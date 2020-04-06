Tiger in Bronx Zoo tests positive for Coronavirus | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tiger in Bronx Zoo tests positive for Coronavirus
Nadia, a four year old female Malayan tiger, has tested positive for Covid-19 according to the Wildlife Conservation Society of the Bronx Zoo in the US. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions all developed a dry cough but are expected to recover.
This positive Covid-19 test for the tiger was confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about Covid-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus.”
“Though the big cats have experienced some decrease in appetite, they are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers.”
The WCS informed the public it is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to new infections, but the WCS will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.
The four affected tigers live in the zoo’s Tiger Mountain exhibit. One male Amur tiger that also lives at Tiger Mountain has not exhibited any clinical signs, and a Malayan tiger and two Amur tigers at the zoo’s Wild Asia exhibit have also not exhibited any clinical signs.
None of the zoo’s snow leopards, cheetahs, clouded leopard, Amur leopard, puma or serval are showing any signs of illness.
“Our cats were infected by a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms. Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure.
There is no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of Covid-19 to people other than the initial event in the Wuhan market, andno evidence that any person has been infected with Covid-19 by animals, including by pet dogs or cats.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Thailand’s Immigration Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, is seeking cabinet approval for new measures to help foreigners in Thailand affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The proposal will be submitted to the cabinet for approval this week, he said.
Cabinet meets each Tuesday.
The proposals follow a difficult week for foreigners and immigration officials coping with long queues of panicking visitors trying to sort out their visas in a very non-social distancing environment. Long queues and frustrated tourists have been the norm at immigration offices around Thailand is recent weeks.
The measures will focus on three groups of foreigners…
- Foreigners with resident visas who normally reside in Thailand but cannot return due to the Covid-19 crisis
- Foreign tourists who are unable to depart Thailand due to the crisis
- Visitors from neighbouring countries who hold a temporary border pass and got stuck in Thailand after the borders were shut
Foreigners in the first group are typically required to return to Thailand within a year of their departure, however since they can not fly at this time, immigration will propose extending their compulsory deadline until after the pandemic subsides.
The extension of the return period would not affect any immigration rights and benefits they usually receive when strictly following the one-year return period requirement though they are advised to return to Thailand as soon as possible after the crisis concludes.
Foreigners who have been unable to leave and have reported to immigration authorities for a 30-day extension after their visas expired on March 26 or thereafter; their visas will be automatically renewed every 30 days until the pandemic subsides.
Under the government’s social distancing policy, these tourists will no longer have to visit the immigration bureau if the policy is adopted, which would eliminate the risk of contracting the virus in a crowd, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.
This proposed measure, however, does not apply to those foreigners who are working and or have family in Thailand. They will still be required to report to immigration authorities regularly.
Foreigners from neighbouring countries will be allowed to stay in Thailand until the borders are re-opened. They will be required to leave Thailand within seven days after the borders reopen.
Other foreigners who are now in Thailand and affected by the Covid-19 crisis, but aren’t covered in the above three categories are advised to adhere to the usual laws.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Aviation authority extends arrival ban another 12 days
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, having earlier saying they would lift the ban on incoming flights tonight, has now decided to further extend the ban on passenger flights to the Kingdom until the end of Saturday, April 18.
CAAT had initially prohibited all aircraft from entering Thailand for three days, which would have ended at midnight tonight but it was decided to extend the ban to help prevent more infection from the Covid-19 contagion.
The order, according to CAAT director-general Chula Sukamanop, exempts state or military aircraft from landing, emergency landings, technical landings without any passengers disembarking, humanitarian aid and medical or relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo aircraft.
Passengers who were en route to Thailand prior to this latest announcement will be subject to a 14 day quarantine in Thailand until further notice.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
The Bank of Thailand has announced today that all Thai citizens should clean all banknotes and coins to help contain the spread of the virus and ensure that the bank notes are not contaminated with the Covid-19 virus.
The BoT says notes can be disinfected by briefly soaking them in a soapy solution or a dishwashing liquid. Then the notes should be rinsed with water before being dabbed with a cloth and placed in the sun to dry.
The central bank has advised people to not clean banknotes with washing powder or bleach, or by baking or boiling them, which will damage them.
The BoT also suggested people use digital payment methods whenever possible and to avoid touching banknotes and coins, which may be contaminated with the virus.
Gives a whole new meaning to ‘money laundering’.
