Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 28,379 new cases; provincial totals
92 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,222 with 3,524 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 28,379 new Covid-19 cases and 23,843 recoveries. There are now 251,214 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 64 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,656,726 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,433,291 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 129,552,466 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 47,766 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 17,043 received their second dose, and 125,629 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 3,350
Kamphaeng Phet – 317
Chai Nat – 29
Nakhon Nayok – 209
Nakhon Pathom – 698
Nakhon Sawan – 373
Nonthaburi – 716
Pathum Thani – 416
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 616
Pichit – 80
Pissanuloak – 274
Phetchabun – 108
Lob Buri – 194
Samut Prakarn – 933
Samut Songkram – 77
Samut Sakhon – 854
Saraburi – 226
Sing Buri – 133
Sukhothai – 231
Suphan Buri – 465
Ang Thong – 365
Uthai Thani – 135
Chantaburi – 344
Chachengsao – 675
Chon Buri -1,352
Trat – 205
Prachin Buri – 346
Rayong – 571
Srakaew – 308
Chiang Rai – 28
Chiang Mai – 458
Nan – 154
Payao – 112
Prae – 129
Mae Hong Sorn -56
Lampang – 237
Lamphun – None
Uttaradit – 45
Kalasin – 355
Khon Kaen – 726
Chaiyaphum – 184
Nakhon Panom – 89
Nakhon Ratchasima – 542
Bueng Karn – 209
Buriram – 593
Maha Sarakam – 330
Mukdaharn – 83
Yasothon – 127
Roi Et – 636
Loei – 219
Sisaket – 570
Sakon Nakhon – 315
Surin – 241
Nong Kai – 368
Nong Bua Lamphu – 95
Amnat Charoen – 100
Udon Thani – 387
Ubon Ratchathani – 444
Krabi – 142
Chumporn – 171
Trang – 155
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,259
Narathiwas – 62
Pattani – 72
Phangnga – 91
Pattalung – 416
Phuket -227
Yala – 66
Kanchanaburi – 391
Tak – 149
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 421
Phetchaburi – 216
Ratchaburi – 701
Ranong – 171
Songkhla – 744
Satun – 194
Surat Thani – 173
