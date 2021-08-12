Koh Samui’s 5 most affordable hotels

Visiting the tropical island of Koh Samui is something that most will never forget. With absolutely stunning beaches and turquoise waters, travellers will undoubtedly feel like they are part of an exclusive retreat. Additionally, water sports and an outdoor shopping mall give visitors everything they need for the ultimate holiday. For those wanting to explore the surrounding islands, visiting Koh Samui on a budget is definitely obtainable. Below, we list some of the best hotels that are affordable without sacrificing expected amenities.

5 Of Koh Samui’s Most Affordable Hotels

1. Crystal Bay Beach Resort

This popular resort is just steps away from Koh Samui’s iconic Silver Beach. Located between Chaweng and Lamai, the resort overlooks a beautiful bay, providing a truly scenic view for guests. Nearby attractions include Hin Ta Hin Yai and Central Festival shopping mall among others. The family-run hotel focuses on making sure guests are comfortable and all their needs are met. Moreover, the resort offers all of the top amenities including an outdoor pool, restaurant, and bar.

Guests here can spend their days at the beautiful beach or travel to nearby beaches. Each room is designed for ultimate comfort without sacrificing luxury. Bedding is plush and decor is fabulous. Furthermore, the resort’s popularity makes it easy to meet other international travellers where it can be exciting to organise a group tour of the surrounding islands of Koh Tao and Koh Pha Ngan.

Facilities: Spa, massage, pool, restaurant, bar, garden, balcony

Pricing: 913 baht-1,874 baht

Address: 205 Moo 4, Had Thong Takien, T. Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

2. Secret Garden Beach Resort

The Secret Garden Beach Resort is a popular place for locals and tourists alike. Here, the resort offers entertainment on the weekends as well as stunning accommodations. Guests here can take advantage of the resort’s pool, spa, and water activities with the help of welcoming staff.

Upon arriving, guests will feel transcended by the resort’s atmosphere, making them truly feel like they are on a tropical island. The resort also offers a free breakfast and amazing cuisines at its on-site restaurant. Here, it is easy to meet others staying on Koh Samui, by chilling at the bar and sipping on a cocktail. Rooms are similar to Tiki-style bungalows, with a pool just outside your window. Whether you’re a tourist or traveling on business, Secret Garden Beach Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Samui.

Facilities: Pool, library, spa, massage, restaurant, bar, library, balcony, free breakfast

Pricing: 1,148 baht-3,542 baht

Address: 22/1 Moo 4, Ban Bangrak, Big Buddha Beach, Suratthani, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

3. Anahata Resort Samui(Old The Lipa Lovely) (SHA Plus+)

This resort is located on the western side of the island, which is known for its stunning sunsets. Anahata is nestled quietly on Tonyang Beach among coconut groves and stretches of white, powdery sand. Great for couples looking for a relaxing and serene holiday, the resort offers a spa, steam room, yoga room, and pool among other relaxing amenities.

Each villa is adorned with traditional Thai decor that fuses light and organic fabrics, making relaxation the ultimate goal. Furthermore, guests can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from their balconies as the resort is truly directly on the sand. Additionally, the Fasai beachfront restaurant is the perfect place to dine while watching the waves crashing along the shore. Here, guests can be sure to experience ultimate relaxation in this majestic beachfront resort.

Facilities: Massage, sauna, spa, steam room, fitness centre, pool, yoga room, garden, restaurant, bar

Pricing: 1,097 baht-3,472 baht

Address: 95/70 Moo 2, Lipa Noi, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

4. Coco Palm Beach Resort

Located on the northern end of the island, the Coco Palm Beach Resort is well-positioned on Maenam Beach. With panoramic views of neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan, guests here can enjoy the great location while taking in the beautiful scenery. Just a few minutes walk to Lomprayah Pier, visitors can hop on the ferry to Koh Pha Ngan or Koh Tao, for more travelling adventures.

Rooms feature modern decor and top amenities, while the resort’s restaurant offers a beachfront dining experience. The Palm Terrace Restaurant offers Thai, Asian, and international dishes prepared on a live cooking station. Additionally, the resort offers a kids’ club and free breakfast that definitely makes it convenient for families to stay. Thus, a holiday at the Coco Palm Beach Resort is definitely a great way to enjoy all of what Koh Samui has to offer.

Facilities: Restaurant, bar, pool, kids’ club, spa, balcony, garden, free breakfast

Pricing: 637 baht-5,760 baht

Address: 26/4 Moo 4, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

5. Peace Resort (SHA Plus+)

The family-owned Peace Resort offers beachside accommodation surrounded by tropical gardens on the island’s northern end. With easy access to the popular nightlife of Fisherman’s Village, the Peace Resort is a great choice for those wanting to go out and about at night.

Each villa is built using Thai architectural style and resembles a Thai village. Guests can enjoy a meal on the beach at the Sea Wrap Restaurant and sip on cocktails by the pool after a day at the beach. Moreover, the hotel offers a kids’ club to give parents a break and a spa for ultimate relaxation. With its excellent location, the Peace Resort is a great choice for those wanting to be near the nightlife and other shopping attractions.

Facilities: Free breakfast, pool, restaurant, bar, fitness centre, massage, hot tub, libary, spa, sauna, kids’ club, game room

Pricing: 1,518 baht-10,990 baht

Address: 178 Moo1 Bophut Beach, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Koh Samui’s wallet-friendly hotels definitely are a great place to stay as they offer a pristine beachfront holiday while keeping your savings in mind. As the island offers some of the best beaches in the world, it is easy to not spend a lot of time at these hotels as most of your holiday will be outside. Moreover, once arriving to your room after a long day of sightseeing or sunbathing, guests will be sure to slumber peacefully.

