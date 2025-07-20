Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres

A fire engulfed a rubber manufacturing factory in Buriram, with thick black smoke drifting over 10 kilometres. Over 20 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, yet the blaze persisted for more than five hours.

As of the morning of today, July 20, the fire at the North East Rubber Public Company Limited, located in Mueang subdistrict, Prakhon Chai district, continued to rage uncontrollably.

The fire began at 1.30am, and despite the efforts of fire services from multiple regions, the inferno remained uncontained, and only preventative measures could be taken to stop it from spreading to adjacent oil storage facilities and other buildings.

Morning light revealed smoke hovering above, extending over 10 kilometres from the scene, as the fire showed no signs of abating.

Deputy Governor of Buriram, Chamroen Waenpetch, inspected the site and highlighted the challenges faced by the fire services. He noted that the blaze originated in a warehouse storing rubber blocks, which are highly flammable, complicating firefighting efforts.

The smoke was reported to be non-toxic, lacking harmful chemicals, according to the deputy governor. Precautionary measures were advised for residents in affected areas, including wearing face masks. The financial impact of the fire remains undetermined, and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

It is noteworthy that the factory experienced a previous fire in 2020, resulting in damages estimated at 5 million baht (US$154,320); however, the current incident is significantly more severe, reported KhaoSod.

