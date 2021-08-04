Connect with us

Best of

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui

Felicia

Published

 on 

The waters surrounding Koh Samui are a rich source of fresh seafood. Thus, finding seafood on the island is easy with a variety of fish caught daily. From beachfront restaurants to local eateries, these are the best seafood restaurants to try.

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui

1. Samui Seafood Grill & Restaurant

For authentic Thai cuisine, head to Samui Seafood Grill & Restaurant. Located on Chaweng Beach Lane, this restaurant is well-loved for its comfortable atmosphere. Furthermore, live music plays in the background as diners can indulge in freshly caught fish and shrimp. Some standouts here are the King’s Lobster and Prawns that are both gently seasoned and grilled to perfection. Alternatively, try the Fried Prawns in red curry for a juicy and flavoursome meal. Delicious, too, are their Oysters and Mussels.

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:30.

Address: 13/1 moo2, Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Koh Samui Surat Thani 84320.

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

Photo via Muang Samui

2. Dara Serene Restaurant

Dara Serene serve quality seafood at a great value for money. This seafood restaurant is the perfect setting for couples thanks to its beachside location and elegant tipi seating. Moreover, live music is played every Saturday night adding a romantic touch.

They offer a selection of Western and Asian cuisine. The Baked Lobster here is a standout, however, they also serve cod, shells and crab as well. If you come with your loved one, we recommend the Seafood Platter (2,890 Baht for 2) or the 5 Course Dinner (1,690 Baht/person). This option serves an array of crab, fish, salads and lobster cooked in various styles. Finally, they cater to vegetarians and have an extensive drink menu with carefully curated wines and classics like Margaritas.

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:00.

Address: Floor 1, 162/2 Moo2 Bohphud, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

Photo via Dara Samui

3. Sala Thai Restaurant

Sala Thai Restaurant is a seafood gem for those in Lamai. In a charming Thai-style venue, they have an impressive array of seafood on display. There’s a choice of fish, prawns or crabs but their Red Snapper and Lobster are some of their highlights. Aside from seafood, traditional Thai dishes such as Seafood Curry, Fried Rice, Roasted Duck and Tom Yam Soup are also available to order.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 22:55.

Address: 99 Moo 2 Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320.

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

Photo via Sala Thai Restaurant

4. Mit Samui

With a wide range of seafood on offer, it’s hard not to see why we love Mit Samui. This eatery delivers steamed crabs, shrimp tempura and fried seafood packed with taste. Whilst the restaurant is quite small, the venue is popular and is often busy on Tuesday nights. Furthermore, they use only the best quality produce at fair prices. A notable mention here goes to the Prawns fried in ginger sauce, for a aromatic, tender and hearty bite. Best of all, the service is fast and staff are friendly and accommodating.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00.

Address: Phang Bua Market, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

Photo via Mit Samui Restaurant

5. Oyster Bar x Samui

Oyster Bar x Samui is the place to go for the best oysters on the island. Here, diners can explore oysters from around the world, each with a unique taste. For example, their French and Irish oysters have a crisp and briny taste; and the biggest oyster on the menu from the US is sweet and buttery. If you want to go all out, opt for their “Time to Explore” menus. These allow diners to test 3, 6 or 12 variations of oysters from France, USA, Thailand or Japan; in particular, the Totten Inlet from the US is a good choice (495-1830 Baht) with delicious briny and melon accents. In addition, their menu features caviar, mussels, scallops and fish and chips. To drink, flawlessly compliment your oysters with one of their wine pairings.

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 23:00.

Address: 84/34 M00. 3, Tambol Maret, Ban Lamai, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84310.

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

Photo via Oyster Bar x Samui

On Koh Samui, seafood for all budgets and tastes can be found; and what better way to enjoy it than on a tropical island. Whilst each of these seafood restaurants specialise in their own unique variants, all of their dishes will have you coming back for more.

Want to sample more seafood in Thailand? Check out our article on Phuket’s best local seafood restaurants.

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Good Morning Thailand | Hemp Ice cream, Thai English proficiency, Covid stats
Best of2 hours ago

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Health Ministry to distribute 10 million vaccine doses across Thailand this month
Sponsored55 mins ago

Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Protests3 hours ago

31 anti-government activists granted conditional release
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 suit tailors in Bangkok
Protests3 hours ago

Ban on mass gatherings published in Royal Gazette ahead of anti-government protests this weekend
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 20,200 new cases and 188 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Health Ministry calls for a halt to criticism of doctors not involved in vaccine decisions
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Best of17 hours ago

Phuket’s 5 most family-friendly resorts
Transport17 hours ago

Transport Company announces bus services are suspended until August 31
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 29 provinces now on curfew, booze ban in Phuket
Insurgency20 hours ago

Volunteer ranger killed in grenade attack by suspected insurgents
Best of20 hours ago

Top 5 Spas in Koh Samui
Thailand20 hours ago

Hemp ice cream hits the Thai market
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending