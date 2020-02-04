Police officer murdered, mutilated | The Thaiger

Crime
Police officer murdered, mutilated
The body of a police officer was found in the northeastern province of Kalasin yesterday. He had been stabbed to death and his body severely mutilated. Police later tracked down and arrested 45 year old Amornlak Jitkoh, a Kalasin native, who had fled and hidden in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima province. He was persuaded to surrender and return to Kalasin.
Investigators say Amornlak’s wife had an affair with the victim.
Police, medical staff from a local hospital and a rescue unit rushed to the scene at about 1:30am after the discovery was reported.
In an unfinished wooden house, the body of 57 year old police lieutenant colonel Jamras Dolchua, wearing a black T-shirt and yellow-black shorts, was found lying face up in a pool of blood. He had been stabbed at least 20 times, on his torso, buttocks and thighs. His genitals were removed.
Leaves and other flammable materials had been set on fire at several spots around the house, in apparent attempt to burn it down and destroy evidence. A fire was also set at the rear of a white Toyota Fortuner parked nearby. All of the fires had been put out by neighbours. Police found three beer cans in front of the house.
A son of Jamras told the police that his father usually stayed overnight at a house in Kalasin Town, and occasionally spent the night at the wooden house where his body was found. He says Jamras had an affair with a woman who told him she was a divorcee, but ended the relationship after learning she was not divorced.
The son, who was not named, believes the woman wanted to return to his father, upsetting her husband, thus providing a motive for murder.
The body was taken to Khon Kaen Hospital for an autopsy.
Crime
Police chase, arrest two women with 300 kilograms of compressed marijuana
Authorities in the northeastern Nong Khai province arrested two women yesterday and seized 300 kilograms of compressed marijuana. The two were captured after trying to run a police checkpoint. Police told reporters the arrests came after a tip-off that marijuana would be smuggled from neighbouring Bung Kan province, once a part of Nong Khai. It was to be transported to Khon Kaen.
Police set up a checkpoint on the Mittraphap highway in Khon Kaen’s Nam Phong district and at about half past midnight, a Mitsubishi Pajero was seen approaching. Before reaching the checkpoint, the Mitsubishi made a sudden U-turn and sped off, ignoring police demands to stop. Police quickly gave chase. The Mitsubishi raced through Udon Thani until police shot out the SUV’s tyres.
Two women were arrested and identified as 33 year old Suthida Kuapol and 40 year old Aporn Klinnoy. Eight fertiliser sacks with 300 compressed bricks of marijuana, each weighing a kilogram, were found in the vehicle.
Thai media report that the two women have been charged with possession with intent to sell.
Crime
Police catch serial bag and gold snatcher in Pattaya
Pattayans and tourists can breathe a little easier with the arrest of a serial gold and bag snatcher who preyed on both Thais and foreign tourists.
Pattaya police report that 25 year old “Beer” was arrested Thursday.
CCTV helped nab the suspect, who was responsible for many snatch-and-grab thefts in Pattaya.
He snatched a gold necklace from a Thai woman on Monday this week. Last Sunday, he grabbed a gold necklace from a Russian woman in North Pattaya. On January 21 he snatched a bag from a Russian woman and on January 19 he snatched a bag from a Thai woman in Central Pattaya.
Beer has admitted to the crimes and faces multiple charges of theft. Police discovered that he was just released from jail for theft last year.
Local media have reported on several bag snatchings over the past few months and the suspect was behind several of them, according to police. Two other suspects were arrested late last month.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus
Two Thais arrested for spreading fake coronavirus news
The Thai government says that two people have been arrested for posting fake news about the outbreak of the Wuhan Novel Coronavirus. Buddhipongse Punnakanta, the minister of the digital economy, says his ministry’s “Anti-Fake News Centre” collaborated with the police to arrest Thitima Kongthon at her Bangkok house after she posted on Facebook that a patient infected with the virus died in Pattaya.
“The Anti-Fake News Centre is compiling evidence to root out the sources of fake news. We’re working with the cybercrime police, but it’s difficult to identify suspects, since sometimes they’re anonymous.”
Another suspect, Ritthisak Wongthonglueang, was arrested at his house in Bangkok’s Taweewattana district. Buddhipongse says the man confessed to posting a video of a Chinese man collapsing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in order to mislead the public that it was connected to the coronavirus. The “victim” turned out to be drunk, but not infected with the virus.
Buddhipongse says operations are underway for other targets spreading false information, adding that the government is “not idle in combating fake news”.
“We’re not moving slowly. In fact, we’ve already arrested two suspects, while China could only arrest one. The PM has said combating fake news is a priority, since people’s illness is a sensitive issue.”
The two suspects will be charged with disseminating false information, which carries up to five years in prison if convicted.
The Anti-Fake News Centre says it has received 7,587 complaints about coronavirus stories since Saturday, and is verifying 160 cases with relevant authorities. It has declared 22 of them fake so far, including claims that a Thai Airways flight attendant contracted the virus.
The media have also came under criticism for reporting “hyperbolic news” and relying on dubious sources. In a case that has drawn widespread attention, Thai television wrongly quoted the mayor of Wuhan as saying that “most of the 5 million people” who left Wuhan before the lockdown came to Bangkok. Chinese state media say the number is closer to 10,000.
Thailand’s National Press Council yesterday released a statement urging all news agencies to report on the coronavirus epidemic based on facts and to strictly follow media ethics.
