Top 5 family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui

Visiting the tropical paradise island of Koh Samui is something the entire family will enjoy. Just the idyllic beaches alone will serve as a home base for plenty of water and sand fun. And, the best family-friendly hotels on the island help make family holidays all the more fun with tons of amenities and activities to keep kids of any age busy. From kids’ clubs to cooking classes, kids will definitely enjoy the endless ways to enjoy the island.

5 Top Family-Friendly Hotels in Koh Samui

1. Four Seasons Resort

The best option for a family-friendly holiday, the Four Seasons Resort offers a Kids For All Seasons programme that runs every day. Here, kids from 2 to 12 years can enjoy daily activities that include coconut, umbrella and batik painting, message in a bottle, plaster models, cookie decorating, and cooking classes. Moreover, kids can experience local Thai games.

The air-conditioned kids’ club is a great option for parents needing a break as it provides a respite for kids during the heat. Additionally, the hotel offers free usage of a Catamaran, kayaks, boogie boards, stand-up paddleboards, fishing, snorkelling, beach football, table tennis and volleyball. Moreover, kids can also take Muay Thai lessons or play tennis on the hotel tennis court. For a bit of relaxation kids can also get a spa treatment, teen facial, or even an island princess manicure. Families can also enjoy quality time together by going on a resort garden tour. The hotel’s restaurant offers kids’ menus that offer Western-style cuisines. And, upon arriving, kids are treated with a welcome toy and a snack platter.

Facilities: Hot tub, steam room, sauna, fitness centre, pool, spa, garden, free breakfast, library, kids’ club, tennis court and game room.

Pricing: 14,108 – 186,797 Baht.

Address: 219 Moo 5, Angthong, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140.

2. Banyan Tree Samui (SHA Plus+)

The Banyan Tree Samui offers its own private beach and pool which is perfect for families. Here, the kids’ club offers endless fun for those aged 4-12 years old. Such activities as games, learning traditional Thai dances, arts and crafts, and a separate children’s pool. Featuring a fish fountain and great seating area for parents, it is easy to spend a day relaxing under the umbrellas while watching your kids enjoy fun in the sun.

Additionally, the hotel offers a game room with Jenga, playing cards and other fun activities. Kids can also enjoy just running around outside in the large lawn with a football or playing table tennis. Moreover, kayaks, snorkelling, and stand-up paddling are offered for free. Upon arriving, kids can feel extra special with a welcome toy and nightly goodies.

Facilities: Pool, kids’ club, library, sauna, steam room, hot tub, spa, massage, snorkelling, game room, hot tub, free breakfast

Pricing: 10,109 baht-32,578 baht

Address: 99/9 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

3. Santiburi Koh Samui (SHA Plus+)

Although known for its excellent golf course, Santiburi is great for families. Sitting on a flat piece of land by the beach, families can cycle around at ease or take a dip in the resort’s plunge pool. Babysitting is also offered for those parents who need a break and many rooms feature a bathroom and living room. Parents can also take comfort in knowing they have their own bedroom on a separate floor if they choose to book a suite.

The kids’ club offers different arts and crafts as well as cooking classes. Additionally, kids can have fun at the playground and pet small animals at the on-site petting zoo. Table tennis, darts, a Sony Playstation, library, and other amenities make it easy for kids to be entertained all day. For those days spend on the beach, the hotel offers ice cream and fruit delivered to your lounger twice a day. And, if sunbathing isn’t enough, kids can fish, cycle or use the complimentary beach toys.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, steam room, sauna, massage, pool, restaurants, bar, library, kids’ club, game room, tennis court, squash court, hot tub, golf course, free

Pricing: 3,169 baht-9,108 baht

Address: 12/12 Moo 1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

4. Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui (SHA Plus+)

Kids and parents alike can enjoy a stay at Napasai, as it offers beautiful scenery and accommodations. Here, the “Secret Countryside” for kids includes goats, pigs, chicks, rabbits, and water buffalo. Kids can also take tennis lessons and enjoy the children’s pool. Moreover, Thai dessert cooking lessons, fruit carving, Muay Thai, yoga, and pilates offers activities for the entire family.

Families can also take SCUBA lessons at an additional charge or enjoy a free game of tennis at the hotel’s courts. Pool tables, kayaks, and stand-up paddling are all free to use as well as beach croquet. Kids can enjoy the restaurant kids’ menus and the spa’s Angel Bliss massage made especially for children. And, the resort’s own homemade ice cream is available for everyone’s tasting pleasure whenever it is desired!

Facilities: Kids’ club, kids’ pool, salon, fitness centre, spa, yoga room, massage, library, dart board, tennis court, bar, restaurants, free breakfast, balcony

Pricing: 4,354 baht-28,520 baht

Address: Thaweeratpakdee, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

5. InterContinental Koh Samui Resort (SHA Plus+)

The InterContinental offers guests its own private beach that is perfect for making sandcastles or playing beach football. Moreover, kids can enjoy seashell hunting and other water activities. The kids’ club is highly-rated and serves kids aged 4-12. The club features a play centre besides the beachside pool, as well as a mixture of free and paid activities. Such entertainment includes indoor arts and crafts, outdoor sports, eco-tours, cooking classes, hair braiding, and tennis camp.

Moreover, the hotel features a children’s paddling pool next to the main infinity pool. And, kids will certainly enjoy the Tarzan-like rope bridge, tennis courts, table tennis, cycling, and beach volleyball. For water activities, families can enjoy many activities free of charge. Additionally, kids get beach toys and bubble baths free of charge upon arrival, and free meals for those under 4 years old.

Facilities: Kids’ club, kids’ pool, salon, fitness centre, spa, yoga room, massage, sauna, library, game room, tennis court, bar, hot tub, restaurants, free breakfast

Pricing: 3,906 baht-20,664 baht

Address: 295, Moo 3, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Koh Samui’s family-friendly hotels have definitely thought of everything when it comes to catering to the entire fam bam. Here, both young and old guests can enjoy a wide array of activities on-site, without even venturing outside of the hotel property. From tennis courts, to Sony Playstations, the hotels offer a holiday that is surely to be full of entertainment and endless fun in the sun!

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on