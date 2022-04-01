Police in Thailand warn that some April Fool’s Day jokes break the law

It’s no joke. April Fools jokes could land you in Thai jail. The Royal Thai Police is warning the public to be careful with their pranks today, saying that any jokes that cause danger or widely spread fake news can lead to jail time.

The Deputy Spokesperson of The Royal Thai Police, Suwat Deepor, warned residents about the jokes and lies during April Fools Day, especially on social media. Those who spread fake news that threatens national security or invokes public fear can face up to five years in jail and an up to 100,000 baht fine, Thai media reports.

The officer focused on the fake news about Covid-19, warning people not to post false information about the Covid-19 clusters, Covid deaths, or the spread of the disease.

The spokesperson says police don’t want to ban April Fools jokes, but added that Thais should make sure their jokes don’t violate Thai law. Some false statements made online could lead to a defamation charge or a charge under the laws on fake news under the Computer Act.

He urged all residents to carefully consider jokes before posting. Those who come across false information posted online that violates Thai law can call the Royal Thai Police 24-hour hotline at 1599 to make a report.

SOURCE: Police TV by UCI Media | Channel 3