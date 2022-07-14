Connect with us

Tie the knot in one of the best wedding venues in Koh Samui

Cita Catellya

image

A wedding ceremony in Koh Samui is a promise made in paradise — imagine tying the knot in a sublime setting with the ocean as your something blue. There are plenty of choices on the island with different features to offer, from dazzling views to wow-worthy decorations. But with so many enchanting venues around the island, choosing your Koh Samui wedding venue can be challenging, whether you’re planning a destination wedding or as someone on the island. After all, wedding venues are an essential part of your wedding planning, and the location ultimately sets the backdrop and atmosphere for your celebration.

So, what are the best wedding venues in Koh Samui? We’ve compiled 5 of the best wedding venues in Koh Samui to help you narrow down your options.

1. InterContinental Koh Samui Resort

Best wedding venues in Koh Samui

PHOTO: InterContinental Samui

If you’ve been dreaming of saying “I do” with the endless sparkling ocean as your backdrop while the sun is kissing the ocean, the InterContinental Koh Samui can be the perfect venue for your wedding. Located on the peaceful west coast of Taling Ngam, InterContinental Koh Samui boasts spectacular views of azure seas, absolute luxury, and seclusion. Whether you want a Traditional Thai or a Western ceremony, a range of venues and wedding packages are available, which can be tailored to make your dream wedding come true.

The beach is undoubtedly the most romantic setting for your ceremony and reception. However, there are plenty of other options to choose from. You can tie the knot while floating on an infinity pool glass island, walk down the aisle on a private pier, kiss your soon-to-be spouse high above the Gulf of Thailand, or have a secluded ceremony on the beachfront lawn. Did we mention you can book out the entire resort for your exclusive wedding, too?

2. Banyan Tree Samui

Best wedding venues in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Banyan Tree Samui

For vows that really wow, celebrate your wedding in the beautiful Banyan Tree Samui. Cocooned by a lush jungle of a private bay in Lamai, the resort’s swoon-worthy venues are perfect to start the rest of your lives together. Each of its collections of venues is a dream for many brides-to-be, with a range of options from all-out lavish affairs to intimate weddings. One of the most breathtaking is Infinity Point. Standing tall above the Gulf of Thailand, this ethereal setting allows you to exchange your vows with the sparkling ocean and tree-covered hills as your backdrop.

Those planning a bigger celebration may favour the beachfront lawn or the beach. The partially shaded beachfront lawn is very spacious, perfect for a swaying first dance. If your dream is to tie the knot with the sand beneath your feet, the beach is as private as can be, so you don’t need to worry about curious onlookers.

3. Conrad Koh Samui

Best wedding venues in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Conrad Koh Samui via myoverseaswedding.com

Who doesn’t want to feel on top of the world on their Big Day? Well, at Conrad Koh Samui, it’s hard not to since one of its gorgeous wedding venues boasts elevated ocean views. Add to that the gorgeous clear floating platform above the hillside infinity-edge pool, and you’re guaranteed to have the wedding of the year. But that’s not all. There are several other venues you can choose to suit your preferences, including the beach, Poolside Terrace, Sunset Lounge, Jahn Restaurant, Aow Thai function room, and three-bedroom villas. If you don’t choose the Sunset Lounge for your ceremony, our tip is to host a pre-reception cocktail party there. The spectacular sunset will be the cherry on top of your dream wedding.

The wedding packages in Conrad Koh Samui include tropical flower decorations, celebrants, stylists, makeup artists, and photographers. Furthermore, the resort’s wedding team will always be ready to assist in planning entertaining activities for you with all logistics taken care of.

4. Melati Beach Resort & Spa

Tie the knot in one of the best wedding venues in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

PHOTO Melati Resort & Spa

We’re not lying when we say Melati Beach Resort & Spa can help you celebrate your wedding in paradise. For those who want a traditional Thai ceremony, the Sanctuary Pool is the perfect venue for your ceremony. The serene beach with its fantastic view of Koh Phangan, on the other hand, is ideal for Western-style weddings. If you prefer to have your wedding ceremony on the grass, the secluded beachside tropical garden is the perfect option.

And the kicker? The wedding package at Melati Beach Resort & Spa is truly comprehensive. You and your partner can treat yourself before or after the Big Day with aroma therapy or Thai massage, a romantic dinner on the beach with a bottle of Champagne, and even a Thai cooking class.

5. Centara Villas Samui

Tie the knot in one of the best wedding venues in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Centara Villas Samui via asiaweddingnetwork.com

Have you always imagined a jaw-dropping beach wedding venue in Koh Samui that is both ultra-private and next-level luxurious? If yes, then you’ll want to say your “I Do” at Centara Villas Samui’s private stretch of sand. As you stand under a tropical-style arch and exchange your vows, the gently rippling ocean and cotton candy sky make for the most swoon-worthy backdrop.

Aside from its magical wedding venue, Centara Villas Samui also offers personalised service with dedicated wedding coordinators. That’s why it’s the perfect option if you would like to let someone else handle all the specifics for you. Simply step back and watch as they work on their magic to create your most perfect wedding ceremony. The best thing is, they really thought of everything here. From 1-hour therapeutic his-and-hers massage before the Big Day to a romantic candlelit dinner after, you’ll surely feel like a queen and king on your wedding day!

Did you find your dream wedding venue in Koh Samui on this list? Go and secure the venue before it’s too late!

Want to see your wedding venue options in Phuket? Check out our selection of the top 5 Hotels to Get Married in Phuket.

 

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

