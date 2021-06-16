Top 8 Things to do in Krabi

Krabi province is brimming with amazing things to do and see, all against the backdrop of beautiful limestone cliffs. If you are wanting to go island hopping, this is the place to do it as the islands are unforgettable. Alternatively, for a more adventurous trip, visitors can opt to rent a kayak and paddle around the lagoon in Koh Hong, or hike in one of the area’s national parks.

Those who are James Bond fans may want to see the actual island in which the 1974 movie used as its backdrop. In fact, taking selfies here may just get you a bit of street credibility. Furthermore, venturing to the Phi Phi islands will have you arriving at the outskirts of Maya Bay, where the famous movie The Beach was filmed. Don’t forget your snorkelling gear as you may want to explore the underwater oasis as well.

8 Best Things To Do In Krabi

1. James Bond Island (Koh Tapu)

Of course, this is one of the many places to see in Krabi’s Phang Nga Bay, and its sight doesn’t disappoint. But, before it was made famous by the 1974 movie “The Man With The Golden Gun”, it was known as the pointy rock or Nail Island. Venturing here on a boat, you’ll pass by limestone rocks which is an experience in itself! Whilst it is always fun to say you were at a place featured in a movie, seeing the island’s natural beauty is impressive as well. Most trips around Phang Nga Bay also include lunch at Koh Panyi, a floating village that serves as a majestic break on your journey. Here, you can eat some flat, dried squid if you like trying local delicacies.

2. Railay Beaches

If rock climbing is your thing, then Railay Beach is for you. Featuring natural rocks to practise your skills, this beach has become quite popular with adventure-seekers. Cut off from the mainland by steep hills, getting to Railay Beach requires visitors to hop on a breathtaking boat ride. However, once you arrive at this former fishing village, it can be said that your experience will be unparalleled. Railay is actually comprised of 3 distinctly characterised beaches. Railay West is the longest strip of white sand, featuring shallow, rocky waters. Ideal for sunbathing, this beach is the most popular for travellers. Venturing north, you will find Ton Sai Bay, where rock climbing is the most popular activity in which to partake. Railay East is, perhaps, the most beautiful place to catch a sunrise, while the other 2 are the best views for a sunset.

3. Emerald Pool

Sa Morakot, or the Emerald Pool is a must-do activity on your Krabi travel list. Located in the Thung Teao Forest National Park, it features a nature trek that is perfect for spotting rare animals. The Pitta Gurney bird, for example, is one of those animals you may find on your jungle exploration. After doing a bit of hiking, you can relax in the lush forest and limestone foothills that lead to the majestic Emerald Pool. Finally, as it is located in a national park, spending a day hiking and enjoying the natural scenery is always welcomed by a day-end dip in the green, crystal waters.

4. Phi Phi Islands

The Phi Phi islands are some of the loveliest in Southeast Asia. Only a 45-minute speedboat trip away from the mainland, here is where you will see picture-perfect views of the truly stunning limestone cliffs. The islands offer amazing snorkelling and diving opportunities, with beautiful coral reefs. Phi Phi islands is actually a group of 6 islands. But, the 2 main islands are that of Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh. Visitors can stay on Phi Phi Don as it serves as a relaxing home base for island hoppers. Moreover, Leonardo Di Caprio fans can take a boat trip to Phi Phi Leh to see the famous Maya Bay. This is where The Beach was filmed. Even though it is closed to tourists, a photo op here will be unforgettable.

5. Koh Hong

Koh Hong is a great place to get away from the rest of the world. The Koh Hong archipelago is comprised of around 12 islands, but most are so small that they don’t feature beaches of their own. The island is part of Than Bok Khorani National Park and is open for day visits only. However, planning a trip here is easy as there are many things to see. Featuring amazing scenery, the island boasts of beautiful coral reefs and a lagoon. Here, you can kayak, snorkel, scuba dive, fish, hike, swim, and sunbathe against the backdrop of the majestic ocean. Furthermore, Koh Hong is most famous for its rock formations and majestic lagoon. To get there, visitors must take a long-tail boat or kayak, as the opening is only about 10 metres wide.

6. Krabi Town

For a bit of socialising and sightseeing, visitors surely will find something to do in Krabi Town. The downtown area features 1 large temple, an art museum and 2 daily markets. Therefore, spending a day in the town is easy as there are many attractions to see. The town’s major attractions are the Krabi Tiger Cave and Khao Khanab Nam, which offer interesting excursions. For a more natural experience, tourists can enjoy a walk along the riverside while munching on street food. Additionally, taking an hour drive outside the town to go to the Khlong Thom Hot Springs is another thrilling option with a bit of natural healing on the side. Moreover, for those interested, this is where you can enjoy a swim in the Emerald Pool in the Thung Teao Forest National Park.

7. Ao Luk Mangroves

Ao Luk mangrove and caves offer an exclusive view into Krabi’s natural environment. The Ao Luk District is about 40 kilometres north of Krabi Town on the road to Phang Nga Town. The area is rural and features 2 parks: Than Bok Khorani and Khao Phanom Bencha National Parks. Taking in the scenery is the best activity, as the mangroves are one of a kind. Surrounded by tall limestone cliffs, kayakers can paddle around the tropical waters to see the mangroves. The town of Ao Luk is actually a southern Thai village that has been divided by the Krabi highway. Small and original, the town is a great place to experience authentic southern Thai living.

8. Khlong Thom Hot Springs

These hot springs are both soothing and therapeutic for those wanting a bit of rest and relaxation. Clearly, these thermal springs rooted in volcanic chambers can calm your mind and body. The 35 to 40°C waters are brimming with natural mineral salts which are known to cure all kind of ailments. The unique hot tubs are hollowed out from rock and surrounded by lush rainforests. After heating up, visitors can dip into a cool stream where the jungle baths feed into. Located about 70 kilometres from Krabi town, the hot springs lay in a small jungle preserve and are near the Khao Phra Bang Khram Nature Reserve. Thus, while you are here, you can also try out the Emerald Pool and Thung Teao Forest National Park in an eco-friendly filled day.

Krabi province is one of the best areas in Thailand to visit, as it is teeming with natural beauty. This is especially evident in its national parks and beautiful limestone cliffs, which are other-worldly. Therefore, when visiting, don’t forget your cameras as the views in the province are something to cherish.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates