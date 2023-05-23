Man confesses to beating Thai-British girlfriend, forcing her to eat dog poo, and killing her pets

A Thai man confessed to physically abusing his Thai-British girlfriend, forcing her to eat dog poo and killing her dogs today at a police station in Samut Prakan in central Thailand.

Lawyer Kanthas “Gun Jompalang” Phongphaibookvej accompanied 25 year old “A” (pseudonym) to Bang Bo Police Station this morning to file three charges against her 24 year old boyfriend “Fin,” including “assault, imprisonment, and animal abuse.”

The lawyer alleged that Fin punched and kicked A, and beat her with a chair, a mop, and a fan causing several wounds to her eyes, face, arms, and legs.

Every time Fin grew violent, A’s pet dog would get scared and poo inside the house said the lawyer. Fin allegedly made A eat the dog’s faeces before strangling it to death, reports KhaoSod.

Then, Fin felt guilty and bought A a new pet dog. But the same thing happened again and again until Fin allegedly bought and brutally killed six dogs.

The lawyer informed the police that A was patient because she felt sorry for Fin, who said he saw his father beat his mother since he was a child. Initially, A took pity on Fin and thought he may be able to change.

A could no longer endure the abuse, managed to escape, and seek help to file a police report against Fin, said the lawyer. He asked the police to ensure she was protected from him because he had been violent to A and threatened her. The lawyer said he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

During questioning, A said she was in a relationship with Fin for one year. She said he turned violent in the past three months. During a fight, her dog barked loudly and he made her eat its faeces, she said.

Out of anger, Fin strangled A’s beloved dog to death and then bought and killed five more, said A. She also alleged that he assaulted his relatives, beat several of his ex-girlfriends, and beat a cat until it was blind.

Fin was called to the station this afternoon where confessed to the abuse, reports One31. He confessed to physically abusing A, making her eat dog faeces, and killing her dogs.

He said the reason he committed the horrific abuse is that his girlfriend “would not follow orders,” coupled with his “inability to control his anger.” He admitted that he also acted this way with his ex-girlfriend.

Fin admitted to killing the dogs. He said he did it because he couldn’t control his emotions, “combined with the hot weather.” He said he has suffered anger problems for four to five years but never sought help. He said he is not a drug addict.

The accused’s neighbours told the police that they often heard the sound of a man yelling at and beating a woman coming from the house. They said they were scared of him because he had previously threatened them with a knife.