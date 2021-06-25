Top 8 Street Foods in Thailand

Indulging in Thailand’s street foods is something most travellers enjoy. In fact, just walking down a local market will have your stomach growling to be fed. And, upon trying some of the top street foods, you will soon be back asking for more. top Thailand

From grilled pork marinated in its own, uniquely sweet sauce, to sticky rice being paired with mango, one thing about Thai dishes is that they incorporate all flavours from sour to spicy in most of their recipes. As some foods are indicative of their origins, from Isaan to the South, foodies will surely find no shortage of things to try!

8 Best Street Foods in Thailand

1. Moo Ping

This delicious street food is one of the tastiest to try. As its name means grilled pork, it is a bit more than just that. This Thai-style pork on a skewer can be found almost everywhere as it is very popular for Thais and locals alike. The meat is marinated in crushed, coriander roots, garlic and peppers and then grilled.

Although the recipe can be amended, coconut milk is one ingredient that cannot be left out. That’s because the milk tenderises the pork to make it soft and juicy. For those who try this delicious meat on a stick, it is almost always paired with sticky rice. Regardless of how you consume it, Moo Ping is famous for its ability to fill you up while giving you a mouthful of flavour.

2. Pad Kra Pao

Perhaps the most famous Thai dish is that of Pad Kra Pao. Comprised of Thai holy sweet basil, garlic, sugar, chillis, and oyster sauce, this dish combines all flavours to create an explosion of taste. Of course, some of the ingredients can be amended, with some adding long beans, carrots, or corn. However, the main ingredients make it a classic Thai dish.

When eating Pad Kra Pao, ask for the condiment tray as you can add more taste by sprinkling sugar, or a vinegar chilli mix as well as more spices. Furthermore, the dish is best when you add a fried egg, Thai style, as it offsets some of the spice and adds a bit more of a muted flavour. Known as a Thai staple at the dinner table, the dish uses Chinese influenced stir-frying methods to make the spices melt together in one amazing meal.

3. Kluay Tod (Fried Bananas)

Fried bananas are a popular dessert and snack throughout Southeast Asia. Thailand has also adopted the food into its street food markets as its taste is undeniably delicious. The recipe can be a bit hard to imitate as only natives to the area seem to have mastered its taste.

The yummy snack is often matched with coconut ice cream, which can be hard to find if you aren’t in Asia. However, vanilla ice cream can also be used as a substitute. If ice cream is a bit much for you, just try it hot off the pan, as this option will surely amplify the banana taste. Found almost at every street vendor cluster, fried bananas are a classic example of a dessert done right.

4. Som Tam (Papaya Salad)

The most famous dish in Northeastern Thailand is definitely Som Tam or Papaya Salad. Cheap and mostly healthy, the dish is made from pounding chillis, tomatoes, papaya, and other ingredients together with a mortar and pestle. Despite the hard work of crushing together different ingredients, this Thai salad is known for its extremely spicy taste.

But, don’t worry if you don’t like spicy food, as when ordering, you can simply ask for it to not be spicy or for the cook to only use 1 chilli. It may sound like using 1 chilli is not going to make your eyes water, but when it is ground up, the spiciness of the chilli multiplies, making it much stronger than simply cutting it. Regardless, finding Som Tam is easy as it is eaten by almost everyone who hails from Isaan or Northeastern Thailand. Many Thais from this area, in fact, seem to crave the spiciness of Som Tam, with nothing taking its place.

5. Khao Niao Mamuang (Mango Sticky Rice)

Who hasn’t heard of Mango Sticky Rice? In fact, surely this light and fruity dessert has crossed your mind at some point when thinking of Thai food as its popularity has exploded worldwide. With only a few ingredients, this dish is easy. Featuring coconut milk, mango, sticky rice, and sugar, the combination of these creates an unparalleled, sweet dessert.

Popular all over Thailand, even the capital of Bangkok is known as “The Big Mango.” Therefore, finding mangoes in Thailand is as easy as looking up at a tree, where the yellow fruit is sure to be hanging. Moreover, for that refreshing sweet taste, look no further than your local market or street vendors.

6. Banana Roti

A popular snack and dessert, the Banana Roti’s ability to incorporate all different kinds of fillings makes it a winner. And, as locals and expats definitely favour street food, it can be found almost anywhere. In Thailand, street carts will roll by, honking their horns to let you know a roti is within reach. Moreover, if you visit a large market, the fillings to choose from is overwhelming. From Nutella to chocolate sauce, getting creative when choosing a filling is definitely encouraged. Most foodies choose banana and chocolate, but many younger kids typically choose more candy-like tastes. After choosing a filling, watch the vendor magically fry it up. And, don’t forget to enjoy the fragrance that will soon translate onto your tongue!

7. Thai Coconut Ice Cream

If you haven’t travelled to Thailand yet, you may not know that its desserts are light and fluffy. Thai coconut ice cream is no exception as it is like a fusion of ice cream and sorbet, creating a lighter taste in your mouth. Brimming with coconut flavour, the dish is definitely healthier than most Western ice cream.

To make the ice cream, you don’t even need to use an ice cream maker as it can be made by hand. Just gather some eggs, sugar, heavy whipping cream, full-fat coconut milk, flaked coconut, and vanilla or coconut flavouring. These ingredients are easy to find and once you are all set, the ice cream will be melting in your mouth in no time. Don’t forget to add some mango or other fruit to top it all off!

8. Kai Jiao (Thai Omelette)

Perhaps one of the cheapest and most filling dishes is the Thai Omelette. Known as a go-to dish for those needing to stay full longer, this egg and rice recipe features fish sauce to give it the kick of taste that most Thais want. Moreover, the omelette is fried up Thai-style, using lots of oil to make it crispy and delicious. For a more tasty option, you can make the omelette with whatever meat you want (minced pork is the most popular). Even Thai eggplant definitely adds a unique flavour to the dish. But, the best thing about the meal, is that you can make it quickly if you are in a hurry and it costs next to nothing for the ingredients. Put some chilli or tomato sauce with it and you have a meal that is ready to fill you up while you are on the go!

Perhaps the best thing about touring this beautiful country is its selection of delicious food. Whether you are on the go and needing a quick pick-me-up like Moo Ping, or you are wanting to dine-in with Pad Kra Pao, Thai street food offers something for all preferences.

Moreover, try a cooking class to learn how Thais make these magical cuisines. Here, you can learn the art of pounding a mortar and pestle while taking spiciness to a whole new level. One thing’s for sure, leaving Thailand with a newfound love of street food will have you yearning to return for more.

