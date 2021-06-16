Best of
Top 8 Things to do in Krabi
Krabi province is brimming with amazing things to do and see, all against the backdrop of beautiful limestone cliffs. If you are wanting to go island hopping, this is the place to do it as the islands are unforgettable. Alternatively, for a more adventurous trip, visitors can opt to rent a kayak and paddle around the lagoon in Koh Hong, or hike in one of the area’s national parks.
Those who are James Bond fans may want to see the actual island in which the 1974 movie used as its backdrop. In fact, taking selfies here may just get you a bit of street credibility. Furthermore, venturing to the Phi Phi islands will have you arriving at the outskirts of Maya Bay, where the famous movie The Beach was filmed. Don’t forget your snorkelling gear as you may want to explore the underwater oasis as well.
8 Best Things To Do In Krabi
1. James Bond Island (Koh Tapu)
Of course, this is one of the many places to see in Krabi’s Phang Nga Bay, and its sight doesn’t disappoint. But, before it was made famous by the 1974 movie “The Man With The Golden Gun”, it was known as the pointy rock or Nail Island. Venturing here on a boat, you’ll pass by limestone rocks which is an experience in itself!
Whilst it is always fun to say you were at a place featured in a movie, seeing the island’s natural beauty is impressive as well. Most trips around Phang Nga Bay also include lunch at Koh Panyi, a floating village that serves as a majestic break on your journey. Here, you can eat some flat, dried squid if you like trying local delicacies.
2. Railay Beaches
If rock climbing is your thing, then Railay Beach is for you. Featuring natural rocks to practise your skills, this beach has become quite popular with adventure-seekers. Cut off from the mainland by steep hills, getting to Railay Beach requires visitors to hop on a breathtaking boat ride. However, once you arrive at this former fishing village, it can be said that your experience will be unparalleled.
Railay is actually comprised of 3 distinctly characterised beaches. Railay West is the longest strip of white sand, featuring shallow, rocky waters. Ideal for sunbathing, this beach is the most popular for travellers. Venturing north, you will find Ton Sai Bay, where rock climbing is the most popular activity in which to partake. Railay East is, perhaps, the most beautiful place to catch a sunrise, while the other 2 are the best views for a sunset.
3. Emerald Pool
Sa Morakot, or the Emerald Pool is a must-do activity on your Krabi travel list. Located in the Thung Teao Forest National Park, it features a nature trek that is perfect for spotting rare animals. The Pitta Gurney bird, for example, is one of those animals you may find on your jungle exploration. After doing a bit of hiking, you can relax in the lush forest and limestone foothills that lead to the majestic Emerald Pool. Finally, as it is located in a national park, spending a day hiking and enjoying the natural scenery is always welcomed by a day-end dip in the green, crystal waters.
4. Phi Phi Islands
The Phi Phi islands are some of the loveliest in Southeast Asia. Only a 45-minute speedboat trip away from the mainland, here is where you will see picture-perfect views of the truly stunning limestone cliffs. The islands offer amazing snorkelling and diving opportunities, with beautiful coral reefs.
Phi Phi islands is actually a group of 6 islands. But, the 2 main islands are that of Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh. Visitors can stay on Phi Phi Don as it serves as a relaxing home base for island hoppers. Moreover, Leonardo Di Caprio fans can take a boat trip to Phi Phi Leh to see the famous Maya Bay. This is where The Beach was filmed. Even though it is closed to tourists, a photo op here will be unforgettable.
5. Koh Hong
Koh Hong is a great place to get away from the rest of the world. The Koh Hong archipelago is comprised of around 12 islands, but most are so small that they don’t feature beaches of their own. The island is part of Than Bok Khorani National Park and is open for day visits only. However, planning a trip here is easy as there are many things to see.
Featuring amazing scenery, the island boasts of beautiful coral reefs and a lagoon. Here, you can kayak, snorkel, scuba dive, fish, hike, swim, and sunbathe against the backdrop of the majestic ocean. Furthermore, Koh Hong is most famous for its rock formations and majestic lagoon. To get there, visitors must take a long-tail boat or kayak, as the opening is only about 10 metres wide.
6. Krabi Town
For a bit of socialising and sightseeing, visitors surely will find something to do in Krabi Town. The downtown area features 1 large temple, an art museum and 2 daily markets. Therefore, spending a day in the town is easy as there are many attractions to see. The town’s major attractions are the Krabi Tiger Cave and Khao Khanab Nam, which offer interesting excursions.
For a more natural experience, tourists can enjoy a walk along the riverside while munching on street food. Additionally, taking an hour drive outside the town to go to the Khlong Thom Hot Springs is another thrilling option with a bit of natural healing on the side. Moreover, for those interested, this is where you can enjoy a swim in the Emerald Pool in the Thung Teao Forest National Park.
7. Ao Luk Mangroves
Ao Luk mangrove and caves offer an exclusive view into Krabi’s natural environment. The Ao Luk District is about 40 kilometres north of Krabi Town on the road to Phang Nga Town. The area is rural and features 2 parks: Than Bok Khorani and Khao Phanom Bencha National Parks.
Taking in the scenery is the best activity, as the mangroves are one of a kind. Surrounded by tall limestone cliffs, kayakers can paddle around the tropical waters to see the mangroves. The town of Ao Luk is actually a southern Thai village that has been divided by the Krabi highway. Small and original, the town is a great place to experience authentic southern Thai living.
8. Khlong Thom Hot Springs
These hot springs are both soothing and therapeutic for those wanting a bit of rest and relaxation. Clearly, these thermal springs rooted in volcanic chambers can calm your mind and body. The 35 to 40°C waters are brimming with natural mineral salts which are known to cure all kind of ailments. The unique hot tubs are hollowed out from rock and surrounded by lush rainforests.
After heating up, visitors can dip into a cool stream where the jungle baths feed into. Located about 70 kilometres from Krabi town, the hot springs lay in a small jungle preserve and are near the Khao Phra Bang Khram Nature Reserve. Thus, while you are here, you can also try out the Emerald Pool and Thung Teao Forest National Park in an eco-friendly filled day.
Krabi province is one of the best areas in Thailand to visit, as it is teeming with natural beauty. This is especially evident in its national parks and beautiful limestone cliffs, which are other-worldly. Therefore, when visiting, don’t forget your cameras as the views in the province are something to cherish.
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 8 Things to do in Krabi
Thai government apologises for data leak, blames “temporary glitch”
6 school closed after infections are found
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases; provincial totals
Top 5 Meditation Centres and Retreats in Thailand
Thai police chief donates 100,000 baht to Phuket man shot by a drunk officer
Covid-19, food delivery brings rise in plastic and infectious waste
Renowned Thai doctor cautions against letting tourists avoid 14 day quarantine
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Trial begins in Myanmar for former leader Aung San Suu Kyi
5 Top Secret Beaches in Phuket
Blacktip reef sharks get protected status as Environment Minister blasts video cruelty
Dozens of python eggs found underneath home
100 neglected cats rescued by Save Elephant Foundation
Leading Thai doctor calls on government to accelerate vaccine rollout
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Songkhla3 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
- Crime23 hours ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac