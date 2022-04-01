Friday Covid Update: 28,379 new cases; provincial totals

92 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,222 with 3,524 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 28,379 new Covid-19 cases and 23,843 recoveries. There are now 251,214 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 64 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,656,726 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,433,291 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 129,552,466 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 47,766 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 17,043 received their second dose, and 125,629 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,350

Kamphaeng Phet – 317

Chai Nat – 29

Nakhon Nayok – 209

Nakhon Pathom – 698

Nakhon Sawan – 373

Nonthaburi – 716

Pathum Thani – 416

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 616

Pichit – 80

Pissanuloak – 274

Phetchabun – 108

Lob Buri – 194

Samut Prakarn – 933

Samut Songkram – 77

Samut Sakhon – 854

Saraburi – 226

Sing Buri – 133

Sukhothai – 231

Suphan Buri – 465

Ang Thong – 365

Uthai Thani – 135

Chantaburi – 344

Chachengsao – 675

Chon Buri -1,352

Trat – 205

Prachin Buri – 346

Rayong – 571

Srakaew – 308

Chiang Rai – 28

Chiang Mai – 458

Nan – 154

Payao – 112

Prae – 129

Mae Hong Sorn -56

Lampang – 237

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 45

Kalasin – 355

Khon Kaen – 726

Chaiyaphum – 184

Nakhon Panom – 89

Nakhon Ratchasima – 542

Bueng Karn – 209

Buriram – 593

Maha Sarakam – 330

Mukdaharn – 83

Yasothon – 127

Roi Et – 636

Loei – 219

Sisaket – 570

Sakon Nakhon – 315

Surin – 241

Nong Kai – 368

Nong Bua Lamphu – 95

Amnat Charoen – 100

Udon Thani – 387

Ubon Ratchathani – 444

Krabi – 142

Chumporn – 171

Trang – 155

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,259

Narathiwas – 62

Pattani – 72

Phangnga – 91

Pattalung – 416

Phuket -227

Yala – 66

Kanchanaburi – 391

Tak – 149

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 421

Phetchaburi – 216

Ratchaburi – 701

Ranong – 171

Songkhla – 744

Satun – 194

Surat Thani – 173