Thai policemen injured by Cambodian mortar fire in Sisaket

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025
Picture courtesy of nongluck_2515 Instagram

Five border patrol policemen were injured by Cambodian mortar fire at an operational base in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province.

Alongside military skirmishes between Thai and Cambodian forces on the front line, other areas along the border are also patrolled by the Border Patrol Police. On July 26, the Border Patrol Police Facebook page posted a message expressing support for the injured officers: “We send our thoughts for a quick recovery to all officers.”

The injured personnel, belonging to Border Patrol Police Division 22, sustained injuries from Cambodian military mortar fire while defending the sovereignty of their operational base in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, on the evening of July 25.

Earlier in the day, Police Major General Nitinai Langyanai, commander of the Border Patrol Police, along with Police Colonel Kawipong Chonkan, commander of Border Patrol Police Division 22, visited Police Sergeant Sukhachai Wehonn, a squad leader, who suffered a left leg injury, bruising on his abdomen, chest tightness, and ear ringing, reported KhaoSod.

Later in the morning, Deputy Commissioner-General Police General Kraiboon Suadsong visited Police Sergeant Wachira Kusolpan, another squad leader from Border Patrol Police Division 22, at Sisaket Hospital.

Picture courtesy of nongluck_2515 Instagram

In similar news, Thailand and Cambodia continued to exchange heavy artillery fire for the third straight day, leading to at least 33 deaths and forcing over 150,000 people to flee their homes along the disputed border.

For the first time, fighting spread to the coastal region of Trat, where the two nations’ borders intersect near the Gulf of Thailand, roughly 250 kilometres southwest of the main battleground.

AFP correspondents in Samraong, Cambodia, close to the epicentre of the conflict, reported hearing artillery blasts on the afternoon of the clashes. Meanwhile, a Thai resident sheltering in a bunker in Sisaket province, about 10 kilometres from the frontier, confirmed hearing the shelling and voiced hopes for a peaceful resolution.

