Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car

A Thai snake rescuer and YouTuber shared a video of a cobra emerging inside a moving car, saying he and a friend avoided injury after the snake escaped from a fertiliser bag during transport.

Nirut “Nick” Chom-ngam, better known online as Nick Wildlife, posted the clip on Facebook on March 23 and wrote in the caption, “A snake out in the car. We don’t know what to do at the moment. This is a true story, not a staged one for engagement“.

In the video, the snake, reported to be a cobra, is seen moving across the steering wheel before sliding onto the driver’s lap. The driver, identified as Nick’s friend Ton, is heard being told to stay as still as possible and pull over.

After the car stopped, Nick got out first and instructed Ton to remain still. Once it was safe, Nick told Ton to exit the vehicle while he searched inside for the snake.

Nick later found the cobra on the floor of the back seat and removed it from the car with his bare hands. He then moved to a footpath and took time to place the snake into a white cloth bag, which he tied tightly.

The video drew praise from many followers for Nick’s handling of the situation, while others accused him of staging it for views. Nick later posted again to deny the claim, saying he and his friend would not risk their lives for social media engagement.

Nick said the cobra had been caught by a local rescue team in Ayutthaya province. He said the rescuers placed the snake in a fertiliser bag before handing it to him so he could take it to what he described as a suitable habitat for release.

While travelling to the release location, Nick said, the cobra bit through the fertiliser bag and escaped, leading to the incident shown in the video. He said it was fortunate the snake appeared disoriented and focused on exploring the car, and had not shown panic or aggressive behaviour.

Nick added that the incident happened about two years ago, but he shared the video as a warning to other rescuers about using fertiliser bags to contain venomous animals.