Best wedding venues to tie the knot in Koh Samui

A wedding ceremony in Koh Samui is a promise made in paradise — imagine tying the knot in a sublime setting with the ocean as your something blue. There are plenty of choices on the island with different features to offer, from dazzling views to wow-worthy decorations. But with so many enchanting venues around the island, choosing your Koh Samui wedding venue can be challenging, whether you’re planning a destination wedding or as someone on the island. After all, wedding venues are an essential part of your wedding planning, and the location ultimately sets the backdrop and atmosphere for your celebration.

So, what are the best wedding venues in Koh Samui? We’ve compiled 5 of the best wedding venues in Koh Samui to help you narrow down your options.

1. InterContinental Koh Samui Resort

If you’ve been dreaming of saying “I do” with the endless sparkling ocean as your backdrop while the sun is kissing the ocean, the InterContinental Koh Samui can be the perfect venue for your wedding. Located on the peaceful west coast of Taling Ngam, InterContinental Koh Samui boasts spectacular views of azure seas, absolute luxury, and seclusion. Whether you want a Traditional Thai or a Western ceremony, a range of venues and wedding packages are available, which can be tailored to make your dream wedding come true.

The beach is undoubtedly the most romantic setting for your ceremony and reception. However, there are plenty of other options to choose from. You can tie the knot while floating on an infinity pool glass island, walk down the aisle on a private pier, kiss your soon-to-be spouse high above the Gulf of Thailand, or have a secluded ceremony on the beachfront lawn.

Prefer an indoor celebration? The meeting room, called The Taling Ngam Room, can be transformed into a beautiful reception space. Alternatively, The Lobby with its mesmerizing ocean view is also an unbeatable venue. Did we mention you can book out the entire resort for your exclusive wedding, too?

2. Banyan Tree Samui

For vows that really wow, celebrate your wedding in the beautiful Banyan Tree Samui. Cocooned by a lush jungle of a private bay in Lamai, the resort’s swoon-worthy venues are perfect to start the rest of your lives together. Each of its collections of venues is a dream for many brides-to-be, with a range of options from all-out lavish affairs to intimate weddings. One of the most breathtaking is Infinity Point. Standing tall above the Gulf of Thailand, this ethereal setting allows you to exchange your vows with the sparkling ocean and tree-covered hills as your backdrop.

Those planning a bigger celebration may favour the beachfront lawn or the beach. The partially shaded beachfront lawn is very spacious, perfect for a swaying first dance. If your dream is to tie the knot with the sand beneath your feet, the beach is as private as can be, so you don’t need to worry about curious onlookers. Moreover, The Lobby and The Edge Terrace are equally perfect. Both provide stunning wide-angle views, creating the dreamy paradise wedding setting you’ve always imagined.

3. Baan Asan

Baan Asan is a charming and modern 5-bedroom beachside villa, perfect for beachside weddings.

Found on the peaceful and gorgeous sunset beach of Taling Ngam, Baan Asan boasts a grassy area between the pool and the beach, providing ample space for your guests to enjoy the magical setting. With its cool and minimalist design, this private villa is sure to wow your guests and create lasting memories for your big day.

In addition, the friendly and dedicated team at Baan Asan will ensure your stay is comfortable and memorable. Their dedication to creating a true home away from home experience will help alleviate the stress often associated with wedding planning, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the romance and joy of your remarkable celebration.

4. Melati Beach Resort & Spa

We’re not lying when we say Melati Beach Resort & Spa can help you celebrate your wedding in paradise. For those who want a traditional Thai ceremony, the Sanctuary Pool is the perfect venue for your ceremony. The serene beach with its fantastic view of Koh Phangan, on the other hand, is ideal for Western-style weddings. If you prefer to have your wedding ceremony on the grass, the secluded beachside tropical garden is the perfect option.

And the kicker? The wedding package at Melati Beach Resort & Spa is truly comprehensive. You and your partner can treat yourself before or after the Big Day with aroma therapy or Thai massage, a romantic dinner on the beach with a bottle of Champagne, and even a Thai cooking class.

5. Centara Villas Samui

Have you always imagined a jaw-dropping beach wedding venue in Koh Samui that is both ultra-private and next-level luxurious? If yes, then you’ll want to say your “I Do” at Centara Villas Samui’s private stretch of sand. As you stand under a tropical-style arch and exchange your vows, the gently rippling ocean and cotton candy sky make for the most swoon-worthy backdrop.

Aside from its magical wedding venue, Centara Villas Samui also offers personalised service with dedicated wedding coordinators. That’s why it’s the perfect option if you would like to let someone else handle all the specifics for you. Simply step back and watch as they work on their magic to create your most perfect wedding ceremony. The best thing is, they really thought of everything here. From 1-hour therapeutic his-and-hers massage before the Big Day to a romantic candlelit dinner after, you’ll surely feel like a queen and king on your wedding day!

Did you find your dream wedding venue in Koh Samui on this list? Go and secure the venue before it’s too late!

