Central Halloween night party: A night of frightful fun and spooky surprises

Get ready for a ghoulishly good time at the Central Halloween Night Party, held exclusively for the expat community in Bangkok! Join us on Thursday, October 31, at Lofter on the 6th Floor of Central Chidlom for an unforgettable Halloween night filled with thrills and chills.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a night packed with fun activities including a ‘boo-tiful’ costume contest where you can showcase your spookiest outfit for a chance to win a hauntingly awesome prize. Participate in engaging games with a great prize, including Bangkok-Phuket roundtrip air tickets for two, and dance the night away with our live music and DJ spinning the latest hits with free bites and drinks.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: Registration starts at 6pm

Registration starts at 6pm Location: Lofter, 6th Floor, Central Chidlom

Lofter, 6th Floor, Central Chidlom Dress Code: Boo-tiful costumes are encouraged!

This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow expats in a festive atmosphere. Don’t miss out on all-treat, no-trick surprises that await you! Join us at the Central Halloween Night Party where frightful fun meets community spirit!

RSVP to reserve your spot and join us for a night of Halloween magic at the following link:

https://forms.gle/jiR1UTW8boQXX7Xa8

Let’s make this Halloween spooktacular together!

