Pattaya Police warn people not to post videos of people having sex on the beach | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya Police warn people not to post videos of people having sex on the beach
OIP – Only In Pattaya.
Police in Pattaya are warning the public not to post clips of people having sex on the beach. The request follows the latest incident of an amorous Russian couple being sprung on the beach which has gone viral. Police say these types of postings are damaging Pattaya’s image and is unhelpful in the investigation. They said it may also be illegal to post these sorts of images. They advised if anyone sees illegal activity around Pattaya to call the police straight away.
On the Pattaya police webpage police made three points…
1. If you see illegal activity like sex on the beach tell the police immediately while they are still there.
2. Putting footage on the internet and telling the police about it later is not helpful. In addition it would damage the image of Pattaya and furthermore it could be illegal under computer crime legislation.
3. Clips can be sent to administrators for their own private viewing….not to others!!
The Russian couple, 26 year old Roman Grigorenko and his 19 year old girlfriend Daria Vinogradova, were caught on camera having sex on a Pattaya beach and have now issued an apology to police. During their apology, including the obligatory Thai ‘wai’, Roman was wearing a PornHub T-shirt.
Daily News reported the couple had been fined 5,000 baht for their late night beachside exploits. Tourist police, in the couple’s defence, claimed that both tourists were drunk at the time.
Yesterday police complained that the news of the incident could give tourists a negative opinion of Pattaya as a tourist destination.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Russian couple apologise for having sex on Pattaya beach, but…
A couple caught on camera having sex on a Pattaya beach have now issued an apology to police. Sort of. Even in their contrite ‘wai’ to the Thai people 26 year old Roman Grigorenko left a sting in the tale.
Have a close look at the T-shirt he’s wearing. The logo on the T-shirt Mr Grigorenko was wearing was of one of the world’s most popular porn sites, PornHub (according to Thaiger staff who have knowledge of these things).
Russian tourists Roman Grigorenko and 19 year old Daria Vinogradova were filmed on New Year’s Eve, ummm, over-enthusiastically celebrating the coming year. After leaving a bar the pair reportedly continued to drink on the city’s beaches until that sudden urge kicked in. Ms Vinogradova was filmed unbuttoning her denim shorts, before doing the same to Mr Grigorenko’s jeans.
30 seconds later the pair scurried back to their hotel. The CCTV footage was given to police who demanded the amorous couple be tracked down.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Ensarn said the indecent act could “destroy the good image of Pattaya as a tourist resort” (really, he said that… really).
At a press conference last Saturday, Lt-Col Piyapong explained that both tourists had confessed to being the people in the video clip. Once the pair were arrested, they issued an apology for any offence they’d caused to locals but added they failed to notice anyone in their immediate vicinity.
“Before the incident, both of them travelled to celebrate the New Year. They left a bar on Walking Street then continued to sit on the beach drinking alcohol.”
“They said they felt sexual arousal and because they were intoxicated lost the awareness of where they were and started to have sex.”
“I apologise for offending citizens and harming the reputation of the city. We’re sorry,’’ Mr Grigorenko said, whilst clearly wearing a PornHub T-Shirt.
Police fined the couple 5,000 baht each for their display of public indecency, the highest penalty that could be imposed.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Pattaya pussy rescued after impaling itself on metal fence
PHOTO: The unlucky, and slightly clumsy, cat is expected to make a full recovery – The Pattaya News
In a heartwarming story, a cat has been rescued in Pattaya’s Threpprasit village after missing a jump and getting impaled on a fence. The young female black and white cat was saved after 66 year old Thawatchai Supasirikul heard it screaming for help behind his home and called rescuers.
Rescue services and a local vet arrived to find the cat completely impaled through her side on the fence .
The veterinarian guessed the cat to be 3 – 4 years old. It took quite a while to free her from the fence, due to the severity of the injury and tight space. The great news is that the cat was taken to a local veterinary hospital and is expected to survive and recover.
Thawatchai told The Pattaya News he was very thankful to rescue workers for saving the cat, who he said was a regular visitor in the neighbourhood.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hot News
Over 100 evacuated from Pattaya condo fire
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
More than 100 tourists and residents were evacuated after a fire in a Pattaya condo yesterday morning. Firefighters, police and rescue workers arrived quickly at the Laguna Beach condo in Jomtien, south of Pattaya city. The Pattaya Public Disaster Relief Unit coordinated rescue efforts.
The room on the seventh floor where the fire started was completely destroyed, though the the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire or evacuation, but some people needed treatment for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters and rescue workers were able to assist many tourists from the building but trapped residents could be seen waving for help in photos and videos posted on social media.
Firefighters say many residents were ignoring the alarms and didn’t immediately vacate the building, thinking it was a drill or an accident. But as smoke filled the hallways, many became trapped, especially on the seventh floor. There appeared to be no one in the room where the fire broke out and firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.
Investigators are reviewing the scene to determine the cause of the fire and assess damage to the room and the building.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 ways to save our water
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
Pattaya Police warn people not to post videos of people having sex on the beach
Gunshots fired at Surachat Hakparn’s car were no joke – VIDEO
Convenience store motorcycle shopper says he sorry for stunt
Anti-Prayut running event organiser hopes to avoid confrontation
Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey
Thai PM Prayut’s father has died
PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran
Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after “mystery deaths”
PM tells Thais to “stop bickering” and “build the country”
Doctors, teachers and WHAT?#! Thai kids career choices 2020
Nearly 2 million Thai travellers head overseas for new year break
Russian couple apologise for having sex on Pattaya beach, but…
Viral pneumonia outbreak in China prompts airport checkpoints for Thai-bound passengers
Thai PM will head new drought command centre
South East Asian stocks fall as Mideast tensions soar
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
- Thailand4 days ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- Plastics4 days ago
No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Finnish man arrested over Suvarnabhumi bomb threat
- Business4 days ago
Thailand charges towards an electric car future, with a few speed bumps
- Environment2 days ago
Keeping Thailand’s taps from running dry
- Business1 day ago
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
- Thailand2 days ago
AOT sets up checkpoints to check passengers from Wuhan, China for virus