Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home

In Ratchaburi, a 73 year old man named Prasan Numthuek was found dead in his home, with gunshot wounds suggestive of a close-range attack. Police investigations are focusing on personal and familial conflicts, with efforts underway to locate the assailant.

Today, July 24, Police Major Surachai Boonin of Baan Pong Police Station in Ratchaburi province was notified of a fatal shooting at house number 81/1, Moo 14, Khung Phayom subdistrict, Baan Pong district.

The incident was reported to Police Colonel Kobchok Lektakul, who led a team of investigators, forensic officers from Ratchaburi province, and Ratchaburi Ruam Jai Charity Foundation personnel to the scene for examination.

The crime scene was a two-storey house, part concrete and part wooden. On the lower floor, Prasan, the homeowner, was found shirtless, wearing a sarong, slumped face down under a table near the television.

He had been shot with an 11mm firearm, suffering wounds to his left chest and left shoulder blade. Two 11mm shell casings were discovered on the floor and collected as evidence.

Relatives recounted hearing the television on upon returning home and calling out to Prasan with no response. This prompted them to enter the house, where they discovered him lying in a pool of blood, leading them to alert the police.

Pol. Col. Kobchok stated that the perpetrator remains unidentified, with investigations focusing on witnesses at the scene and nearby relatives to ascertain if any unusual sounds or activities were noted before the incident. Surveillance footage from nearby routes is also being reviewed.

The house was occupied by Prasan and his grandson, with his son, a police officer holding the position of deputy inspector in the Ratchaburi Provincial Police Investigation Division, visiting occasionally. Officials plan to interview the son and all relatives to identify potential motives, including personal or familial disputes.

No potential motives are currently being ruled out, with inquiries into both personal and family-related conflicts ongoing. The investigation team has been instructed to expedite the search for the suspect and pursue legal action accordingly, reported KhaoSod.