5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Koh Samui
The waters surrounding Koh Samui are a rich source of fresh seafood. Thus, finding seafood on the island is easy with a variety of fish caught daily. From beachfront restaurants to local eateries, these are the best seafood restaurants to try.
1. Samui Seafood Grill & Restaurant
For authentic Thai cuisine, head to Samui Seafood Grill & Restaurant. Located on Chaweng Beach Lane, this restaurant is well-loved for its comfortable atmosphere. Furthermore, live music plays in the background as diners can indulge in freshly caught fish and shrimp. Some standouts here are the King’s Lobster and Prawns that are both gently seasoned and grilled to perfection. Alternatively, try the Fried Prawns in red curry for a juicy and flavoursome meal. Delicious, too, are their Oysters and Mussels.
Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:30.
Address: 13/1 moo2, Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Koh Samui Surat Thani 84320.
2. Dara Serene Restaurant
Dara Serene serve quality seafood at a great value for money. This seafood restaurant is the perfect setting for couples thanks to its beachside location and elegant tipi seating. Moreover, live music is played every Saturday night adding a romantic touch.
They offer a selection of Western and Asian cuisine. The Baked Lobster here is a standout, however, they also serve cod, shells and crab as well. If you come with your loved one, we recommend the Seafood Platter (2,890 Baht for 2) or the 5 Course Dinner (1,690 Baht/person). This option serves an array of crab, fish, salads and lobster cooked in various styles. Finally, they cater to vegetarians and have an extensive drink menu with carefully curated wines and classics like Margaritas.
Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:00.
Address: Floor 1, 162/2 Moo2 Bohphud, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.
3. Sala Thai Restaurant
Sala Thai Restaurant is a seafood gem for those in Lamai. In a charming Thai-style venue, they have an impressive array of seafood on display. There’s a choice of fish, prawns or crabs but their Red Snapper and Lobster are some of their highlights. Aside from seafood, traditional Thai dishes such as Seafood Curry, Fried Rice, Roasted Duck and Tom Yam Soup are also available to order.
Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 22:55.
Address: 99 Moo 2 Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320.
4. Mit Samui
With a wide range of seafood on offer, it’s hard not to see why we love Mit Samui. This eatery delivers steamed crabs, shrimp tempura and fried seafood packed with taste. Whilst the restaurant is quite small, the venue is popular and is often busy on Tuesday nights. Furthermore, they use only the best quality produce at fair prices. A notable mention here goes to the Prawns fried in ginger sauce, for a aromatic, tender and hearty bite. Best of all, the service is fast and staff are friendly and accommodating.
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00.
Address: Phang Bua Market, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.
5. Oyster Bar x Samui
Oyster Bar x Samui is the place to go for the best oysters on the island. Here, diners can explore oysters from around the world, each with a unique taste. For example, their French and Irish oysters have a crisp and briny taste; and the biggest oyster on the menu from the US is sweet and buttery. If you want to go all out, opt for their “Time to Explore” menus. These allow diners to test 3, 6 or 12 variations of oysters from France, USA, Thailand or Japan; in particular, the Totten Inlet from the US is a good choice (495-1830 Baht) with delicious briny and melon accents. In addition, their menu features caviar, mussels, scallops and fish and chips. To drink, flawlessly compliment your oysters with one of their wine pairings.
Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 23:00.
Address: 84/34 M00. 3, Tambol Maret, Ban Lamai, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84310.
On Koh Samui, seafood for all budgets and tastes can be found; and what better way to enjoy it than on a tropical island. Whilst each of these seafood restaurants specialise in their own unique variants, all of their dishes will have you coming back for more.
Want to sample more seafood in Thailand? Check out our article on Phuket’s best local seafood restaurants.
