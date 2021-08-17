Guides
Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
Thailand, as we all know, has a variety of attractions, including mountains, oceans, and waterfalls. Furthermore, it offers a unique culture and arts that more people should discover. If you’re looking for inspiration for where to go and what to do on your next vacation, check out our list of the best places to visit in Thailand according to locals’ recommendations.
Top 10 attractions in Thailand
1. Asiatique The Riverfront Bangkok
Asiatique is one of the most happening night markets in Bangkok. It is located along the banks of Chao Phraya river offering beautiful sceneries where lovely pictures can be taken during the daytime or nighttime. Asiatique has everything you could possibly ask for, with choices from 1,500 boutiques and 40 options of high-end bars and restaurants. If that isn’t enough entertainment, nightly highlights range from wild calypso cabarets to classic Thai puppet shows. Aside from that, there is also a 61-metre-tall (200-foot-tall) Ferris wheel equipped with 42 gondolas where you can view the city and river from incredible heights. Asiatique has been rated as one of the most popular attractions in Bangkok with 43,016 reviews from Google users.
The quickest and most convenient way to get there is by boat. Take the BTS to Saphan Taksin and jump on the free shuttle to the pier’s terminus. It takes only 10 minutes, and the boat is available until 11 p.m. From the boat, you step off onto a long boardwalk that runs for 300 metres and leading you into the main market.
2. Walking Street, Pattaya
Party the night away at Thailand’s largest and busiest nightlife hotspot known as “Pattaya Walking Street”. The amazing thing about this place is that there is so much to see and do, and it is so densely packed, that you could spend every night for a week there and still discover new places every time you re-visit. Walking Street is 500m long and no vehicles are permitted after 6 p.m. The streets are lined with bars, nightclubs, go-go bars, restaurants, and beer bars. The road is almost deserted during the day, but when darkness falls, neon lights and loud music hits the streets. Walking Street Pattaya that has received 32,255 reviews.
3. Bridge over the River Kwai, Kanchanaburi
4. Aonang, Krabi
Ao Nang is a must-visit for those to wish to travel to Krabi. This place has received the 4th highest review with altogether 16,775 traveller reviews. Ao Nang is also famous for having a laid-back ambience of a small town, its beautiful beach resort, the modern conveniences of home, and the warmth that sets it apart from other beaches in Thailand. One of the good things about Ao Nang Beach is the long walkway that runs along the beachfront. There are no shops, bars and restaurants on the beach giving it a peaceful and tranquil vibe. However, across the beach, there is a range of outlets of inexpensive Thai food restaurants along with options of western food that includes Italian restaurants and sports bars. Ao Nang is very lively especially in the evenings as the streets offer varieties of food and drinks.
5. Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, Ratchaburi
The Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi is one of Thailand’s most popular floating markets. It was called the “Venice of The East” by early European visitors. Every day, a large number of Thai and foreign tourists visit here to shop, eat, and enjoy the atmosphere of Thailand’s water markets, which have existed for over a century. Klong Damnoen Saduak Damnoen Saduak is Thailand’s straightest and longest canal. Ratchaburi is not far from Bangkok and it’s easy to travel there.
You can enjoy organic vegetables and fruit, Kuai Tiao Ruea (Thai-style noodles), and old-styled coffee from vendors selling on boats and a walkway along the river. Its also recommended to stop by an old coffee shop while watching the local life by the canal. Furthermore, there are also boat tours, traditional massages that offers health treatment with a herbal compress and a herbal sauna for you to enjoy.
6. Big Buddha, Phuket
Looking for a peaceful spot to take some time out from your day while you’re in Phuket? The Big Buddha is a must-visit! The Big Buddha in Phuket is one of the island’s most important and revered landmarks. The massive image, which stands 45 meters tall on top of the Nakkerd Hills between Chalong and Kata, can be seen from as far away as Phuket Town and Karon Beach. From top, you can get a 360-degree fascinating view of the entire island. The statue was built in 2004 and is made from white jade marble.
You can take the taxi or tuk-tuk right to the hilltop and once you reach, you have to climb a steep flight of stairs to the monument. So if you’re looking for an adventure, make sure you visit this place. Read more on other local activities in Phuket, HERE.
7. Amphawa, Samut Songkhram
With only a short drive from Bangkok, you can visit the stunning Amphawa Floating Market, one of Thailand’s oldest and most popular floating markets. This floating market is also one of the most popular tourist attractions in Samut Songkhram. Since it is close to Bangkok, the market is usually packed every Friday and Sunday with tourists who come to enjoy canal side views or delicious food. There are a variety of options of seafood and Thai dessert for you to enjoy or buy some souvenirs to gift your friends and family. Visitors can also take a boat tour to see the views and lifestyles along the Amphawa Canal. Aside from that, you can arrange for a boat trip at night to see fireflies in cork trees, which is a fascinating night scene of the day. There are 14,383 reviews for Amphawa. Read more about floating markets, HERE.
8. Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai
Walking through the city’s famous night markets is a lot of fun, whether you’re looking for authentic souvenirs or just strolling around. Chiang Mai’s Night Bazaar sells everything from Thai silk and handicrafts to souvenirs, sunglasses, DVDs, electronics, artwork, and clothing. A trip to Chiang Mai is never complete without visiting these markets! The Chiang Mai Night Bazaar offers a lively atmosphere and you get to enjoy amazing local food. Furthermore, there are many shops and entertainment venues scattered throughout the area and since prices are not fixed at this market, you can make good use of your bargaining skills. Find more information about top things to do in Chiang Mai, HERE.
9. Wat Rong Khun, Chiang Rai Province
Aside from Thailand’s vibrant, exotic, and stupendously awesome cuisine, temples may be another irresistible draw of the country’s tourist attractions. The White Temple in Chiang Rai province is a must-visit on any trip to Thailand because it is one of the most unusual and bizarre destinations in Southeast Asia. The main reason why tourists from far and wide are flooding to Wat Rong Khun is the temple’s mesmerizing and unique architecture. The colour ‘white’ symbolizes the purity of the Buddha and almost every aspect of the temple conveys a religious or symbolic message. This temple is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., however, there is an entrance fee of 100 baht. Locals say that you should allow yourself at least 40 minutes to explore the grounds and various buildings that comprise the entire White Temple complex.
10. Hua Hin Night Market
Hua Hin Night Market provides an intriguing glimpse into Thai culture. There are numerous outlets and stands selling delicious food that is freshly prepared in a matter of minutes. Take a look behind the stalls on the pavements as well, as there are many restaurants there as well. Aside from the food, you’ll find a dizzying array of local handicrafts, souvenirs, and clothing for sale. This popular and lively night market, located in the heart of Hua Hin between Petchkasem Road and the railway line, comes to life every day from 6:00 PM until late at night. Click HERE to read about the top things to do in Hua Hin.
The various attractions in Thailand recommended by our locals will make your trip even more worthwhile. This is because the choices offered by locals will give real insights on the local lifestyles. From unique historical sites and temples to local bazaars and street foods, you will get the real touch on the traditional culture and get to enjoy authentic Thai food. You will have the most wonderful time and leave knowing that you have experienced the best of the best.
