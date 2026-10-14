Where to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok 2026

Your guide to the best Halloween 2026 parties, events and family fun in Bangkok, from Burning City and Siam Halloween to haunted houses and spooky pool parties.

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: October 14, 2026, 5:05 PM
3 minutes read
Where to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok 2026
Photo from Topgolf Megacity

Bangkok does not need an excuse to throw a party, but Halloween always brings out the city’s wildest, most creative side. In 2026, the big night lands on Saturday 31 October, so the celebrations spill across the whole weekend, from Friday 30 October to Sunday 1 November — warehouse raves, rooftop masquerades, street festivals and family-friendly trick-or-treats all competing for your costume. Here is our guide to where to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok this year, whatever your idea of a good scare.

The biggest Halloween parties

Where to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok 2026 | News by Thaiger
Photo from Megatix

These are the headline nights that sell tickets in advance and pack out fast, so book early once line-ups drop.

  • Burning City (Sukhumvit 24, 30–31 October) — billed as Thailand’s biggest Halloween party, this two-night, post-apocalyptic blowout spreads 60-plus DJs across seven stages and five venues, each themed as a different corner of a fallen city. A short walk from BTS Phrom Phong, it is the must-book for serious partygoers.
  • Goth Halloqueen (FV39, Thonglor, 31 October) — a gothic, queer ballroom night with a cash-prize Goth Battle of vogue, costume and strutting, plus a separate “Club Slayer” room of live sets.
  • The Conjuring: Evil Dolls (Oskar, Sukhumvit Soi 11, 30–31 October) — the Soi 11 favourite turns sinister from 9pm until late across two nights.
  • Clutch Halloween Party (31 October, 6pm–3am) — Barcelona-based DJ Baldo headlines a night of house, acid and leftfield electronics.
  • Devils vs Angels Foam Party (Cassia Rama 9, 31 October) — a foam-filled night of DJs and drinks, listed as free entry.

Rooftop and pool parties

If a sweaty dancefloor is not your scene, Bangkok’s rooftops and poolsides offer a more atmospheric take — costumes optional, cocktails compulsory.

  • Dia de los Muertos at Pastel (Aira Hotel, Sukhumvit Soi 11, 30–31 October, 5pm–1am) — sunset dining with a live DJ rolling into late-night sets with live drums and sax, plus a Halloween tasting menu served only on these two nights.
  • Centara Grand Pool Party (Centara Grand at CentralWorld, 31 October) — a Halloween pool party high above the Ratchaprasong intersection.
  • The city’s sky bars — Thonglor and Sukhumvit rooftops such as Tichuca and the Sukhumvit 11 strip reliably run themed nights; check each venue’s socials for this year’s party.
Where to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok 2026 | News by Thaiger
Photo from Pastel Bangkok

Festivals and street events

Prefer your Halloween free and in the open air? These larger public events are where the costumed crowds gather.

  • Siam Halloween (Siam Square) — a free street festival with more than 100 artists and performers taking over the Siam Square blocks in late October. Dates have been listed variously, so confirm before you head down.
  • EM District Haunted Carnival (Emporium, EmQuartier and EmSphere) — carnival-style decor, games and music run through October, building to a Spooky Parade on 31 October.
  • MEGA Bangna Haunted Night — storytelling and scare sessions on 24 and 31 October, 6:30pm–8:30pm.
  • Nightlife districts — for a no-ticket night out, RCA, Khao San Road and Ekkamai/Thonglor fill with costumes and themed bar promotions on the 31st.

Family-friendly Halloween

Because 31 October falls on a Saturday, 2026 is a great year for daytime, kid-focused celebrations.

  • BAMBI Halloween Party (Sukhumvit Soi 31, Sat 31 October, 10am–1pm) — a morning party for little ones with a costume contest, trick-or-treat parade, crafts and face painting (around ฿450, or ฿250 for members).
  • Carroll Prep Halloween Party (Bon Marché Market Park, 31 October, 10am–4pm) — costume contest, trick-or-treat and a kid-friendly haunted house (฿150 per participant).
  • Chocolate Ville Spooky Town (through 7 November) — haunted-house decor, costume parades and a Ghostbuster show at the European-village theme park.
  • Topgolf Megacity (26–31 October) — live DJs, face painting and a costume contest with more than ฿50,000 in prizes.

Get in the spooky spirit

Want to build up to the big night? Bangkok has plenty of year-round frights. Brave one of the city’s scariest haunted houses, read up on Thailand’s most haunted places and their chilling stories, or queue up the best Thai horror movies for a night in.

Tips for Halloween night in Bangkok

  • Book the big parties early. With Halloween on a Saturday, the flagship events (Burning City, the rooftops) sell advance tickets fast.
  • Dress for the heat. Late October is still warm and humid, so plan a costume you can actually dance in.
  • Sort your costume in advance. If you would rather rent than buy, see our guide on where to rent a Halloween costume in Bangkok.
  • Use the BTS and MRT. Traffic is heavy on party nights, and most of the hotspots — Sukhumvit, Thonglor, Siam and Rama 9 — sit right on the transit lines.
  • Double-check dates and themes. Many 2026 line-ups are confirmed only shortly before, so check each venue’s social channels before you go.

From apocalyptic warehouse raves to spooky pool parties and daytime trick-or-treats, Bangkok has a Halloween for every kind of ghoul. Pick your costume, pick your neighbourhood, and get ready for a spook-tacular weekend across the city.

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Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: October 14, 2026, 5:05 PM
3 minutes read
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia
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