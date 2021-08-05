Top 5 Diving Schools in Koh Samui

Divers in Koh Samui are spoilt for choice thanks to its variety of dive sites. These spots, characterised by vivid reefs, corals and underwater seamounts are a divers dream. Furthermore, the islands waters are rich in marine life, home to majestic whale sharks, fish, manta rays and more. Fortunately, with the help of Samui’s diving schools, exploring these terrains is easy. We’ve listed the top 5 on the island so you can find the right one for you. Each of these operators combines efficiency, customisation and the best service for the ultimate diving experience.

Top 5 Dive Schools in Koh Samui

1. Discovery Divers

Operating in Samui since 1999, Discovery Dive are a 5-star dive centre. Their crew are highly experienced, multilingual and professional instructors. In addition, they offer around 7 PADI diving courses at affordable prices. There are also no hidden fees, as costs include all of the rental equipment.

Each of their courses range in level from beginner, advanced to pro. Moreover, they vary in length, such as the PADI Open Water Course (3-4 days) and the 1 day Discover Scuba Diving class. Classes are exclusive and small with only 1-2 people per course. This gives customers the flexibility to learn at their own pace in a relaxed environment. Finally, all ages above 10 can attend and after completing the training you’ll gain a worldwide diving certification. With Diving Centre, you can trust them as a reliable school that can take you to some of the best diving spots in Samui.

Opening hours: Daily 10:00 – 21:00. diving schools

Address:

Amari Koh Samui Resort, Chaweng Beach, North Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320.

Central Chaweng, Chaweng Regent Beach Hotel, Koh Samui 84320.

2. Silent Divers, Diving School s

Silent Divers is a well-established diving school with more than 10 years of experience. Similar to Discovery Divers, they are a PADI 5-Star centre and cater to all levels of experience. Their staff are professional and have a solid maritime background. Moreover, they are well-adept in how to run a safe dive trip and can accommodate travels on short notice.

At Silent Divers the classes are customisable and taught under the supervision of a PADI professional. One of their most popular classes, the Divemaster (45,000 Baht) runs over 3 to 6 weeks and develops leadership skills whilst qualifying students to supervise trips with certified divers. Alternatively, they have diving classes for children (5,700 Baht) so the whole family can participate.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: 39/8 Moo 3, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320.

3. The Life Aquatic

The Life Aquatic helps students create their own marine adventure. They provide daily 2-dive trips on their purpose-built speedboat, as well as VIP Snorkelling sessions and private charters. Additionally, they deliver a full range of SSI scuba and snorkelling courses. For those who want to become certified divers, the 3-day Open Water Diver (15,900 Baht) course is a perfect choice. This class involves pool training and enables you to dive up to 18m anywhere in the world. Finally, they service their equipment regularly to ensure the safety of all customers.

Opening hours: Closed Sunday. Friday, 18:00 – 21:00. Rest of the week, 15:00 – 21:00.

Address: Fisherman’s Village, Elephant Walk, 79/9, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.

4. Scuba Birds, Diving School s

This centre is an international school with a PADI 5-Star and IDC status. They have a more low-key ambience and offer 5 diving courses in Koh Samui. From speciality (5,800 Baht) or 1 to 2-day courses, (2,990 – 5,300 Baht), there’s something for everyone. In addition, all courses comply with global safety standards for further peace of mind. Booking here is easy and the customer service is efficient and top-notch.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 20:00.

Address: 10, Bo Put, Surat Thani 84320.

5. The Dive Academy

At The Dive Academy, they only take a maximum of 4 divers in a group. Furthermore, their diving facilities are some of the best, including the latest PADI equipment and digital products. They also home Samui’s only 3.5m swimming pool designed specifically for diver training. For beginners, they offer 1 to 2-day programs and the world’s most popular entry-level diving course, the PADI Open Water Diver Course (17,000-18,500 Baht). On the other hand, certified divers can partake in speciality courses, like their PADI Rescue Diver Course (16,000 Baht).

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 18:00. diving schools

Address: 158/6 Moo 1, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.

With all these diving schools, you’ll be exploring the ocean in no time. After diving, why not visit the top 5 spas and seafood restaurants on the island for some more fun.

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on