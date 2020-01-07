Pattaya Police warn people not to post videos of people having sex on the beach | The Thaiger

OIP – Only In Pattaya.

Police in Pattaya are warning the public not to post clips of people having sex on the beach. The request follows the latest incident of an amorous Russian couple being sprung on the beach which has gone viral. Police say these types of postings are damaging Pattaya’s image and is unhelpful in the investigation. They said it may also be illegal to post these sorts of images. They advised if anyone sees illegal activity around Pattaya to call the police straight away.

On the Pattaya police webpage police made three points…

1. If you see illegal activity like sex on the beach tell the police immediately while they are still there.

2. Putting footage on the internet and telling the police about it later is not helpful. In addition it would damage the image of Pattaya and furthermore it could be illegal under computer crime legislation.

3. Clips can be sent to administrators for their own private viewing….not to others!!

The Russian couple, 26 year old Roman Grigorenko and his 19 year old girlfriend Daria Vinogradova, were caught on camera having sex on a Pattaya beach and have now issued an apology to police. During their apology, including the obligatory Thai ‘wai’, Roman was wearing a PornHub T-shirt.

Daily News reported the couple had been fined 5,000 baht for their late night beachside exploits. Tourist police, in the couple’s defence, claimed that both tourists were drunk at the time.

Yesterday police complained that the news of the incident could give tourists a negative opinion of Pattaya as a tourist destination.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa