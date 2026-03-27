Saraburi illegal fuel storage sites found with 29,000 litres in DSI raids

Officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) found three illegal fuel storage sites in Saraburi province, seizing more than 29,000 litres of suspected smuggled diesel and gasoline during a nationwide crackdown.

DSI announced the results of the operation carried out between March 24 and 25 in 16 provinces covering 35 main targets to the public yesterday, March 26. The agency said illegal fuel storage was found only in Saraburi.

During raids on three locations in Saraburi, DSI said it discovered a combined total of 29,000 litres of diesel and gasoline being stored without a permit. The agency added that each site also failed to produce business licences to officers.

Legal action is underway, though the DSI has not yet released details about the owners of the Saraburi illegal fuel storage sites or the penalties they may face.

DSI said inspections at other locations found no violations at major oil depots in Ayutthaya and Chon Buri, where operators used computer systems to record and control fuel stock in line with required standards and laws.

Sites checked in Khon Kaen, Kalasin and Roi Et showed no unusual behaviour or hoarding, according to DSI. The agency reported the same findings at major storage locations in Chiang Rai, Lampang, Pichit, Kampaengphet and Tak.

Officials also inspected main storage sites in the Deep South provinces as well as Surat Thani and Songkhla, with DSI stating that no illegal operations were detected.

DSI said the operation followed an order from the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and formed part of measures to prevent and address fuel shortages linked to escalating conflict in Middle Eastern countries.

In a previous investigation into an illegal fuel storage site, officials found more than 330,000 litres of fuel stored at a company in Ang Thong province. The amount led to suspicion of hoarding, and the company owner was instructed to present relevant documents relating to the fuel held in stock.

If the company is found to have hoarded fuel, suspects involved will be charged under Section 30 of the Fuel Trading Act, which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.