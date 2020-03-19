7 swim to Koh Samui to raise marine ecosystem awareness | The Thaiger

Hot News
7 swim to Koh Samui to raise marine ecosystem awareness
7 swimmers, including actor and singer Phakhin Khamwilaisak, also know as “Tono”, have begun an 82 kilometre ocean swim for over 18 days to increase public awareness of the environment and the need to reserve Thailand’s marine ecosystem. They are also raising money to buy equipment for hospitals treating rare marine animals. The campaign hopes to raise the profile of the marine ecosystem and the need to stop dumping garbage into the sea.
Director general Sophon Thongdee of ‘Marine and Coastal Resources Department’ together with Surat Thani’s governor Witchawut Jinto launched the campaign “One Man & the Sea’’ at a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province this morning.
The 7 swimmers will stroke their way from the pier to Koh Samui, stopping at 12 small islands, for a distance of 82 kilometres over 18 days, predicting to complete the marathon on April 5.
The 7-member team, who are accompanied by a coach, swam to Koh Likan, a distance of 1.6 kilometres, this morning. It took them about 30 minutes. Today they are heading to Koh Nok Phao, another 6.4 kilometres, and staying overnight on the island, having completed a total of 8 kilometres for the day.
33 year old Tono says he was excited to see pink dolphins swimming near Don Sak pier.
“Almost 100 celebrities had earlier shown interest in taking part, in the mass swimming campaign was cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus.”
On the first day of the campaign, donations quickly reached 1.3 million baht.
Keep updated on the official campaign Facebook page, “Kebruk“. Donations can be made via internet banking or by SMS.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
ถ่ายทอดสดการว่ายน้ำในช่วงที่สองระยะทาง 2 กิโลเมตรของโครงการ One Man And The Seaหนึ่งคนว่ายหลายคนช่วยสดจากเกาะริกัน จ.สุราษฏร์ธานี.ช่องทางบริจาคธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ สาขาเพชรบุรีตัดใหม่ชื่อบัญชี: มูลนิธิบูรณะชนบทแห่งประเทศไทยฯ เพื่อโครงการเทใจ (TRRM FOR TAEJAI)เลขบัญชี 043-272833-9…บริจาคผ่านทาง SMS ครั้งละ 25 บาท พิมพ์ T แล้วส่งมาที่ 4545909 (ทุกเครือข่าย)…ติดตามการถ่ายทอดสดตลอดกิจกรรมได้ทาง เฟซบุ๊กแฟนเพจ "เก็บรักษ์" รวมถึงข้อมูลของโครงการได้ทางอินสตาแกรม "เก็บรักษ์"…#OneManAndTheSea#หนึ่งคนว่ายหลายคนช่วย#โลกเปลี่ยนได้เริ่มที่เรา
Posted by เก็บรักษ์ on Thursday, March 19, 2020
ASEAN
Cambodia delays damming the Mekong for 10 years
Cambodia announced yesterday that it will shelve developing new hydroelectric dams on the Mekong River for the next decade. A senior Cambodian official made the announcement as Cambodia reviews its policy to seek solar energy as well as energy from coal and natural gas.
The Mekong river sustains some 60 million people and flows through six countries… China, Myanmar (Burma), Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Environmentalists warn that more dams in the system will harm fisheries and farming along the Lower Mekong (Cambodia and Vietnam).
Cambodia’s decision makes neighbour Laos, which has opened two new dams on the Mekong in the past 6 months, the only country in the Lower Mekong Basin planning hydroelectric power.
The director general of energy at Cambodia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy told Reuters the government is following a study by a Japanese consultant recommending that Cambodia source its energy needs elesewhere.
“According to the study, we need to develop coal, LNG, imports from neighbouring countries and solar energy. In this 10-year plan, from 2020 to 2030, we have no plans to develop a mainstream dam. “
Cambodia had previously announced plans for two dams, but both projects are now on hold. Across the border in Laos, power from the new Don Sahong dam, began flowing into Cambodia’s grid in January.
A surge in demand was fueled by a construction boom accompanying Chinese investment last year gave Cambodia its worst power outages in years. Officials say the shortage were due to low water levels at hydropower dams, partly due to new Chinese dams upstream.
Cambodia currently uses hydropower for about 48% of its domestic electricity production, according to the state utility Electricite du Cambodge. With demand growing fast, Cambodia imported about 25% of its electricity last year. With the bulk of it transmitted from Vietnam and Thailand, according to the utility’s statistics.
SOURCES – Chiang Rai Times | ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Soldiers sent to fight forest fires in the North
With Chiang Mai again declared the world’s most polluted city today, and with air quality worsening across northern Thailand, soldiers from Royal Thai Army 3rd Army Region have been deployed to detect and fight forest fires. Forest fires and agricultural burning, both in Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia, have created extremely poor air quality levels. Rangers from the 35th Scout Regiment have been deployed alongside the 32nd Scout Regiment from Nan Province, and the 31st Scout Regiment of Chiang Rai to detect fires in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Lampang provinces.
The newly deployed rangers will be sent to fire-prone areas to patrol for fires and arrest anyone they find starting them. The rangers will also assist fire officers in fighting fires, Chiang Mai One reports.
Local media report that 456 hot spots were found across Chiang Mai Province this morning alone. Of those, 187 are in National Parks; 260 in protected forests, five in community areas and three along highways.
The Pollution Control Department reports that air quality in the North will grow worse this week due to the cross-border burning of fields and farmlands, which has already created high levels of PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter), in the region.
The department cited heat signature readings, which have spiked around Tachileik city at the Burmese border in Chiang Rai. Despite a burning ban in Chiang Rai, haze from neighbouring Myanmar and Laos is choking the north. The PM2.5 dust levels in Chiang Rai have once again reached very unhealthy levels.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai OneKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Gold mining company found guilty for avoiding environmental report
Former director-general of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines Somkiat Phuthongchaiyarit, has been found guilty of colluding with five other parties for trying to avoid the mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Secretary-general Worawit Sukboon of The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) says…
“All 6 members had a hand in the unlawful approval of a request by Akara Mining Company (or Akara Resources Plc) to expand its second pond and shift it to a new location without having to conduct an EIA.”
Mr Somkiat, along with state officials Sattjawut Nakniyom, Chat Hongthiamchan and Khanthasak Khaengraeng, was found guilty of “dereliction of duty and serious misconduct” in connection with trying to doge the EIA. The NACC found insufficient evidence to find the fifth suspect, Khamphu Khunarak, guilty.
Akara Mining Company and Pakon Sukhum, a former managing director of Akara Mining Company, the sixth and the seventh suspects of the investigation, were also found guilty of supporting and colluding with the three officials.
Secretary-general Worawit Sukboon said that Akara Mining Company had changed the size and location of its second tailings pond, after failing to acquire a plot of land that was reserved in its previously EIA-approved construction plan.
“The mining company then sent a letter to the provincial industry office asking to change the construction plan and location of its second tailings pond. The mining company then wanted the approval without having to submit a new EIA report, the new tailings pond also was much larger at 1,351 rai”.
“Based on previously uncovered evidence, the NACC says it is convinced this new pond contains cyanide and several other toxic chemicals used in gold mining, and will have a negative impact on the environment, which is why the company did not want to conduct an EIA.
“Their acts were seen as colluding in an unlawful activity that would possibly pose a threat to the environment and natural resources.”
SOURCE: Bangkok postKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
