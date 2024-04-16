Four arrested in Phuket with over 12,000 meth pills seized

Picture courtesy of Thalang Police

Four individuals have been apprehended by Thalang Police in Phuket on charges related to drugs, with over 12,000 methamphetamine pills, locally known as Yaba, confiscated in the process.

The arrests were carried out across three distinct operations yesterday. Among those apprehended was Duean Jarachit, a 42 year old resident of Moo 1, Mai Khao. She was taken into custody on a road in Baan Yamu, Moo 7, Pa Khlok, and discovered in possession of 398 Yaba. Alongside the drugs, her mobile phone was also seized by the officers.

Next to be arrested was Samart Mankarn, a 50 year old from Ao Luek, Krabi. He was apprehended in front of a Moo 8, Thepkrasattri residence, with 360 Yaba pills and two grammes of crystal meth in his possession.

Finally, 48 year old Suchart “Sak” Roengsamut, and 32 year old Teeraphon “Rusdeen” Laolang, were taken into custody following a search of Suchart’s Moo 9, Thepkrasattri residence and then Teeraphon’s house in Moo 8, Thepkrasattri. These searches led to the seizure of 11,810 Yaba pills. In addition, a pack of plastic bags and two mobile phones were seized as evidence, reported The Phuket News.

The four individuals were subsequently transported to Thalang Police Station, where they were officially charged with the illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

In related news, Bangkok police have successfully dismantled a major drug operation following the arrest of two individuals caught with an extensive haul of methamphetamine pills and a considerable sum of cash.

The operation, which took place late at night in the capital, led to the seizure of 190,000 methamphetamine pills, approximately 400 grams of ketamine, and over 1.3 million baht (US$36,000) in cash and bank account assets.

The arrests were made in two separate locations in Bangkok. The first individual, 24 year old Jirayu, was apprehended in the Sasiwimon 2 Village in the Bang Khae district, while the second, 24 year old Thanapol, was detained in the parking area of an apartment complex in the Nong Khaem district.