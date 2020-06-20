Environment
Bangkok’s Skypark could inspire more green areas across the region
“It is an example of how to repurpose an abandoned structure and increase green spaces in Bangkok through cost-effective design.”
Bangkok’s new “Skypark,” built on an abandoned, never-completed Skytrain track, could become be a model for turning the capital’s unused spaces into much-needed green areas. Such an initiative would also boost public health and mitigate the impacts of climate change, urban experts told Reuters. Chao Phraya Skypark, scheduled to open later this month, connects neighbourhoods on both sides of the Chao Phraya river. The new green space is built on an elevated rail line that lay unused for more than 30 years.
According to the director of the Urban Design and Development Centre, a consultancy that led the project:
“It may not be large, but it has outsized importance as a catalyst for urban regeneration. What’s more it can also change the way people look at public spaces. It is an example of how to repurpose an abandoned structure and increase green spaces in Bangkok through cost-effective design.”
The shortage of green spaces in Bangkok and other crowded cities has recently come under heavy scrutiny, triggering a rush to parks for exercise, fresh air and sunlight. According to a study last year by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, the health benefits are clear: city dwellers tend to live longer in leafy neighbourhoods.
Bangkok is predicted by some climate experts to be an urban area among those hardest hit by extreme weather conditions in coming years. Flooding is already common during the monsoon season, but by 2030 nearly 40% of the city could become flooded each year due to more intense rainfall, according to World Bank estimates.
Skypark, measuring 280 meters by 8 meters, makes it easier for residents to access nearby schools, markets and places of worship, The goal, according to the UDDC director, is to replicate Paris’s “15-minute city”, where people can reach their destination within 15 minutes of walking, cycling or using mass transit.”
Throughout Asia’s space-starved metropolises, developers and planners are increasingly turning to so-called “dead land” under bridges, flyovers and viaducts.
“Chao Phraya Skypark can be a model for swathes of unused land under the city’s expressways. Parks and rooftop gardens can reduce air pollution and harmful emissions, and also limit flooding.
“With Skypark we have shown it is possible to create green spaces from existing structures that can be valuable in fighting climate change.”
SOURCE: Reuters
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police investigate alleged Banyin prison break, kidnapping plot
In yet another twist to a criminal case that stretches credulity, the Crime Suppression Division is investigating an alleged jailbreak plot by murder suspect Banyin Tangpakorn involving a threat to kidnap the wife of a prison chief. A source at the CSD told reporters of the investigation yesterday.
Banyin, a former MP, deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant, is in prison for forgery and is accused, along with 5 other suspects, of kidnapping and killing the brother of a senior Bangkok judge. The abduction was allegedly intended to pressure the judge into dismissing a 300 million baht stock fraud case against him.
According to the source, the CSD learned of the escape plot early this month when a team arrested 42 year old Suthon “Joe” Thongsiri in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district, shortly after he was released on bail from Bangkok Remand Prison. Suthon was arrested again on a separate warrant.
He told officers he’d met Banyin in prison and was approached to help plan the escape. He said if the jailbreak attempt failed, he was to kidnap the wife of the prison commander to negotiate for Banyin’s release.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree
Nearly 100 partygoers have been arrested and charged with violating the emergency decree after police raided a bar in Bangkok in the early hours of this morning. Following a tip-off that an illegal party, involving drugs and alcohol, was being held at the Fake Illusion bar in the Beung Kum district of the capital, 50 officers were sent to check out the situation.
A report in Nation Thailand says they found 96 revellers – 64 male and 32 female – consuming alcohol and dancing to loud music. 4 of them were underage. Tests carried out at the scene revealed the presence of drugs in the urine of 11 male and 12 female partygoers. The authorities also confiscated over 20 bags of what is thought to be methamphetamine pills. The substance has been sent to a lab for confirmation. A search of one of the cars parked in front of the bar uncovered a Beretta handgun and 10 bullets.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Everyone present has been charged with violating the emergency decree, which bans social gatherings during the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Those who have tested positive for drug use are being sent to hospital for additional tests and face further charges related to drug use. The car found at the scene has also been impounded, while police determine the source of the gun.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Woman runs drug syndicate from Bangkok prison
Police cracked down on a drug network allegedly and discovered that it was being run by a female inmate in the Bangkok Remand Prison, using a gold shop to launder more than 3 billion baht in illegal drug money.
The woman, Daorueng Somsaeng, as well as 9 other inmates in various jails and prisons across Thailand, are facing money laundering charges. Police with the Crime Suppression Division raided locations they believe were associated with the drug network in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga and Ranong, catching another 10 alleged members of the network. The Bangkok Post did not report on any drugs found in the raids.
The investigation into the Somsaeng’s ring last year followed police arresting 40 year old Theeraporn Chumuang, a suspect in other domestic assaults, was linked to the major drug syndicate. Police say the man admitted to smuggling drugs into Northern Thailand and distributing them to customers in other provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
