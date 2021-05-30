Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
UPDATE: Today’s planned vaccination of foreign staff and teachers at Phuket Headstart International School was cancelled last night at 9pm without explanation. Also information about kids travelling to Phuket with parent from July 1 HERE.
ORIGINAL STORY: On one hand Phuket officials are extending restrictions to control the Covid situation, and on the other hand the TAT is talking up the July reopening of the southern Thai island. On Friday the CCSA and PM gave permission for the island’s “no quarantine” reopening to go ahead. The plan has not yet been included in the Royal Gazette.
But, as the Thai government and local hospitality providers start to get ready for the much-needed arrival of world travellers, Phuket’s Governor has signed an extension to the current restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”. But he’s also announced the relaxation of some of the restrictions.
The announcement of an extension of the restrictions is also accompanied by some relaxation of the current stringent regulations. We can expect further relaxation over the next 4 weeks approaching the July 1 deadline to reopen to international travel. Here are some of the relaxtions announced by Phuket Provincial office on Friday…
- Spa business establishments, massage businesses for health or beauty
- Venues for providing tattoos or piercing any parts of the body
- Venues for fortune telling or other similar activities
- Amulet sales
- Venues where customers can fish for shrimp or fish
- Scuba diving businesses, including tourism-related businesses, as well as businesses that operate snorkelling activities
- Walking street markets, flea markets, retail stores, wholesaler venues, community malls and markets may open but the consumption of liquor or alcoholic beverages at the venues remains prohibited
- All private nurseries and kindergartens may reopen
- Food or beverage shops that allow customers to consume food or beverages at the venue may reopen within their normal permitted hours
- Stadiums or venues for outdoor exercise, such as parks, courtyards and open-air public activity areas, may open but there must be no spectators or congregation
- Venues for indoor exercise, such as sports courts, gymnasiums, fitness centres, badminton courts are allowed to reopen
- Golf courses or golf driving ranges are allowed to reopen without crowds or competitions
- Beauty clinics, centres, salons or places that provide specialised services for beauty treatments, including nail salons and venues selling slimming products may reopen
- Beauty salons, hair cutting and styling shops for men and women can open but only for hair cutting and hairdressing activities
- Pet care and grooming venues can reopen.
(SOURCE: The Phuket News)
For people older than 5 years old, you will need to be fully vaccinated, or have recovered from a bout of Covid-19 (but no more than 90 days). Or you will have to produce a Covid-free test from a PCR or Rapid Test. Those tests will need to be no more than 7 days old.. Or will need to do a full 14 day quarantine.
Everyone is required to have the Mor Chana or Thailand Plus application tracking apps on their phone during this time .
With a month left to the official reopening of Phuket (it’s technically been ‘open’ already but with restrictions, insurance requirements and red-tape to sort through) the island of Phuket has much to sort out…
• There are restrictions on opening and closing times for shops, shopping centres and convenience stores. Cinemas and gyms are also closed at this time (full list below)
• Groups of people gathering (more than 30) is still not permitted. Recently, the provincial government has tightened that restriction to stop people inviting friends around to their homes for ‘gatherings’, specifically aimed at foreigners after a few highly publicised raids on private homes and private businesses. Specifically ‘no parties’
• Alcohol cannot be served in restaurants and bars are closed
• Restrictions remain for people arriving on the island, by road, air or sea
• Officials have maintained that 70% of the local population must be vaccinated before the reopening but only around 25% have been fully vaccinated whilst the flow of vaccines promised for the island appear to have been diverted to current ‘hot spots’ (Bangkok) at this time
• Expats and other foreigners on the island still have no concrete measures to register for a vaccine and private hospitals are still being refused permission to import vaccines-for-sale
• Specific details and restrictions, if any, are still not clear about people arriving in Phuket post-July 1.
Here are the restrictions that were in place until the ned of May, but set to be modified (loosening some restrictions) from tomorrow…
SOURCE: FRB
the mixed signaling
the mixed signaling
Too true, Tjampman! 'Extend' and 'relax' restrictions on the island that is hoping to open - almost wide-open - in just over 4 weeks time . . . crazy!
Cheers, Bob . . . what a clever system!
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Phuket reopens: Parents must be vaccinated, children can come too
Good news for parents of international travellers… if you got vaccinated but opted out of vaccinating your (age 17 and under) children, you can still visit Phuket starting July 1, as reported yesterday in the Phuket Info Centre’s Facebook page. With a month to go before the much-publicised re-opening of Thailand to international travellers, without quarantine, starting with Phuket, the details are starting to emerge.
The infographic stipulated, as part of Phuket’s pilot sandbox guidelines, that those under 17 do not need to be vaccinated, but they do need to take the rapid antigen test at the airport (under 12, no test is required if they travel with their parents).
In addition to the rapid antigen test, and the vaccination for the parents, international tourists must also install the “Thailand Plus application”, show an itinerary, or “visiting plan”, for their time in Thailand, and have an RT-PCR test that shows a negative result within 72 hours of visiting the country. The tourists will have to re-take the test every 5 days while they are in the country.
After Day 5 in Phuket, travellers would be allowed to head offshore to some of the islands (Koh Phi Phi is in Krabi province, James Bond Island is in Phang Nga province, for example).
