Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres

Massive blaze challenges firefighters as thick smoke blankets surroundings

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
56 1 minute read
Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire engulfed a rubber manufacturing factory in Buriram, with thick black smoke drifting over 10 kilometres. Over 20 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, yet the blaze persisted for more than five hours.

As of the morning of today, July 20, the fire at the North East Rubber Public Company Limited, located in Mueang subdistrict, Prakhon Chai district, continued to rage uncontrollably.

The fire began at 1.30am, and despite the efforts of fire services from multiple regions, the inferno remained uncontained, and only preventative measures could be taken to stop it from spreading to adjacent oil storage facilities and other buildings.

Morning light revealed smoke hovering above, extending over 10 kilometres from the scene, as the fire showed no signs of abating.

Deputy Governor of Buriram, Chamroen Waenpetch, inspected the site and highlighted the challenges faced by the fire services. He noted that the blaze originated in a warehouse storing rubber blocks, which are highly flammable, complicating firefighting efforts.

Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The smoke was reported to be non-toxic, lacking harmful chemicals, according to the deputy governor. Precautionary measures were advised for residents in affected areas, including wearing face masks. The financial impact of the fire remains undetermined, and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

It is noteworthy that the factory experienced a previous fire in 2020, resulting in damages estimated at 5 million baht (US$154,320); however, the current incident is significantly more severe, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

ควันดำพวยพุ่ง ลอยไกล 10 กิโลเมตร ระทึก ไฟไหม้ โรงงานผลิตยางพารา แสงเพลิงแดงฉาน กว่า 5 ชั่วโมงยังควบคุมเพลิงไม่ได้ ระดมรถน้ำกว่า 20 คัน

In similar news, a rescue team managed to contain a fire at a tissue factory in Saraburi’s Hemaraj Industrial Estate, recovering eight bodies while two victims are still missing. The blaze started around noon on June 30 in the factory located in Bua Loi subdistrict, Nong Khae district. Thick black smoke billowed over the 16,000-square-metre facility as the tissue paper fuelled the rapid spread of the fire.

Latest Thailand News
Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV Crime News

Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV

32 seconds ago
Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres Thailand News

Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres

15 minutes ago
Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga Phuket News

Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga

30 minutes ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory

38 minutes ago
Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok Bangkok News

Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok

45 minutes ago
Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand Crime News

Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand

1 hour ago
Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket&#8217;s coast Crime News

Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket’s coast

1 hour ago
DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

2 hours ago
Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant Pattaya News

Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant

20 hours ago
Phuket’s new &#8216;OneMap&#8217; takes the stress out of island travel Phuket News

Phuket’s new ‘OneMap’ takes the stress out of island travel

20 hours ago
Baby in backpack: Samut Prakan mum busted for abandonment Thailand News

Baby in backpack: Samut Prakan mum busted for abandonment

21 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi tests indoor smoking rooms to curb toilet puffing Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi tests indoor smoking rooms to curb toilet puffing

21 hours ago
Thailand to send back stolen orangutans to Indonesia Thailand News

Thailand to send back stolen orangutans to Indonesia

21 hours ago
Pattaya woman scammed while trying to save sick aunt Pattaya News

Pattaya woman scammed while trying to save sick aunt

21 hours ago
Mahagitsiri family loses court battle in Nescafé joint venture Business News

Mahagitsiri family loses court battle in Nescafé joint venture

23 hours ago
Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid Bangkok News

Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid

23 hours ago
Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo Thailand News

Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo

24 hours ago
Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident Bangkok News

Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident

1 day ago
Maya Bay closes for conservation from August Thailand News

Maya Bay closes for conservation from August

1 day ago
Big Buddha deadlock: Locals demand justice, abbot stalls Phuket News

Big Buddha deadlock: Locals demand justice, abbot stalls

1 day ago
Aussie man found dead in Pattaya condo double tragedy named Pattaya News

Aussie man found dead in Pattaya condo double tragedy named

1 day ago
Thailand braces for another week of heavy rain and strong winds Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for another week of heavy rain and strong winds

1 day ago
Newborn baby abandoned in backpack on Samut Prakan bridge Central Thailand News

Newborn baby abandoned in backpack on Samut Prakan bridge

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x