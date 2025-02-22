Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid

Picture courtesy of Phuket Provincial Police

Phuket Provincial Police arrested 13 Chinese tourists involved in an illegal gambling operation in Phuket Town, supported by locals. The raid, led by Police Colonel Ekkalak Boonsangcharoen, took place at the Phuket Poker Sport Club in Soi Poonphol at 11pm on February 20.

The gambling venue, managed by a Thai national, was secretly catering to Chinese gamblers. During the operation, police discovered the tourists exchanging chips worth over 1 million baht (US$29,800) for cash. In addition to the tourists, one Thai gambler was also apprehended.

Police seized a variety of gambling equipment, including four poker tables, two fish shooting machines, five electric mahjong tables, and more than 1 million baht in gambling chips. The detained people have been taken to the Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum confirmed that investigations into the involvement of both Thai nationals and Chinese investors are ongoing.

In similar news, a major gambling den in Don Mueang, Bangkok was raided and dismantled on February 20 at 3pm. This recent raid marks the third time the establishment has been raided since 2024.

Officers, led by Police Major General Jesada Suaysom and Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, executed a search warrant at a property located in Soi Songprapha 1, Don Mueang district, revealing a newly constructed entrance and heightened walls.

Upon arrival, the task force of over 30 police officers from various divisions found numerous motorcycles and cars parked at the rear of the property.

As officers entered, some gamblers attempted to flee through the front entrance. Altogether, 29 people were apprehended, consisting of 10 men and 19 women.

The raid revealed three rooms where gambling activities were conducted. The outer walls were lined with egg crates, and signs displayed warnings against gambling.