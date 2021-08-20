Top 5 Hotels to Get Married in Phuket

When it comes to weddings in Phuket, there are several beautiful resorts to tie the knot. And for the coastal-loving couples, who want to say “I do” on this tropical island but are unsure of the best spots, this list is for you. We’ve compiled the top wedding hotels in Phuket with elegant venues, exemplary service and facilities, below. wedding hotel

Top 5 Wedding Hotels to Get Married in Phuket

1. Renaissance Phuket Resort

The Renaissance Phuket Resort is a luxury and full-service destination. They offer 3 different venues: beach, ballroom and lounge with a total event space of 2,919 sq ft. For an outdoor wedding, we love the Beach Lawn. Surrounded by lush greenery, this venue is intimate and has a backdrop of scenic azure waters. Then head to the Renaissance Ballroom for your reception dinner. Spanning 900 sq m, it can be styled to your liking and comes with audiovisual technology and air-con. Finally, the resort boasts 5-star facilities such as 5 restaurants, a spa, 180 guest rooms and 25 villas.

Choose one of their wedding packages for the full deal. Their wedding planners are certified to plan weddings of all kinds and sizes. Moreover, they offer services including budget management, table and floral arrangements, catering, photography as well as entertainment. Working with you, they strive to bring your dream wedding to life.

Address: 555, Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

2. Rosewood Phuket wedding hotel

The Rosewood Phuket is a romantic seaside retreat. Set in 43 acres of rich forest, this wedding hotel borders white sands, blue waters and lush foliage. As a result, the venue is “perfectly placed to create unforgettable moments of discovery”.

They provide 3 indoor and outdoor spaces. All venues offer both seclusion and charm and are unique to each event as they’re highly customisable. In fact, their wedding experts work tirelessly with couples to tailor every detail to their aesthetic; from the silverware, colour themes, decor to menu choices, nothing is out of their reach.

Of their venues, the Garden & Beach Lawn is one of the most popular. This spacious outdoor site caters to wedding ceremonies, receptions and al fresco banquets. Furthermore, it features a well-kept lawn, stunning walkways that lead towards the beach, sound system, mood lighting and rustic furnishings. Alternatively, The Glass House – a multi-purpose indoor space, is equipped with everything a wedding needs. It’s modern amenities include top-quality lighting & technology, air-con, a open layout and retractable glass panes.

Address: 88/28 Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

Capacity: 50-220 depending on the venue.

3. Anantara Layan Phuket

At Anantara Layan Phuket, your wedding day can be as intimate or extravagant as you want. Exchange vows in a hidden cove, or in a stylish cliff-side wedding chapel with stunning seascapes. The chapel is particularly stunning due to its high-ceiling, ornate chandeliers and “uninterrupted ocean vistas”. They’ve hosted many Thai and Western weddings as well, and thus cater to a multitude of traditions.

Choose a package at this wedding hotel and enjoy its extensive perks. These include cabana set-ups, flower & decor, wedding cake, bridal bouquet, groom boutonniere, a 1 night accommodation on your wedding night and more. In addition, a wedding planner will guide you throughout, ensuring the process is stress-free and enjoyable.

Address: 168 Moo 6, Layan Beach Soi 4 Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

Capacity: Ideal for 150 guests.

4. Como Point Yamu

Located on Phuket’s east coast is COMO Point Yamu. Perched on a cliff, it has some of the best views of Phang Nga Bay, it’s limestone karsts and the Adaman Sea. Moreover, the hotel itself is trendy and features multiple suites and private villas.

It’s outside venue, The Lawn is a natural and airy space. Here, you’ll find fresh flower petals that form an aisle to a delicate floral arch and podium. There’s also the COMO Beach Club – a collection of sophisticated wooden structures on a private island in the Andaman archipelago. This site is home to a beach bar and restaurant, making it the perfect spot for a wedding party.

For the main event, pick between a Thai or Western wedding package. The former involves a blessing from a monk, whilst the latter will be conducted by a master of ceremonies. However, both include floral arrangements, a custom wedding cake, hand bouquet, complimentary 60-minute massage and fresh flower confetti.

Address: 225 Moo 7, Paklok, Talang, Phuket 83110.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

5. Trisara wedding hotel

Trisara is an award-winning resort in Phuket. Their 1,000 square metre deck, known simply as “The Deck”, is enclosed by tall palm tress allowing for complete privacy. In addition, the venue overlooks the sea and sunset for beautiful back-drops. This picturesque setting is ideal for your nuptials, or you can pick a beachside wedding if you prefer, at the Trisara Beach. They also have a collection of ocean facing villas that you can rent out exclusively. Take advantage of their wedding packages from 135,000 Baht and relax as professionals organise your big day.

Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket.

Capacity: Varies per venue, largest capacity of 120 guests.

Need some guidance for your wedding? Check out our article on the top 5 wedding planners in Phuket.

