia outbreak in China prompts airport checkpoints for Thai-bound passengers
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
- Thailand4 days ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- Plastics4 days ago
No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban.
- Business4 days ago
Thailand charges towards an electric car future, with a few speed bumps
- Bangkok4 days ago
Finnish man arrested over Suvarnabhumi bomb threat
- Environment2 days ago
Keeping Thailand’s taps from running dry
- Business2 days ago
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
- Thailand2 days ago
AOT sets up checkpoints to check passengers from Wuhan, China for virus