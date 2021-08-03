An indulgent spa day can be just what you need to rest and recharge. Fortunately, Koh Samui has many pockets of calm, with wellness retreats on every corner. Whether you’re seeking a Thai or aromatherapy massage or just a simple day of pampering, we’ve selected the very best spas on the island. From smaller shops to luxury and exclusive resorts, these spas offer any type of treatment imaginable. spa samui

Top 5 Spas in Koh Samui

1. Six Senses Samui Spa

Six Senses Spa are number 1 on our list due to its top service, skilled masseuses’ and broad range of massage therapies. They offer around 38 different types of treatments, each targeting specific concerns and areas of the body. For example, the Anti-Stress massage (120 minutes/4,500 Baht) helps relive muscle tension in the neck, shoulders and back. Other popular options include their Signature, Amazing Sense Four Hands treatment (90 minutes/6,900 Baht); performed by 2 therapists, this synchronised massage will leave you in total bliss. These can all be enjoyed in complete privacy, or with scenic views over the water for the ultimate experience.

Aside from these, they offer bath therapies and a selection of beauty treatments such as manicures and pedicures (60 minutes/1,900 Baht). They even provide massages to kids, so you can unwind with your little ones (30 minutes/1,500 Baht). Finally, herbal steam, sauna, showers, changing rooms and relaxation areas are also available.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00. spa samui

Address: 9/10 Moo 5, Baan Plai Laem, Bophut, Koh Samui, Suratthani 84320.

2. Banyan Tree Spa Samui

Another highly rated retreat is the Banyan Tree Spa in Samui. This spa is a multi-award-winning venue and was the first hotel in Thailand to achieve a “Gold Certification” by Earthcheck. With 10 spa treatment pavilions and a array of therapies available, its not hard to see why.

Specialising in holistic treatment, their massages aim to heal but also to promote lymphatic drainage of the body and clean its toxins. Furthermore, their signature hydrotherapy lodge, otherwise known as the “Rainforest” is renowned worldwide. Featuring a bamboo-themed interior, it homes a series of water jets, saunas, steams, ice facials and whirlpools.

One popular choice here is the Tropical Rainmist (120 minutes/9,000 Baht) that works to loosen muscles and soften skin. Alternatively, their “Tailored for Your Senses” package of curated treatments is great for a whole day of relaxation. Whilst it is quite pricey (90 minutes/6,500 Baht), it’s worth every penny; comprising of a body massage, scrub and conditioner as well as a facial and calming bath of your choice. Finally, they source all of their products locally, such as their coconut oil, to ensure the best quality.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00.

Address: Banyan Tree Spa Samui 99/9 Moo 4, Maret, Samui, Surat Thani 84310.

3. Eranda Herbal Spa

The Eranda Spa offers a wide choice of treatments in a idyllic hillside setting. Known as “the spa with a view”, its therapy rooms overlook the Gulf of Thailand. Furthermore, the venue is authentically Thai with dark wood furnishings, pagodas, stone walkways and a tropical landscape that leads to the spa.

At this spa, they use only natural products. In fact, they create their own range of herbal oils and lotions that are also available for customers to purchase. The spa itself boasts high quality facilities with a plunge pool, jacuzzi, sauna and relaxation zones for customers to use.

Their therapists have years of experience, and thus will deliver only the best standard of treatments. Guests can choose between massages, facial therapies or body treatments – of which, the Ancient Thai Massage (120 minutes/2,300 Baht) is great for stretching away aches and pains. Or, bring your significant other and opt for the Eranda Experience spa package (4.45 hours/15,900 Baht); involving 6 separate treatments that fully rejuvenates the whole body. Don’t forget to take advantage of their exclusive deals and promotions on their website as well.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 21:00.

Address: 9/37 Moo 2 Chaweng North Road, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320.

4. Ban Sabai

Located right by the beach, Ban Sabai lets you indulge in a wellness journey amidst the sandy shores and tropical palms. The venue has everything a spa day requires, such as private changing and shower facilities, as well as herbal aromatherapy steam rooms.

There are various spa treatments available at Ban Sabai from body scrubs, foot reflexology, ear and body waxing to Ayurveda and Indian style massages. As a result, there’s something for any mood and preference, but we especially like their Shirodhara massage (60 minutes/3,900 Baht) that uses ancient Ayurvedic techniques and virgin coconut oil. Along with these, health and wellness programs are also available to revive and purify you inside and out.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 21:00. spa samui

Address: 59 Moo 4, Bohut, Bang Rak, Big buddha beach, Koh Samui 84320.

5. Absolute Sanctuary

Absolute Sanctuary hails itself as Thailand’s finest detox and yoga resort. Situated between Bangkok and Choeng Mon, this Moroccan-inspired spa strives to deliver optimum well-being to all its visitors. Thus, with AUMA Hospitality, they provide lifestyle packages for health, fitness and weight control. Each of their programs are overseen by professionals and can help detox, de-stress and revitalise. Moreover, it has a large menu of therapies and holistic massages, like their Indian Head Massage and the 60 minute Reiki session.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 21:00.

Address: 88 Moo.5, Cheongmon, Tambol Bophut, Amphur Koh Samui, Suratthani 84320.

Whether you’re in need of a massage, a facial, or simply finding a way to de-stress, Samui’s best spas have got you covered. With their expert physiotherapists and relaxing ambiences, they’ll create lasting memories that you can enjoy by yourself or with your family and friends. Whichever you choose, they’ll be sure to take the stress out of everyday life.

