7 swim to Koh Samui to raise marine ecosystem awareness | The Thaiger

7 swimmers, including actor and singer Phakhin Khamwilaisak, also know as “Tono”, have begun an 82 kilometre ocean swim for over 18 days to increase public awareness of the environment and the need to reserve Thailand’s marine ecosystem. They are also raising money to buy equipment for hospitals treating rare marine animals. The campaign hopes to raise the profile of the marine ecosystem and the need to stop dumping garbage into the sea.

Director general Sophon Thongdee of ‘Marine and Coastal Resources Department’ together with Surat Thani’s governor Witchawut Jinto launched the campaign “One Man & the Sea’’ at a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province this morning.

The 7 swimmers will stroke their way from the pier to Koh Samui, stopping at 12 small islands, for a distance of 82 kilometres over 18 days, predicting to complete the marathon on April 5.

The 7-member team, who are accompanied by a coach, swam to Koh Likan, a distance of 1.6 kilometres, this morning. It took them about 30 minutes. Today they are heading to Koh Nok Phao, another 6.4 kilometres, and staying overnight on the island, having completed a total of 8 kilometres for the day.

33 year old Tono says he was excited to see pink dolphins swimming near Don Sak pier.

“Almost 100 celebrities had earlier shown interest in taking part, in the mass swimming campaign was cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus.”

On the first day of the campaign, donations quickly reached 1.3 million baht.

Keep updated on the official campaign Facebook page, “Kebruk“. Donations can be made via internet banking or by SMS.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

ถ่ายทอดสดการว่ายน้ำในช่วงที่สองระยะทาง 2 กิโลเมตรของโครงการ One Man And The Seaหนึ่งคนว่ายหลายคนช่วยสดจากเกาะริกัน จ.สุราษฏร์ธานี.ช่องทางบริจาคธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ สาขาเพชรบุรีตัดใหม่ชื่อบัญชี: มูลนิธิบูรณะชนบทแห่งประเทศไทยฯ เพื่อโครงการเทใจ (TRRM FOR TAEJAI)เลขบัญชี 043-272833-9…บริจาคผ่านทาง SMS ครั้งละ 25 บาท พิมพ์ T แล้วส่งมาที่ 4545909 (ทุกเครือข่าย)…ติดตามการถ่ายทอดสดตลอดกิจกรรมได้ทาง เฟซบุ๊กแฟนเพจ "เก็บรักษ์" รวมถึงข้อมูลของโครงการได้ทางอินสตาแกรม "เก็บรักษ์"…#OneManAndTheSea#หนึ่งคนว่ายหลายคนช่วย#โลกเปลี่ยนได้เริ่มที่เรา Posted by เก็บรักษ์ on Thursday, March 19, 2020