Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui

Felicia

Published

 on 

As a tropical island, Koh Samui is renowned for its serene white beaches. As such, there are also plenty of restaurants along its coastline with direct access to its sandy shores. These beachfront restaurants offer delectable worldwide fare, while the ocean views add a touch of sophistication. Therefore, if you find yourself wondering which beachfront restaurant to try, here is our list of the top 5 in Koh Samui.

The Top 5 Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui

1. Hemingway’s on the Beach

Hemingway’s is located on Thong Krut Beach on Koh Samui’s southern shore. It serves a variety of Thai dishes, offering appetising classics such as Pad Thai, Fried Rice and Mixed Vegetables with cashew nuts. Other noteworthy options include a selection of curries with local seafood and their freshly caught Seabass. For a drink, diners can enjoy a cocktail by the beach like their fruity Pina Colada. Alternatively, a choice of beer, wine and soft drinks are available also. Prices are affordable and portions are big – giving you the best of both worlds!

This oceanfront venue has a comfortable setting with an interior inspired by a beach bar. Best of all is the scenic views where Koh Taen and Koh Mudsum lay in the backdrop. Hemingway’s is also home to Jaa’s Cooking School (1,500 Baht per person), and can even arrange long-tail and speedboat island excursions after your meal.

Opening hours: Daily, 16:00 – 20:00.

Pricing: Food ranges from 50 – 450 Baht.

Address: 79/1 Moo 5, Baan Taling-Ngam, Thong Krut Village, Koh Samui, 84140.

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui

Photo via Hemingway’s on the Beach

2. Zazen Restaurant beachfront restaurant

You can’t get more romantic than Zazen. The restaurant’s hanging and candlelit lighting cast a lovely crimson glow over the entire dining area. Thus, creating the perfect intimate setting for couples to enjoy a meal together.

This beachfront restaurant is situated directly along the Gulf, offering diners some of the best views of the surrounding waters. They serve Thai and International fine-dining delicacies, along with an award-winning wine list. Some highlights on their menu are the Lobster Gratin (2,100 Baht) with almonds, tomato confit and white truffle potato puree. The Goong Ma Kham (650 Baht) is another favourite, made with tiger prawns and tamarind sauce. However, for an overall authentic Thai dining experience, we recommend their Thai Discovery set menu (1,190 Baht).

Whilst their meals are on the pricey side, the quality and flavours here are top-notch. This is reflected in their ingredients, as they even grow their own herbs. Furthermore, Zazen hosts a Thai dancing show every Thursday and Sunday, so diners can indulge in sumptuous cuisine while watching one of Thailand’s most valued art forms.

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 14:00, 19:00 – 21:00.

Pricing: Food ranges from 200 – 2,100 Baht.

Address: 177, Moo 1, Zazen Boutique Resort & Spa, Tambon Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84320.

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui

Photo via Zazen Restaurant

3. Baobab beachfront restaurant

Baobab is a quaint restaurant just south of the Ammatara Pura Pool Villas. Overlooking the golden sands of Lamai Beach, it is a popular joint, known for its beach club ambience. Moreover, it has a rustic yet cosy setting, friendly staff and a broad menu of Thai, French and Western dishes.

We especially love their Red Steak Tuna Special served with fresh salad and potatoes. On the other hand, you can also find Thai staples such as spicy curries and spring rolls. Keep in mind that their portions are big, making them ideal for sharing as a result. Finally, guests can dine à la carte, or choose from one of their 2 d’hôte menus instead – the “Tasting of Jahn” and “Journey of Jahn” (3,000 – 5,000 Baht per person). These consist of 7 courses and includes dishes such as Tom Yum Goong, Beef Massaman Curry and Papaya Salad. To pair with your meal, wines are served alongside courses, with a selection of old and new world labels.

The venue only has 28 seats, providing an exclusive dining experience. Furthermore, the interior merges traditional and contemporary Thai influences, with lots of wooden decor. Overall, it is a great beachfront restaurant with delicious food and drinks to recharge after a day in the sun.

Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 – 18:00.

Pricing: From 150 – 350 Baht.

Address: 127/64 Had Lamai Rd, Maret, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84310.

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui

Photo via Baobab

4. Chi Samui

Nestled on a pristine stretch of beach in Bangrak, Koh Samui, is Chi Samui Beach Bar & Restaurant. Their cuisine is modern, comprising of Thai and Western dishes made with local and artisanal produce. Some standout meals are the Wagyu Beef Patty (300-480 Baht) and the Pad Kra Pow Chicken Pizza (480 Baht). However, their hand-crafted cocktails are just as good. The Sugar Snap Gin & Tonic is a sweet treat and the Charlie Brown Espresso Martini is rich and aromatic (340 Baht each). Or, opt for a beverage from their extensive wine and champagne menu instead. In summary, their fare exceeds in quality and flavour. This is especially evident in the 2019 and 2020 Restaurant Guru awards, where they were highly recommended.

Chi offers a laid-back approach to enjoying Koh Samui, with a resident DJ, live entertainment and frequent events. This relaxed atmosphere is further seen in the beanbags, sunbeams, sun loungers and swings that customers can sit and lounge on. Moreover, for more fun, diners can enjoy a dip in their 25-metre beachfront infinity pool. Thus, those looking for an exceptional beachside experience should head to Chi Samui.

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 10:00 – 00:00.

Pricing: From 120 – 520 Baht.

Address: 16/4 Moo 4, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui

Photo via Chi Samui

5. Sabienglae Restaurant

Founded in 1990, Sabienglae is a Thai restaurant on Lamai Beach. It offers traditional cuisine, specialising mainly in seafood with low prices despite the first-class quality. The deep-fried King Prawn with tamarind sauce is a must-try, as well as the King Crab (with Indian curry powder) and Lobster that are cooked to perfection. Although there are a few other restaurants with the same name on Koh Samui (for example, at The Wharf Samui in Bophut), Sabienglae is the original and best of them all.

Popular among locals and expats alike, this beachfront restaurant has an easy-going setting. The venue is simple, with dark wood furniture and a palm thatch roof, adding a tropical touch. Furthermore, as it’s right by the beach, the cool sea breeze is refreshing but nothing beats its panoramic ocean views. Its location also makes it convenient for diners to unwind on a sun lounger after a full meal.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00.

Address: 438/82 Moo1, Maret Road, Lamai Beach, Maret 84140.

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui

Photo via Samui Holiday

With tasty food and amazing views, dining at these restaurants is a memorable experience. Whilst they are all close to the water, each beachfront restaurant is unique in the cuisine they offer. From Thai food to International, there’s something for everyone to try.

If you’re interested in exploring more beachfront restaurants, check out our ranking of the top 5 in Phuket.

 

Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

Trending