The notice said that if the tourists stay in the Land of Smiles for less than 7 days, they must fly out of Phuket. If the tourists wish to stay more than 7 days, they “may opt” to fly out of Bangkok. The notice also reminded would-be-tourists that every facility that is booked must be “accredited by the Tourism Authority of Thailand”.
The Thaiger reported earlier today that Phuket’s Covid-19 restrictions will continue “until further notice”. But there is a list of some restrictions easing from June 1 (in the article).
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 updates from Southeast and South Asia
Around Southeast and South Asia, Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with Thailand’s third wave still raging on and Vietnam experiencing a new outbreak with a newly found hybrid variant just identified. Today, Thailand recorded another 4,528 Covid-19 infections and 24 Covid-19 related fatalities. Vietnam has increased lockdown measures after topping 6,700 total infections, most of which have occurred in the last month.
In Malaysia, a new record was set yesterday as Thailand’s Southeast Asia neighbour saw the highest daily total since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister announced Friday that the country will go into a total lockdown beginning Tuesday, with only essential services allowed to open and all other social and economic sectors completely closed. 9,020 new infections were reported yesterday, marking the 5th day in a row with record-setting totals. Malaysia’s total number of infections has reached over half a million, with 558,534 Covid-19 infections.
To Thailand’s west, Myanmar has been struggling with a double disaster, with the military coup plunging the nation into a humanitarian crisis, on top of a still-growing Covid-19 outbreak. The country has had more than 143,000 infections, but a disproportionate 3,200 deaths. The country saw a swell in cases this weekend, prompting the closure of domestic flights from Yangon to at least 5 cities, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports. 168 new Covid-19 infections were diagnosed in the past 48 hours, with the Health Minister warning of a Burmese third wave of the Coronavirus. He worries about Covid-19 around Asia affecting the troubled nation, mentioned a surge in cases in Thailand. Myanmar banned all entries from India and Bangladesh for the last month.
Taiwan also reported record numbers in the last few days, with 320 new domestic infections and 21 deaths yesterday. Health officials had tried to curb the climbing death tolls with soft lockdown restrictions, but so far they have not been completely effective.
In South Asia, India has seen a bit of a decline in Covid-19 infections and deaths lately. New infections are lower now than they have been for the last 6 weeks, while the struggling country has kept deaths below 4,000 for the 3rd consecutive day. Yesterday saw 173,790 new infections for the large country that has had a total of 27.73 million infections and 322,512 deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
Duangrit Bunnag and Accap Assets, a real estate company located in Bangkok, with projects throughout Thailand, is facing legal action from The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for allegedly falsifying documents about the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, as well as allegedly spreading fake news about it.
The government points at a document that allegedly shows that the company stated it could provide 20 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, but they were hamstrung by government leaders, including Thailand’s PM. The government has denied such claims. The government further alleges that Mr Duangrit continued to publish fraudulent information on May 27, at an audio conference on the Clubhouse app. The conversation was recorded.
Bangkok Post reported that, on the recording, Duangrit said “someone” had requested 5 million baht as “tea money”, a euphemism for a bribe, if he helped get an appointment with the Thai PM Prayut and they had a talk about the Sinopharm supply deal.
Reportedly, the FDA was consulted on the matter and they said that the real estate company had not applied for permission from them to import the vaccine. They added that Duangrit’s company was not an official representative of Sinopham in Thailand.
The DES minister says that the DES is working with the Technology Crime Suppression Division, and the Public Health Ministry in collecting information against Accap Assets, Mr Duangrit, and anyone else who may have contributed to spreading fake news about the vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
EdwardV
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11:47 am
Hard to imagine a trip to Phuket in July being anything other than misery. Honestly I have serious doubts Thailand even drops the quarantine then. I think I would be better off planning a trip to Europe for the fall and wait for Thailand until the winter.
chupapi
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12:00 pm
55555555555555555555555555555555555555555555
karl
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12:41 pm
these romans are crazy.
Kuhnarthur
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12:55 pm
do they want an extra bribe to permit hospitals to buy vaccine for foreigners?
Mr cynic
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12:55 pm
clear as mud as ever.what a fiasco this has turned into.it appears that there is zero dialogue between central and local government.throw in a flight on an airline that can be described as a bit dodgy at best and this could very well turn into the holiday of a lifetime for anybody brave enough to sign up for it.
If anybody actually shows up it would be well worth the press interviewing them as I for one and suspect quite a few others would be interested to know who would actually put them self’s through all this for a fortnight in the sun.
Ben Sanders
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:42 pm
We are watching Phuket melt down like a castle made of sand
karl
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:50 pm
It will not work out at all.
There will be NO or little tourists, domestic or international anyway with those restrictions…it will take years to recover. Sad it is for Phuket people.
321BOOM
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:22 pm
Morons…Not any international tourist will visit Phuket under this circumstances.
Simon Small
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:54 pm
Sounds perfect.
I can see teetotal tourists vaccinated no more than three months ago, with kids under five and over 16, who want to go fishing and diving (including “golf diving”) and to get a haircut, some tattoos and a nipple ring, who don’t mind wearing a face mask outdoors and on the beach, who don’t want to visit any friends, queueing up by the planeload – particularly if they want to get their pooch pampered.
Why would they even consider going anywhere else?