Pregnant woman dead, husband wounded over Ratchaburi land dispute | The Thaiger

Pregnant woman dead, husband wounded over Ratchaburi land dispute
A pregnant woman in the western Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, was shot and killed yesterday, and her husband seriously wounded. Police there say a 70 year old man has turned himself in for the crime, claiming a land dispute drove him to open fire on their car.
Krit Thanathavornrit surrendered to authorities late last night and handed over the .38 calibre pistol he allegedly used in the fatal shooting to the station chief. The shooting happened in broad daylight in tambon Yang Hak of Pak Tho. He was taken for a crime re-enactment today.
After being alerted at around 2:30pm, police and rescue workers arrived on the scene to find a white Honda Jazz lying in a ditch at a guava plantation. The driver, 31 year old Pitak Sukmak of the Ratchaburi’s main city district, suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and his left hand. His wife 28 year old Jindarak Khunnut, who was 4 months pregnant, was shot dead in the front passenger seat. She had 3 gunshot wounds, to her head, left ear and left arm.
Police immediately launched a manhunt for the gunman, who had fled in a Honda with Nonthaburi licence plates. Krit later contacted police and arranged to surrender. Officers say he confessed to shooting the couple in a fit of rage over a land dispute. He told police that he had bought a plot of land from Jindarak’s mother and built a house on the site. Jindarak, who did not want her mother to sell the plot, filed a complaint, and this led to a dispute.
Krit says he was with a worker who was building a gate at the entrance of his property when the couple arrived in their car. A quarrel broke out, during which he pulled a .38 pistol and fired on the car.
He claims he didn’t know whether the bullets hit anyone. The driver sped off but the car rammed into the fence of a nearby house, about 100 metres from the scene of the shooting, and plunged into a ditch. After seeing what happened, Krit told police, he decided to flee in his car, but later turned himself in.
Pitak, who is being treated at Ratchaburi Hospital, is reportedly declared out of danger.
Police investigate alleged Banyin prison break, kidnapping plot
In yet another twist to a criminal case that stretches credulity, the Crime Suppression Division is investigating an alleged jailbreak plot by murder suspect Banyin Tangpakorn involving a threat to kidnap the wife of a prison chief. A source at the CSD told reporters of the investigation yesterday.
Banyin, a former MP, deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant, is in prison for forgery and is accused, along with 5 other suspects, of kidnapping and killing the brother of a senior Bangkok judge. The abduction was allegedly intended to pressure the judge into dismissing a 300 million baht stock fraud case against him.
According to the source, the CSD learned of the escape plot early this month when a team arrested 42 year old Suthon “Joe” Thongsiri in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district, shortly after he was released on bail from Bangkok Remand Prison. Suthon was arrested again on a separate warrant.
He told officers he’d met Banyin in prison and was approached to help plan the escape. He said if the jailbreak attempt failed, he was to kidnap the wife of the prison commander to negotiate for Banyin’s release.
224 arrested in another Mae Sot gambling raid
Police raided a large and sophisticated online gambling operation, arresting more than 200 people at a hotel in the Mae Sot district in Northern Thailand, close to the Burmese border, as part of an on-going investigation into Chinese-related online gambling.
Apparently, there was a crackdown on the illegal gambling in the Myanmar town Myawaddy, causing those involved to flee to Mae Sot, just across the border. Many are Chinese nationals. They either rented or purchased homes and hotels in the area to set up the gambling operations.
224 people were arrested in Wednesday evening’s raid on gambling-related charges. Police confiscated at least 100 computers, mobile phones and 240 bank account passbooks. About 2 weeks ago, police raided a home in Mae Sot used as an online gambling den, arresting 25 people. They also seized 7 computers, 14 smartphones and 2,000 to 2,500 SIM cards.
Woman runs drug syndicate from Bangkok prison
Police cracked down on a drug network allegedly and discovered that it was being run by a female inmate in the Bangkok Remand Prison, using a gold shop to launder more than 3 billion baht in illegal drug money.
The woman, Daorueng Somsaeng, as well as 9 other inmates in various jails and prisons across Thailand, are facing money laundering charges. Police with the Crime Suppression Division raided locations they believe were associated with the drug network in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga and Ranong, catching another 10 alleged members of the network. The Bangkok Post did not report on any drugs found in the raids.
The investigation into the Somsaeng’s ring last year followed police arresting 40 year old Theeraporn Chumuang, a suspect in other domestic assaults, was linked to the major drug syndicate. Police say the man admitted to smuggling drugs into Northern Thailand and distributing them to customers in other provinces.
